Houston Billionaire Family’s Private Planes, Rockets’ Tricked Out 767 Turn Heads at Clutch City Fundraiser — Fertitta Air Takes Off

Clutch City Foundation gala guests board the Houston Rockets team jet, a 2019 retrofitted Boeing 767.
Fertitta Family1
IMG_8876
3.3.23_RocketsRunway_363351
_G3A1756
3.3.23_RocketsRunway_363286
3.3.23_RocketsRunway_363686
3.3.23_RocketsRunway_363547
3.3.23_RocketsRunway_363582
3.3.23_RocketsRunway_363204
IMG_8855
IMG_5282
Selfie takers were thrilled to be in the photo with some of the Houston Rickets’ young stars.
_G3A1601
3.3.23_RocketsRunway_363411
IMG_8863
3.3.23_RocketsRunway_363637
IMG_8883
IMG_8852
3.3.23_RocketsRunway_363981
IMG_8892 2
IMG_8874
IMG_5091
01
23

Clutch City Foundation gala guests board the Houston Rockets team jet, a 2019 retrofitted Boeing 767.

02
23

Patrick Fertitta, Paige Feritta, Michael Fertitta, Blake Fertitta, Dana Wempe at the Clutch City Foundation's 'Sneakers & Sequins' gala. (Houston Rockets photo)

03
23

The scene at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

04
23

Houston Rocket Boban Marjanović at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

05
23

Artist Franky Cordona creates a work for auction at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

06
23

Ryan Hollins, Mario Ellie, Calvin Murphy aboard the team plane at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

07
23

Memorial Hermann Health System president and CEO Dr. David Callendar with Clutch and Patrick Fertitta at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

08
23

The Clutch City Dancers provide entertainment at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

09
23

The Houston Rockets in the spotlight at the teams' Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

10
23

The Houston Rockets air Hangar at Hobby Center is transformed into a swank night club. (Houston Rockets photo)

11
23

Champagne for VIPs boarding the Houston Rockets team plane at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

12
23

Calvin Murphy, Rudy Tomjanovich aboard the team jetliner at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

13
23

Selfie takers were thrilled to be in the photo with some of the Houston Rickets' young stars.

14
23

The C.I.T.Y. band on stage Billionaire Tilman Fertitta's stable of air power on display at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

15
23

The scene at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

16
23

The little bedroom aboard the Houston Rockets Boeing 767 jetliner. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

17
23

Fans at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

18
23

Fancy footwear at the 'Sneakers & Sequins' Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

19
23

Shafik Rifaat and Shelby Hodge prepare to board the Houston Rockets team plane at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

20
23

The big guys autograph Franky Cordona's painting auctioned off at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

21
23

Billionaire Tilman Fertitta's stable of air power on display at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

22
23

23
23

Billionaire Tilman Fertitta's stable of air power on display at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

Clutch City Foundation gala guests board the Houston Rockets team jet, a 2019 retrofitted Boeing 767.
Fertitta Family1
IMG_8876
3.3.23_RocketsRunway_363351
_G3A1756
3.3.23_RocketsRunway_363286
3.3.23_RocketsRunway_363686
3.3.23_RocketsRunway_363547
3.3.23_RocketsRunway_363582
3.3.23_RocketsRunway_363204
IMG_8855
IMG_5282
Selfie takers were thrilled to be in the photo with some of the Houston Rickets’ young stars.
_G3A1601
3.3.23_RocketsRunway_363411
IMG_8863
3.3.23_RocketsRunway_363637
IMG_8883
IMG_8852
3.3.23_RocketsRunway_363981
IMG_8892 2
IMG_8874
IMG_5091
Society / Featured Parties

Houston Billionaire Family’s Private Planes, Rockets’ Tricked Out 767 Turn Heads at Clutch City Fundraiser — Fertitta Air Takes Off

