Broadway and TV Star and Houston Musical Students Bring Heartfelt Performances — TUTS Celebrates Its School’s 50th Year in Style

TUTS Education performers Abby Yadan and Santos Duran at the gala, held at The Astorian. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Broadway, TV and movie celebrity Alex Newell performing at the TUTS 'Lights Up' gala at The Astorian. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

TUTS board member Margaret Alkek Williams, Neil & Maria Bush at the TUTS gala held at The Astorian. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

TUTS 'Lights Up' gala chairs Sig & Patricia Cornelius and Dolores Cavatore & John Tobola at The Astorian (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

What: Theatre Under the Stars “Lights Up” Gala

Where: The Astorian

PC Moment: While Broadway and TV (Glee) talent Alex Newell entertained the crowd after dinner, highlight was the final hurrah of the evening when Newell was joined by TUTS Education students for “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman. Next came a champagne toast from the event chairs and a sing-along of “I Have a Dream” from Mamma Mia! with more than 50 singing student performers encircling the ballroom.

Chairing the evening that celebrated the 50th anniversary of TUTS Humphreys School of Musical Theatre were Patricia and Sig Cornelius and Dolores Cavatore and John Tobola. Students performed throughout the gala making for a lively and entertaining evening.

“Look at these amazing students,” TUTS director of eduction Laura Peete said. “We have a responsibility to them and to all the kids at home right now who have never stepped inside a professional theater before.

“We are ready to elevate and build a legacy of showing how Houston, Texas can lead the charge in what the arts and arts education can be. We have big dreams at TUTS.”

Also in the program were TUTS executive director Hillary Hart, TUTS artistic director Dan Knechtges, and videos highlighting the value of TUTS, the arts and arts education.

The live auction presented a windfall for TUTS as auctioneers Johnny Bravo and Tracie Yeoman garnered multiple sales for all the items on offer. These included a live painting from Taft McWhorter and a TUTS exclusive trip to the 2023 Tony Awards.

PC Seen: Margaret Alkek Williams, Amber Moysten, Tami and Mark Mallett, Loren and Shaw Ottis, Dr. Leticia and Farouk Plummer, Maria and Neil Bush, Jay Landa and Daniel Turner, David Peck and Michelle Phillips, Mary and Jack Balagia, Julie Baker Finck and Ron Finck, Roxann and Tim Neumann, Kurt Grether, Derrick Shore and Brandon Borque, and Monica Hartland.