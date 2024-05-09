Tyra Banks and Founder, Deavra Daughtry
Society / Featured Parties

Supermodel Turned TV Star Swoops Into Houston to Lead International Women Summit — Tyra Banks Shares Her Model to Mogul Story

20 Years of Empowering the Next Generation Of Women Leaders

BY // 05.09.24
What: The 20th annual International Women’s Leadership Summit, sponsored by the Texas Women’s Empowerment Foundation

Where: Hotel ZaZa, Museum District

PC Moment: Highlight of the convocation was the fireside chat between Emmy award-winning television producer and personality Tyra Banks and Fox Houston’s Damali Keith. Banks discussed her long list of “firsts” as she broke down multiple barriers in her television and modeling career. She shared personal stories of her journey from model to mogul.

The sellout throng of more than 600 were welcomed to the summit by Texas Women’s Empowerment Foundation founder Deavra Daughtry and Reggie Van Lee, philanthropist and arts advocate. Fox Houston’s Caroline Collins emceed the program.

Dr. Sherry Blake, Lynn Black, Dr. June Coleman, Canail Stoke, Roshunda Steele at the 20th annual International Women's Leadership Summit.
Dr. Sherry Blake, Lynn Black, Dr. June Coleman, Canail Stoke, Roshunda Steele at the 20th annual International Women’s Leadership Summit.

The day-long program featured leadership workshops, a  VIP reception to recognize Men Who Empower Her, a VIP business soiree hosted by Harvard University Alumni and Friends along with television producer Ron De Shay, known for American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance and Live Nation Philippines managing director Rhiza Pascua.

The program included presentation by Daughtry of the 2024 International Leadership Award to Banks and the 2024 International Business Leadership Award to Pascua.

Elizabeth Anthony

The summit raised more than $300,000 of which 100 percent will directly benefit the TWEF Eagle Scholar Program scholarships. During the luncheon, TWEF Eagle Scholars Charles Wiltz, Alexandria Moffett and Emarion Miller shared their stories with the crowd. To date, TWEF has awarded more than $400,000 in scholarships to college bound students.

In addition to providing scholarship funding for college students, TWEF mentors families, helping them reach their fullest potential in the areas of personal development, business, education, finances and socio-economic development.

Terry Williams of HEB,Terrance Johnson, Keith D-MARS Davis, D’Artagnan Bebel of FOX 26
Terry Williams, Terrance Johnson, Keith D-MARS Davis, D’Artagnan Bebel at the 20th annual International Women’s Leadership Summit.

PC Seen: Farouk Shami, Orime Fujita, Phil Dyson, D’Artganan Bebel, Pamela McKay, Cheryl Creuzot, celebrity clinical psychologist Dr. Sherry Blake, Brett Jones, Dr. Laura Murillo, Masai Troutman, Angel Harris, Frank Espree, Kevin Storr, Amanda McMillian, Donald Bowers, Helon Hammond, Fatai Yusufu, Terry Williams, Misty Grant, Francis Page, Garrick Davis, Zariha Gonzalez, Lynne Black and Sineria Ordonez.

