Houston Billionaire Family’s Private Planes, Rockets’ Tricked Out 767 Turn Heads at Clutch City Fundraiser — Fertitta Air Takes Off

Billionaire Tilman Fertitta's stable of air power on display at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

The big guys autograph Franky Cordona's painting auctioned off at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

Shafik Rifaat and Shelby Hodge prepare to board the Houston Rockets team plane at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

The C.I.T.Y. band on stage Billionaire Tilman Fertitta's stable of air power on display at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

Selfie takers were thrilled to be in the photo with some of the Houston Rickets' young stars.

Champagne for VIPs boarding the Houston Rockets team plane at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The Houston Rockets in the spotlight at the teams' Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

Memorial Hermann Health System president and CEO Dr. David Callendar with Clutch and Patrick Fertitta at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala at the Landry's hangar at Hobby Airport.

All the airborne toys a billionaire could want were on display at Landry’s hangar when Tilman Fertitta and the Fertitta Family opened the vast facility at Hobby Airport for a Clutch City Foundation fundraiser. Two Eurocopter choppers, a knocked out Gulfstream G-V and the Houston Rockets’ team plane, a mammoth retrofitted 767, were anchored under spotlights in the cool night air while the hangar was transformed into a swank nightclub.

The magnificent flying machines served as stunning backdrop to the second annual “Rockets Runway, Sequins & Sneakers” fundraiser. It was an evening like no other and raised $500,000 for the foundation.

VIPs were given access to the team plane where they were welcomed by flight attendants serving Veuve Clicquot in champagne flutes and staff passing a wealth of hors d’oeuvres from Landry’s stable of restaurants. Seated in the front row were Rudy Tomjanovich, Calvin Murphy and Mario Ellie. Hakeem Olajuwon avoided the line of boarders as he was escorted onto the jet via the back stairway. No worries about ducking his head onboard as the aisle headroom soars to well above his seven foot height.

Last year, the Rockets became only the fourth NBA team to have the luxury of owning their own private jet. Aside from the LA Lakers, the Boston Celtics, and the Dallas Mavericks, other teams charter their air carriers for private flights. And none of those jets are as tricked out as the Rockets’ team plane.

Nearly two years into the retro-fit and millions of dollars later, the 767 offers yards of legroom, seats that lie flat, high speed Wi-Fi, entertainment systems, a fully stocked bar, card tables, meeting areas, even a cozy bedroom. So cozy in fact that we doubt any of the players or coaches would fit in the bed. Except perhaps the 5-foot-9 Calvin Murphy, as one observer quipped.

Back in the hangar, the scene was Las Vegas chic with reserved seating areas complete with white leather sofas sporting throw pillows in blue and red sequins and low tables topped with white rose florals and candles. The scene included swaths of cocktail tables, open bars and a selection of truly mouth-watering menu items. The attentive team from JK Event Services, the group put together by the popular Jerome Kaiser, was always at hand offering a drink refresh or a new plate of food.

Following the sneakers and sequins theme, more than a few guests stepped out in cocktail attire accessorized with dazzling gym shoes.

Presented by THINK Neurology for Kids, the evening honored the Memorial Hermann Health System which was represented by CEO and president Dr. David Callender; Amalia M. Stanton, senior vice president, chief strategic communications and marketing officer; and Anne Neesom, executive vice president and CEO, Memorial Hermann Foundation.

Although Tilman Fertitta’s schedule allowed only a brief appearance for the Houston tycoon himself, Paige Fertitta and their three sons — Blake, Patrick and Michael — made their presence felt along with the full Rockets team and contingent of coaches. Souvenir autographs were allowed as several young fellows took off their sneakers and approached team members for their John Hancocks.

Before the C.I.T.Y. band cranked up the dance tunes, the Rockets were introduced one by one with that wacky mascot Clutch dancing through the introductions as the costumed Clutch City Dancers waived their pompons and shook their booties.