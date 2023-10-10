Kerry Washington Lights Up the Sold-Out New Friends New Life Luncheon 2023 in Dallas
Raise More Than a Million Dollars for a Beloved Non-Profit? Consider It HandledBY Melissa Smrekar // 10.10.23
Tracey Nash-Huntley, Kerry Washington, Elizabeth Carlock Phillips, and Bianca Davis (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Kerry Washington, Bianca Davis (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Mike Howard accepts his surprise ProtectHER Award from Annette Bailey (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
New Friends New Life CEO Bianca Davis (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
NBC 5's Laura Harris (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Kerry Washington (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Laura Harris and Kerry Washington at the 2023 New Friends New Life Luncheon. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Laura Harris and Kerry Washington at the 2023 New Friends New Life Luncheon. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
"Stand For Her" at the 2023 New Friends New Life Luncheon in Dallas (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Annette Bailey presents Mike Howard with surprise ProtectHER Award (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
A standing ovation for Annette Bailey and Mike Howard (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Kaileigh Johnson, Laura Harris, Bridget Harris (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Yulise Reaves Waters, ProtectHER Award recipient; NFNL Chief Development Officer Priya Murphy (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Peter Miller accepts ProtectHER Award on behalf of The Meadows Foundation; NFNL Chief Development Officer Priya Murphy (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Co-Chairs David S. Huntley, Tracey Nash-Huntly, Elizabeth Carlock Phillips, Kevin Phillips (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Annette Bailey (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Kevin Phillips, Elizabeth Carlock Phillips, Kerry Washington, Bianca Davis, Tracey Nash Huntley, David S. Huntley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Ashlee Kleinert, Ray Hunt, Nancy Ann Hunt, Priya Murphy (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Kirsten Gappelberg, Shivangi Perkins, Stephanie Wilcox, Joanna Clark, Melissa Sherrill Martin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Nancy Ann Hunt, Ray Hunt (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Michal Powell, Anita Arnold, Sue Justice, Eileen Pratt (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Anne Lai Howard, Mike Howard, Annette Bailey (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Michelle Staubach Grimes, Marianne Staubach (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Kaleta Blafford Young, Elizabeth Carlock Phillips (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Sally Pretorius Hodge, Melissa Smrekar (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Jan Osborn, Pat Schenkel, Riley Clemons, Toni Brinker (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Jennifer Sampson, Lynn McBee (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Pete and Pat Schenkel, Gail and Dr. Gerald Turner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Tonika Clayton, Celia Walker, Jessica Turner Waugh, Gail Turner, Christa Sanford (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Laura Bruton, Sharron A. Boyd, Lisa Rosales, De’Edra S. Williams (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Sophia Johnson, Rita Kirk (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Mari Woodlief, Ron Kirk, Lynn McBee, Jennifer Pascal (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Tracey Nash-Huntley, Sherry Nash Herd, Terrell Nash Mann, Lauren Nash Ming, Allison Nash (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Dennis Cail, Ron Kirk (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Phlice Gray, Elena Sacca Smith (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Laura Harris, Patrick Means (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Angela Crates, Jane A. Rose, Katherine Wynne (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Robin Bagwell, Tracey Nash-Huntley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Laura Carlock, Mary Ellen Lacey, Carolyn Miller (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Bianca Davis, Peter Miller (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Kelcey Hamilton, Madeline Coyle (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Jennifer Sampson, Karen Shuford (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Trina Terrell Andrews, Skye Watts, Gloria Jackson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Bobby Lyle, Lottye Lyle, Peter Miller, Monica Christopher (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Zeke Fortenberry, Natalie Fortenberry, Pat Schenkel, Riley Clemons, Toni Brinker (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Tonika Clayton, Tiffany Anderson, Christa Sanford, Tracey Nash-Huntley, Marissa Horne, Sara Matson Miller (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Kelvin Walker, Pete Schenkel, Celia Walker, Dr. Gerald Turner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Jessica Turner Waugh, Gail Turner, Dr. Gerald Turner, Angela Turner Wilson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Stephanie Wilcox, Monica Christopher (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Anne Howard, Annette Bailey, Mike Howard, Jen Kachel (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Jeremiah Waters, Cornelius Smith, Jr., Yulise Reaves Waters (ProtectHER recipient), Hope Waters, Liberty Waters (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Dr. Mike Waters, Chris Crawford, Byron Sanders (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Larry Helm, Marci Kramer, Kathy Helm (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Elizabeth Carlock Phillips, Whitney Cameron (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
George Stoltzman, Laura Carlock (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Jessica Turner Waugh, Gail Turner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Jimmy Heimpel, Mary Bowman Campbell (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Jessica Turner Waugh, Gail Turner, Angela Turner Wilson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Dr. Cole Edmonson, Allen Roeseler (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Melissa Sherrill Martin, Machelle Davenport, Paige Lauten (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Michelle Thomas, Fallyn Jones, Stephanie Couser (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Lisa Shirley, Wendy Messmann (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Here’s a little inside baseball information about booking celebrities to speak at fundraising events – they’re, like, really expensive. However much you’re thinking, it’s more than that. (I aspire to have the confidence of a D-list male celeb naming his speaking fee.)