Living the High Life In the Sky

BY // 03.08.23
Clutch City Foundation gala guests board the Houston Rockets team jet, a 2019 retrofitted Boeing 767.
Patrick Fertitta, Paige Feritta, Michael Fertitta, Blake Fertitta, Dana Wempe at the Clutch City Foundation's 'Sneakers & Sequins' gala. (Houston Rockets photo)
The scene at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.
Houston Rocket Boban Marjanović at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.
Artist Franky Cordona creates a work for auction at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.
Ryan Hollins, Mario Ellie, Calvin Murphy aboard the team plane at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.
Memorial Hermann Health System president and CEO Dr. David Callendar with Clutch and Patrick Fertitta at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.
The Clutch City Dancers provide entertainment at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.
The Houston Rockets in the spotlight at the teams' Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.
The Houston Rockets air Hangar at Hobby Center is transformed into a swank night club. (Houston Rockets photo)
Champagne for VIPs boarding the Houston Rockets team plane at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Calvin Murphy, Rudy Tomjanovich aboard the team jetliner at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.
Selfie takers were thrilled to be in the photo with some of the Houston Rickets' young stars.
The C.I.T.Y. band on stage Billionaire Tilman Fertitta's stable of air power on display at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.
The scene at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.
The little bedroom aboard the Houston Rockets Boeing 767 jetliner. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Fans at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.
Fancy footwear at the 'Sneakers & Sequins' Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Shafik Rifaat and Shelby Hodge prepare to board the Houston Rockets team plane at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.
The big guys autograph Franky Cordona's painting auctioned off at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.
Billionaire Tilman Fertitta's stable of air power on display at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.
Billionaire Tilman Fertitta's stable of air power on display at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.
1
23

Clutch City Foundation gala guests board the Houston Rockets team jet, a 2019 retrofitted Boeing 767.

2
23

Patrick Fertitta, Paige Feritta, Michael Fertitta, Blake Fertitta, Dana Wempe at the Clutch City Foundation's 'Sneakers & Sequins' gala. (Houston Rockets photo)

3
23

The scene at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

4
23

Houston Rocket Boban Marjanović at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

5
23

Artist Franky Cordona creates a work for auction at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

6
23

Ryan Hollins, Mario Ellie, Calvin Murphy aboard the team plane at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

7
23

Memorial Hermann Health System president and CEO Dr. David Callendar with Clutch and Patrick Fertitta at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

8
23

The Clutch City Dancers provide entertainment at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

9
23

The Houston Rockets in the spotlight at the teams' Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

10
23

The Houston Rockets air Hangar at Hobby Center is transformed into a swank night club. (Houston Rockets photo)

11
23

Champagne for VIPs boarding the Houston Rockets team plane at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

12
23

Calvin Murphy, Rudy Tomjanovich aboard the team jetliner at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

13
23

Selfie takers were thrilled to be in the photo with some of the Houston Rickets' young stars.

14
23

The C.I.T.Y. band on stage Billionaire Tilman Fertitta's stable of air power on display at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

15
23

The scene at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

16
23

The little bedroom aboard the Houston Rockets Boeing 767 jetliner. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

17
23

Fans at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

18
23

Fancy footwear at the 'Sneakers & Sequins' Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

19
23

Shafik Rifaat and Shelby Hodge prepare to board the Houston Rockets team plane at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

20
23

The big guys autograph Franky Cordona's painting auctioned off at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

21
23

Billionaire Tilman Fertitta's stable of air power on display at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

22
23

23
23

Billionaire Tilman Fertitta's stable of air power on display at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

All the airborne toys a billionaire could want were on display at Landry’s hangar when Tilman Fertitta and the Fertitta Family opened the vast facility at Hobby Airport for a Clutch City Foundation fundraiser. Two Eurocopter choppers, a knocked out Gulfstream G-V and the Houston Rockets’ team plane, a mammoth retrofitted 767, were anchored under spotlights in the cool night air while the hangar was transformed into a swank nightclub.

The magnificent flying machines served as stunning backdrop to the second annual “Rockets Runway, Sequins & Sneakers” fundraiser. It was an evening like no other and raised $500,000 for the foundation.

VIPs were given access to the team plane where they were welcomed by flight attendants serving Veuve Clicquot in champagne flutes and staff passing a wealth of hors d’oeuvres from Landry’s stable of restaurants. Seated in the front row were Rudy Tomjanovich, Calvin Murphy and Mario Ellie. Hakeem Olajuwon avoided the line of boarders as he was escorted onto the jet via the back stairway. No worries about ducking his head onboard as the aisle headroom soars to well above his seven foot height.

