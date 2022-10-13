14 Bold Houston Leaders Honored in 2022 Women of Color Achievement Awards at Texas Southern

Dr. Justin Washington, Myoshia Boykin-Anderson, Camille Burns, Becky Robbins, Danielle Davis at the Women of Color Achievement Awards Houston (Photo by Arion Smith)

Marvin Dickerson, Betty Hines, Dr. Justin Washington, Delaina Curry-Allen, Camille Burns, Becky Robbins, Danielle Davis at the Women of Color Achievement Awards Houston (Photo by Arion Smith)

The 2022 Women of Color Achievement Awards honorees along with Danielle Davis and Camille Burns at the awards ceremony held at Texas Southern University. (Photo by Arion Smith)

What: The 2022 Women of Color Achievement Awards presentation

Where: The Jesse H. Jones School of Business at Texas Southern University

PC Moment: The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) in partnership with the 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston and sponsor JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking presented the Women of Color Achievement Awards in Houston during a cocktail hour to female entrepreneurs who were recognized for outstanding professional achievement and exemplary community service.

Taking bows for the prestigious award were Johnté Archer of J. Archer Insurance Group, Dannette Davis of Kay Davis & Associates, Carla Lane of LaneStaffing, Zawadi Bryant of Acute Care Pediatrics, Shakeatha Davis of S. Davis Law Group, LaToshia Norwood of L’Renee & Associates, Myoshia Boykin-Anderson of AndTech Solutions, Nicole Odom Hardnett of Focus Point Behavioral Health, Dr. Teriya Richmond of Your Total Health Clinic and Day Spa, Brandi Harleaux of South Post Oak Recycling Center, Delaina Curry-Allen of Recruiting Source International, Ramal Taylor of Millenia Strategies, Bianca McWilliams Jackson of Recruiting Source International, and Marisa Williams of A Hug Away Healthcare.

Among those on the program congratulating the honorees were Dr. Justin Washington, president of 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston; Camille Burns, CEO of the Women Presidents Organization; Marvin Dickerson, past vice chairman of 100 Black Men of America Inc. and a member of 100 Black Men of Greater Washington D.C.; and Danielle Davis, Southwest lead of Diverse Businesses and vice president of Commercial Banking, JPMorgan Chase.

Membership in the Women Presidents Organization is granted to women who have guided their businesses to generate at least $2 million in gross annual sales or $1 million for service-based businesses. The nonprofit serves as a mentoring and networking organization for a diverse collection of successful businesswomen.

The Women of Color Achievement Awards continues a longstanding tradition between Women Presidents Organization and 100 Black Men to identify and celebrate influential women leaders.

The 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston Inc. is a nonprofit mentoring organization with the mission of improving the quality of life for African Americans and other minorities.