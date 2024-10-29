fbpx
Society / The Seen

Inside AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Turn Up The Lights Benefit in the Dallas Arts District

Hula Fire Dancers, Aerialists, Live Painting, and More Impress at The Annual Event

BY // 10.29.24
photography Can Turkyilmaz
Unfaded Brass Leads Audience to Wyly Theatre (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Unfaded Brass at Turn Up The Lights (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
AT&T PAC Aux Board Chairs past and present - Brooke Bailey, Sierra Jones and Noa Dowl (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Elle Congeliere and Steven Bui Pose with LED Robot (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Grace Hula showing everyone the art of the hula (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Grace Hula Fire Dancer lit up the night (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Aerialist Performs for Attendees (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
RC and the Gritz Perform (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Dallas’ most devoted patrons of the arts gathered under the skyline in the heart of the Arts District to support the AT&T Performing Arts Center on Saturday, October 19 for the organization’s Turn Up the Lights benefit.

With The Eugene McDermott Foundation serving as the Patrons of the Arts Sponsor, the experiential event was unlike any other fundraiser. It showcased multiple locations across the Arts District and all that the city has to offer in promoting the performing arts and arts education.

The evening started in Sammons Park, where guests enjoyed drinks and music as the sun set over the skyline. A second line then led the crowd across the street to outside Wyly Theater, where the surprise performances continued. What a way to showcase and engage with one of Dallas’ most beloved districts.

Turn up the Lights
Grace Hula Fire Dancer lit up the night (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

Here, the electrifying event continued with an open bar, food stations (shrimp tacos are always a hit), multiple performances (including RC and the Gritz, Lorelei K, Unfaded Brass, Grace Hula, and more), a roaming photo booth, on-site ballerinas, a live painter and more — a true sampling of the beauty of the arts.

The AT&T Performing Arts Center’s mission is to provide a public gathering place that strengthens the community and fosters creativity through the presentation of performing arts and arts education programs. From Broadway and theater to comedy to dance and everything in between, there’s something for everyone to discover their inner artist. All proceeds from the event will support initiatives including Open Stages, ArtsBridge, and Disney Musicals in Schools, ensuring the magic of the arts reaches people of all ages and backgrounds.

Spotted amongst the crowd included CEO/President of KERA Nico and Nicole Leone, Brooke Bailey, Noa Dowl, Sierra Jones, Darryl Ratcliff, Evo Lineberry, MaryAnn Holder-Browne, Maria and Dean Sanchez.

