UT Exes Makes a Burnt Orange Scene at Houston’s Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala — A Record Breaking Night Leaves an Impression

Michelle & Garrick Hatfield, David & Katherine Andrew represent at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Honorees Skip & Susie McGee, Justin Moore, Jett Bush, Dallas Griffin at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Houston chapter president Aubrey Maale, dinner chair Tawnya Bell at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Jory Kratz, Lauren Laigle, Nancy Farabee Genitempo at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Angie Collins, Rick Hirsch at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Alisa & Reggie Peppers at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Ben & Elizabeth Goetz, Val & John Johanning at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Ginger Cearley, Sabra Phillips at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Brette Tucker, CJ Haynes-Dale at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Stephanie & Mark Hamilton at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Brock Niezgoda, Meg Hayward at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Clay & Kay Peeplse at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Giggy Wynne, Ronny & Dorothy Cuenod at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Guests singing the 'Eyes of Texas' at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Kyle & Kristen Griffin at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Jennifer Nash, Brian & Lynne Johnson, Skip & Susie McGee, Richard & Kris McGee at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

John Ed & Lizzy McGee, Skip McGee, Eleanor Deedo Bailey, Susie McGee, Katie McGee Field & Alex Field at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Lauren Hunsacker, Regan Bailey at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Noble & Jennifer Nash, Jeff Hildebrand at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Skip & Susie McGee at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Society / The Seen

UT Exes Makes a Burnt Orange Scene at Houston’s Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala — A Record Breaking Night Leaves an Impression

The Alumni Band, a Spirited Standing Ovation, Testimonials and More

BY // 04.26.24
photography Jacob Power
Michelle & Garrick Hatfield, David & Katherine Andrew represent at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Honorees Skip & Susie McGee, Justin Moore, Jett Bush, Dallas Griffin at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Houston chapter president Aubrey Maale, dinner chair Tawnya Bell at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jory Kratz, Lauren Laigle, Nancy Farabee Genitempo at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Angie Collins, Rick Hirsch at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Alisa & Reggie Peppers at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Ben & Elizabeth Goetz, Val & John Johanning at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Ginger Cearley, Sabra Phillips at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Brette Tucker, CJ Haynes-Dale at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Stephanie & Mark Hamilton at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Brock Niezgoda, Meg Hayward at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Clay & Kay Peeplse at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Giggy Wynne, Ronny & Dorothy Cuenod at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Guests singing the 'Eyes of Texas' at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kyle & Kristen Griffin at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jennifer Nash, Brian & Lynne Johnson, Skip & Susie McGee, Richard & Kris McGee at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
John Ed & Lizzy McGee, Skip McGee, Eleanor Deedo Bailey, Susie McGee, Katie McGee Field & Alex Field at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lauren Hunsacker, Regan Bailey at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Noble & Jennifer Nash, Jeff Hildebrand at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Skip & Susie McGee at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Michelle & Garrick Hatfield, David & Katherine Andrew represent at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Honorees Skip & Susie McGee, Justin Moore, Jett Bush, Dallas Griffin at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Houston chapter president Aubrey Maale, dinner chair Tawnya Bell at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Jory Kratz, Lauren Laigle, Nancy Farabee Genitempo at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Angie Collins, Rick Hirsch at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Alisa & Reggie Peppers at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Ben & Elizabeth Goetz, Val & John Johanning at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Ginger Cearley, Sabra Phillips at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Brette Tucker, CJ Haynes-Dale at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Stephanie & Mark Hamilton at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Brock Niezgoda, Meg Hayward at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Clay & Kay Peeplse at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Giggy Wynne, Ronny & Dorothy Cuenod at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Guests singing the 'Eyes of Texas' at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Kyle & Kristen Griffin at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Jennifer Nash, Brian & Lynne Johnson, Skip & Susie McGee, Richard & Kris McGee at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

John Ed & Lizzy McGee, Skip McGee, Eleanor Deedo Bailey, Susie McGee, Katie McGee Field & Alex Field at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Lauren Hunsacker, Regan Bailey at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Noble & Jennifer Nash, Jeff Hildebrand at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Skip & Susie McGee at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Had blood been spilled in the River Oaks Country Club ballroom, we’re certain that it would have run burnt orange on this night of the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala. Could there be any more loyal university grads than the UT throng?

Few among the 300 partygoers dared arrive without some semblance of UT burnt orange in their attire. Dresses, jackets, pocket hankies, ties and scarves created a faithful fashion tableau that could have startled lesser enthusiasts. (Full confession: I went to LSU.) And plenty of cowboy boots also signaling the die-hard affiliation with the University of Texas Longhorns.

It was a record breaking night for the Houston chapter, which is the largest Texas Exes group in the country, with more than $325,000 raised for scholarships. Much of the success of the evening was due to the popularity of honorees Susie and Skip McGee.

The Longhorn Alumni Band let the crowd into the dining room where at night’s end “The Eyes of Texas” was sung with resounding spirit, attendees on their feet, hands raised in the longhorn salute.

Cyndy Garza Roberts launched the evening program that featured the video “What Starts Here Changes the World” and included remarks from Texas Exes Houston chapter president Aubrey Maale and dinner chair Tawnya Bell.

A tribute video saluting the McGees inspired a standing ovation for the couple.

High note came with the testimonials from scholarship recipients Ryan Karkowsky and Corey’L Sams, who shared how the UT scholarships have impacted their lives.

PC Seen: Texas Exes executive director Chuck Harris, Leslie and Jack Blanton, Mindy and Jeff Hildebrand, Carolyn Frost Keenen, Cathy Campbell Brock, Melissa and Doug Schnitzer, Cindy and Lewis Kasner, Brock Niezgoda, Cynthia and John Adkins, Dorothy and Ronny Cuenod, Marjorie and Lee Jacobe, Ashley and George Clark, Liz and Greg Pipkin, Kristen and Kyle Griffin, and Brenda and Chuck Weiser.

X