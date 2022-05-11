University of St. Thomas’ Special $2.4 Million Night Brings Boyz II Men and Power Priests to Houston

President Richard Ludwick and Melynda Ludwick with Archbishop J. Michael Miller and Daniel Cardinal DiNardo at the University of St. Thomas 75th Anniversary Gala at the Hilton Americas Houston (Dave Rossman photo)
Boys II Men perform at the University of St. Thomas 75th Anniversary Gala at the Hilton Americas Houston (Dave Rossman photo)
Philip Royalty and gala Trini Mendenhall at the University of St. Thomas 75th Anniversary Gala at the Hilton Americas Houston Saturday. (Dave Rossman photo)

Michele Malloy and Father Sean Horrigan at the UST 75th anniversary gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Patti & Don Murphy at the UST 75th anniversary gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Andy & Aileen McCormick at the UST 75th anniversary gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Bishop Italo DellOro, Father Kevin Storey at the UST 75th anniversary gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dean & Jane Gladden at the University of St. Thomas 75th Anniversary Gala at the Hilton Americas Houston (Dave Rossman photo)

Doug & Winell Herron at the University of St. Thomas 75th Anniversary Gala at the Hilton Americas Houston (Dave Rossman photo)

Dr. Bert Edmundson, David Harvey at the UST 75th anniversary gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Romy Mitchell, Andrea Bryan at the University of St. Thomas 75th Anniversary Gala at the Hilton Americas Houston (Dave Rossman photo)

Drew Wilson, Gloria Bounds at the University of St. Thomas 75th Anniversary Gala at the Hilton Americas Houston (Dave Rossman photo)

Jack Brasington, Jenna Moon at the University of St. Thomas 75th Anniversary Gala at the Hilton Americas Houston (Dave Rossman photo)

Kathy & Marty Goossen at the UST 75th anniversary gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lois Davis, Dr. Timothy & Gretchen Heerensperger (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Marianne & Robert Ivany at the UST 7th anniversary gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Martha Adger, Cathy Cleary at the UST 75th anniversary gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Meredith McCrary, Dawn Koenning, Jacquelyn Olexa at the UST 75h anniversary gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Regina & Larry Payne at the  University of St. Thomas 75th Anniversary Gala at the Hilton Americas Houston (Dave Rossman photo)

Boys II Men perform at the University of St. Thomas 75th Anniversary Gala at the Hilton Americas Houston (Dave Rossman photo)

Society / Featured Parties

University of St. Thomas’ Special $2.4 Million Night Brings Boyz II Men and Power Priests to Houston

Dream Auction Includes a Priceless Holy Roman Holiday With Pope Access

BY // 05.10.22
What: The University of St. Thomas 75th anniversary gala

Where: Hilton Americas-Houston

PC Moment: Let’s start with the record breaking $2.4 million proceeds and saluting hive fives to chair Trini Mendenhall and her host committee who insured that this night would soar. And it did. R&B chart-toppers Boyz II Men rocked the ballroom with classics including “End of the Road,” “A Song for Mama” and “Motownphilly.” Even a number of the priests in the throng of 1,000 raised their smartphones to capture the performance.

The event broke both University of St. Thomas attendance and fundraising records.

Boys II Men perform at the University of St. Thomas 75th Anniversary Gala at the Hilton Americas Houston (Dave Rossman photo)
Archbishop J. Michael Miller, CSB, in from his base in Vancouver, Canada, was honored for his leadership and service as the seventh president of the University of St. Thomas. Among the many highlights of his career with the university was his shepherding the significant capital campaign which completed the Academic Mall and led UST soundly into the 21st century.

Recognized by University of St. Thomas president Richard Ludwick as Outstanding Alumni Champions were Aileen McCormick, MBA ’86, and Andy McCormick, Jan and Oniel Mendenhall, MBA ’04, and Kathy ’69 and Joe Ridley ’69.

Fundraising was aided by the live auction that included a four carat diamond bracelet from Zadok Jewelers in celebration of the university’s diamond anniversary; a six-night stay in the Mendenhall home in Rosemary Beach, Florida; and a priceless Holy Roman Holiday featuring behind-the-scenes access to the Vatican with Archbishop Miller and a private audience with Pope Francis. In addition, the Hildebrand Foundation committed a $100,000 match to the paddles up appeal for student scholarships.

PC Seen: Marianne and Robert Ivany, Raye White, Michele Malloy, April and Kevin Bailey, Cardinal DiNardo, Cathy and Joe Cleary, Kathy and Marty Goossen, Winell and Doug Herron, Lois Davis, Lori Gallagher and Curtis Huff, Pat Moran, Marcy and Robert Duncan, Jane and Dean Gladden, Janice and Tom Standish, Stacy and John Andell, Gloria and Jesse Bounds, Michelle and Jonathan Zadok, Kathy Peavy Vandeventer, and Jackie and Connelly McGreevy.

X