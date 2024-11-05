Wells Abbott Throws a Fabulous Soirée at Its Reimagined Dallas Design District Showroom

Wells Abbott, the go-to showroom for many a designer, reimagined and renovated its 5,000-square-foot Dallas Design District showroom. And, of course, threw a big party that lasted from morning to night to celebrate the chic space. Included in the fabulous soirée were more than a dozen of its brands, many from London, as well as the many interior designers who made their way through the showroom throughout the day — where furniture, mirrors, fireplace surrounds, and lighting were unveiled in addition to textiles, wall coverings from Robert Kime, Adelphi Classic Clot, Jasper, O’ Henry House, Rose Cumming, and many more.

The expansion was yet another brilliant business move from Wells Abbott president and CEO, Lauren Hudson — loved by those in the designer fold for her chic taste, and for throwing a superb cocktail party. If you don’t know her, then figure out a way to get yourself seated next to her at the next design-world dinner party.

Hudson flew in the charming founders of Jamb, U.K. dealers of antique and reproduction fireplaces, fire grates, and reproduction antique lighting. Will Fisher and Charlotte Freemantle made their way across the proverbial pond and made stops in Houston, Chicago, and Dallas (three Wells Abbott showroom locations).

The evening also marked the U.S. debut of bespoke U.K. furniture maker, Max Rollitt, who now has exclusive representation at Wells Abbott in all three markets. The first part of the day-long event was titled “Breakfast in Bed with Max Rollitt.” The cutest way we thought for the charming Brit to introduce his company to the slew of local designers.

I made my way for the later cocktail portion since a little bird had told me the caterer who I always want to steal away to a corner to catch up with and then indulge in all she creates — Cassandra of Art2Catering would be in attendance. After a quick sesh with her, I grabbed an Aperol spritz and made my rounds, saying “hello” to the fun design-world crowd. The evening was titled “Cocktails by the Fireside with Jamb,” and was made more lively with tunes spun by the always effervescent mistress of the turntables, DJ Lucy Wrubel.

Charlotte Freemantle let her co-founder make most of the remarks which once Fisher started I could understand why — his wit delivered in that spirited British accent had guests eating out of his palms. He did get serious for a moment and say how grateful he was for Lauren — “her deep-rooted love of the English aesthetic and genuine understanding of boutique British brands … we immediately knew we had found a kindred spirit.”

Spotted amongst the well-heeled crowd that evening included Lael Brodsky, Shelby Wagner, Ashley Avrea, Theresa Rowe, Mackay Boynton, Maddie Hughes, Jennifer Manners, Alex Lutz, Jessica Stickles, Erica Kite, Lisa Luby Ryan, Teddie Carrigan, Courtney Garrigan, Matt Mazur, Wilson Vick, and Sara See. I left the evening feeling it was time to explore my inner Anglo-philia and maybe book a trip to the U.K. Alas, the closest I got that weekend was rewatching season three of The Crown.