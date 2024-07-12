Cyndi Lauper (Photo by Cash Anglin)
Society / The Seen

Dallas’ Internationally Decorated Turtle Creek Chorale and Cyndi Lauper Kicked Off Pride 2024 in Style

Scenes From the Flashy, Festive Rhapsody Fundraiser

BY // 07.12.24
photography Cash Anglin
Kicking off Pride Month in style, Turtle Creek Chorale hosted its annual benefit gala, Rhapsody, on Saturday, June 1, at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

500 guests, in flashy, festive, and far-reaching interpretations of “black tie formal,” flocked downtown for the gala, which was co-chaired by Grace Cook, Sheilon King, Tara Lewis, and Whitney Strauss. Once again, I saw feathers, sequins, and capes galore, and more than a few neon-colored fingerless gloves. The gloves, of course, were a nod to the evening’s headliner, Cyndi Lauper, who (at 71!) performed a full concert for the adoring audience. 

With a mission to “entertain, educate, unit, and inspire,” TCC began in 1980 when 30 men gathered “because they wanted to sing.” 44 years later, more than 250 men comprise the group of singing and auxiliary members, predominantly from the LGBTQ+ community, who contribute 100,000 hours annually to rehearsals, performances, and community outreach. 

One particularly notable feather in their (top) hats? Turtle Creek Chorale stands apart as the most-recorded men’s chorus in the world (38 albums, cough). Prior to Cyndi Lauper, the chorale previously shared the stage with legends (and gay icons!) including Liza Minnelli, Joan Rivers, Idina Menzel, and Patti LuPone

During the jubilant cocktail hour, a fellow journalist asked me, “Who’s the most powerful gay man in this room?” My face clearly indicated how impossible that question seemed. I scanned the room, and Terry Loftis caught my eye first, but how could I choose? We were surrounded by many of the most powerful and philanthropic LGBTQ+ community members and allies in Dallas. 

Inside the ballroom, purple lights illuminated the stage. Little pink cakes dotted the tables. Air kisses abounded. I met my fellow table mates. The man next to me hadn’t previously attended Rhapsody. Why tonight? A Cyndi Lauper superfan, he’s seen her in concert more than 30 times. 

turtle creek chorale performers dallas
The 2024 Turtle Creek Chorale performing in Dallas. (Photo by Cash Anglin)

Before the concert could begin, dollars had to be raised. After Turtle Creek Chorale performed, the tuxedo-clad men returned to their seats in the back of the room, enthusiastically cheering for every donor who raised their paddle. Honorary Chair James Lynn Williams issued a $125,000 matching challenge, which was met with flying (true) colors. Combined with a spirited live auction, Rhapsody exceeded their goal for the evening, raising a record-breaking $892,000 for Turtle Creek Chorale’s musical, cultural, and educational programming. 

By the time Lauper took the stage in a brightly-colored power suit and peek-a-boo red lace bra, guests flocked to the front of the ballroom for the intimate concert from the award-winning songwriter, performer and tireless advocate.

The perfect kickoff to Pride, Turtle Creek Chorale’s Rhapsody gala showcased that, when it comes to raising money, everyone just wants to have fun. 