Last year, the Rockets became only the fourth NBA team to have the luxury of owning their own private jet. Aside from the LA Lakers, the Boston Celtics, and the Dallas Mavericks, other teams charter their air carriers for private flights. And none of those jets are as tricked out as the Rockets’ team plane.

Nearly two years into the retro-fit and millions of dollars later, the 767 offers yards of legroom, seats that lie flat, high speed Wi-Fi, entertainment systems, a fully stocked bar, card tables, meeting areas, even a cozy bedroom. So cozy in fact that we doubt any of the players or coaches would fit in the bed. Except perhaps the 5-foot-9 Calvin Murphy, as one observer quipped.

Selfie takers were thrilled to be in the photo with some of the Houston Rickets' young stars.
Selfie takers were thrilled to be in the photo with some of the Houston Rickets’ young stars.

Back in the hangar, the scene was Las Vegas chic with reserved seating areas complete with white leather sofas sporting throw pillows in blue and red sequins and low tables topped with white rose florals and candles. The scene included swaths of cocktail tables, open bars and a selection of truly mouth-watering menu items. The attentive team from JK Event Services, the group put together by the popular Jerome Kaiser, was always at hand offering a drink refresh or a new plate of food.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines

Following the sneakers and sequins theme, more than a few guests stepped out in cocktail attire accessorized with dazzling gym shoes.

Presented by THINK Neurology for Kids, the evening honored the Memorial Hermann Health System which was represented by CEO and president Dr. David Callender; Amalia M. Stanton, senior vice president, chief strategic communications and marketing officer; and Anne Neesom, executive vice president and CEO, Memorial Hermann Foundation.

Although Tilman Fertitta’s schedule allowed only a brief appearance for the Houston tycoon himself, Paige Fertitta and their three sons — Blake, Patrick and Michael — made their presence felt along with the full Rockets team and contingent of coaches. Souvenir autographs were allowed as several young fellows took off their sneakers and approached team members for their John Hancocks.

Before the C.I.T.Y. band cranked up the dance tunes, the Rockets were introduced one by one with that wacky mascot Clutch dancing through the introductions as the costumed Clutch City Dancers waived their pompons and shook their booties.

Park-side living. High-rise luxury.
99 luxury condos above Houston's first Thompson Hotel.
Residences at The Allen offers resort-style amenities in the comfort of your own home.
Starting at $1.2M
Now 70% Sold
EXPLORE FLOORPLANS

Curated Collection

Swipe
3201 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3201 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
3201 Greenbrier Drive
9851 Kingsway Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9851 Kingsway Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Ani Nosnik
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
9851 Kingsway Avenue
2127 Courtland Drive
Frisco
FOR SALE

2127 Courtland Drive
Frisco, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
2127 Courtland Drive
3508 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3508 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,549,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3508 Dartmouth Avenue
4342 Margate Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4342 Margate Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
Jackie Converse
This property is listed by: Jackie Converse (214) 673-7852 Email Realtor
4342 Margate Drive
3603 Harvard Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3603 Harvard Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,800,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3603 Harvard Avenue
3521 Princeton Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3521 Princeton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$8,449,000 Learn More about this property
Marc Ching
This property is listed by: Marc Ching (214) 728-4069 Email Realtor
3521 Princeton Avenue
5330 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5330 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$12,500,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
5330 Park Lane
4345 Fairfax Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4345 Fairfax Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,999,000 Learn More about this property
Ashley Rupp
This property is listed by: Ashley Rupp (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
4345 Fairfax Avenue
6035 Joyce Way
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6035 Joyce Way
Dallas, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine Cole
This property is listed by: Catherine Cole (214) 641-5760 Email Realtor
6035 Joyce Way
3518 Armstrong Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3518 Armstrong Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,995,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3518 Armstrong Avenue
748 Cimarron Court
Argyle
FOR SALE

748 Cimarron Court
Argyle, TX

$5,595,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
748 Cimarron Court
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X