Kerry Washington is no D-lister — quite the contrary. In addition to being an award-winning actor, writer, director, producer, and activist, she is Olivia freaking Pope. A proverbial hat tip to New Friends New Life for landing Washington for their annual luncheon on September 29 at Hyatt Regency Dallas; the sold-out crowd of 1,200 underscored what a major *get* she was.
New Friends New Life is a Dallas-based non-profit that empowers trafficked and sexually exploited teen girls, women, and their children, and the luncheon raised more than $1.1 million to drive awareness of this issue and its prevalence. Co-Chairs Tracey Nash-Huntley, David Huntley, Elizabeth Carlock Phillips, and Kevin Phillips reflected on the agency’s 25-year history and honored founders and early board members like Nancy Ann and Ray L. Hunt, Gail and Dr. Gerald Turner, and Pat and Pete Schenkel, who served as honorary co-chairs.
Washington’s visit to Dallas came amid a publicity tour for her new book, Thicker Than Water: A Memoir, released just three days prior. (She held up a copy in nearly every photo taken with VIPs in front of the step-and-repeat — you don’t become a multi-hyphenate by being coy!)
Washington also came prepared to dish; she offered spoilers (but we won’t!) and detailed her own family’s secrets and scandals to consistently masterful interviewer Laura Harris. The petite powerhouse spoke eloquently about generational trauma and her own path toward healing.
“I want us to know we can tell the truth and be loved — we can find safe spaces where we can be loved.” Washington continued, circling back to NFNL’s mission, “This is why New Friends New Life is so important. NFNL teaches that you always have agency, and you must build the right support around you so you can stand in that agency.”
Gracefully commanding the stage, Washington credited the character who “changed [her] life.”
“One of the things [Pope] taught me was how to be the lead character, and I feel like NFNL is teaching each of these women how to be the lead characters in their lives.”
Before taking the stage for her conversation with Harris, Washington witnessed the birth of a main character in Annette Bailey, a survivor who now serves as NFNL’s economic empowerment specialist. A former drug addict, Bailey’s life changed when her court-appointed attorney asked her a question no one bothered to ask: “Do you have a problem with drugs?”
Years after her rehabilitation, attorney Mike Howard stumbled upon an article featuring Bailey, who credited a lawyer (whose name she did not know) with saving her life. It was him! Howard gave Bailey an indelible gift: the opportunity to thank the man who saved her life. At the luncheon, Bailey surprised Howard with a ProtectHER award. The universally likable unlikely duo received a standing ovation and brought many to tears, which, in my opinion, is the sign of a great luncheon.
Sell out a 25th-anniversary luncheon and raise more than $1.1 million dollars? It’s handled.
Spotted: Elizabeth Gambrill, Nancy Halbreich, Calvert Collins-Bratton, Sally Pretorius Hodge, The Honorable Ron Kirk, Lynn McBee, Melissa Sherrill Martin, Rep. Morgan Meyer, Christa Sanford, Marianne Staubach, Stephanie Wilcox, and Katherine Wynne.