View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Society / The Seen / Fashion

Exquisite Asian Cooking an Drive By Graduation Parades — How Natalie Chu Does Shelter at Home

How the Notable Dallasite is Making a Life at Home

BY // 05.15.20
chu

Natalie Chu

As we continue to spotlight the creative and relatable ways Dallas’ most notable names have been sheltering at home — a series that has included tips on how to stay busy and a cocktail recipe to reward yourself for a home-school job well done — today we have another of my past “She’s The Bomb girls” — Natalie Chu.

Of all the folks we’ve profiled I’m she’s experiencing the most wanderlust — she has more airline miles that anyone I know. In fact, if you don’t follow her on Facebook, then immediately do. She has the best (and wittiest) “reviews” of airline food and airport lounges.

I know very well (since I, too, am Asian) how integral food is to day-to-day life in our culture. Natalie has been cooking up a storm and my mouth has been continually watering as she posts dish after dish of the most amazing Asian delicacies to Instagram. She has been sheltering as home with her husband, Wilson Chu, and her daughter, Lexie, now home from Los Angeles where she was attending the University of Southern California. In fact, Lexi graduated this week — if you happened to be in their neighborhood today you might have seen the car parade that Natalie and her dear friend, Max Trowbridge, arranged in celebration.  

PaperCity: Your quarantine playlist.
Natalie Chu: Anything by Liquid Mind. I need to chill from all the news I watch.

What are you binge watching?
Chu: The news on e.v.e.r.y.f.r.e.a.k.i.n.g channel. (BBC, NHK, CNN, FOX, local news, etc.)

If your life were currently a reality series, what would it be called?
Chu: Ground Hog Day.

VIEW ART

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - FTW

Anything productive you are doing – closet edits, handwritten correspondence, starting a new business initiative/strategy, gardening …
Chu: Cooking like it’s going out of style. House full means my heart is full. Clearing out that one drawer that’s been the dump drawer for 20 years, finally thinking about seriously going into the sauce biz, organizing my collated notes and maybe churning out a book.

Go-to recipes.
Chu: My tetrazzini and smoked salt chocolate cake.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - Socializing in Place
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
2055 Christie Lane
FOR SALE

2055 Christie Lane
Carrollton, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2055 Christie Lane
11727 High Forest Drive
Forest Creek
FOR SALE

11727 High Forest Drive
DALLAS, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
11727 High Forest Drive
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
6635 Prairie Flower Trail
Enclave at Wooded Creek
FOR SALE

6635 Prairie Flower Trail
DALLAS, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
6635 Prairie Flower Trail
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X