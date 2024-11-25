Houston’s Glamorous Women of Substance and an Olympic Break Dancing Star Make Sweet Moves — A Hip-Hop Hooray

fbpx
Women of Substance Emcee Deborah Duncan with Youth Honoree Bella Chramosta by Priscilla Dickson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
2024 Luncheon Co-Chairs and 2023 Honorees Paula Sutton and April McGee by Priscilla Dickson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Houston reVision CEO Charles Rotramel with 2024 US Olympian Jeffrey Bboyjeffro Louis by Priscilla Dickson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
2024 Lifetime of Substance Honoree Trini Mendenhall-Royalty by Priscilla Dickson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
2023 Spirit of Substance Honoree Eileen Lawal passes the torch to 2024 recipient Jacqueline W. Bostic by Priscilla Dickson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
2024 Woman of Substance Tama Lundquist by Priscilla Dickson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
2024 Woman of Substance Tena Faust by Priscilla Dickson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
2022 Lifetime Honoree Sidney Faust with 2023 WOS Honoree Elsie Eckert by Priscilla Dickson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dr. Peter Chang and Honoree Theresa Chang by Priscilla Dickson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Woman of Substance Chree Boydstun by Priscilla Dickson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Woman of Substance Edna Meyer-Nelson by Priscilla Dickson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Woman of Substance Heidi Rockecharlie by Priscilla Dickson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Emcees Micheal Garfield and Deborah Duncan by Priscilla Dickson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Former Woman of Substance CeCe Ensell and Duke Ensell by Priscilla Dickson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Gregg Harrison Valet Sponsor and donor of Martha’s Vineyard Vacation Home by Priscilla Dickson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Woman of Substance Sneha Merchant by Priscilla Dickson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Woman of Substance Melanie Lawson by Priscilla Dickson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Woman of Substance Jerre Williams by Priscilla Dickson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Woman of Substance Leila Perrin by Priscilla Dickson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Woman of Substance Lara Bell by Priscilla Dickson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Woman of Substance Marian McClendon by Priscilla Dickson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Spirit of Substance Honoree Jacqueline W. Bostic and daughter Jacqueline Bostic McElroy by Priscilla Dickson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Woman of Substance The Honorable Theresa Chang by Priscilla Dickson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Charity Yarborough, Chris Kase, 2024 Honoree Leila Perrin and former Honorees Cheryl Byington and Leisa Holland-Nelson Baumann by Priscilla Dickson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Event Program by Priscilla Dickson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Emcee Deborah Duncan with Youth Honoree Bella Chramosta (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Chairs Paula Sutton and April McGee, both 2023 honorees, at the 2024 Women of Substance luncheon benefiting Houston reVision (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Charity Yarborough, Chris Kase, 2024 Honoree Leila Perrin and former Honorees Cheryl Byington and Leisa Holland-Nelson Baumann (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Lifetime of Substance honoree Trini Mendenhall Royalty at the Women of Substance luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

2023 Spirit of Substance honoree Eileen Lawal passes the torch to 2024 recipient Jacqueline W. Bostic (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Honoree Tama Lundquist at the Women of Substance luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Honoree Tena Lundquist Faust at the Women of Substance luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Sidney Faust, 2022 Lifetime of Substance honoree, Elsie Eckert, 2023 Women of Substance honoree at the 2024 luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Dr. Peter Chang & honoree Theresa Chang at the Women of Substance luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Honoree Chree Boydstun at the Women of Substance luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Honoree Edna Meyer-Nelson at the Women of Substance luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Honoree Heidi Rockecharlie at the Women of Substance luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Emcees Michael Garfield and Deborah Duncan at the Women of Substance luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Former Woman of Substance honoree CeCe & Duke Ensell at the Women of Substance luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Valet sponsor and auction donor Gregg Harrison at the Women of Substance luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Honoree Sneha Merchant at the Women of Substance luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Honoree Melanie Lawson at the Women of Substance luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Honoree Jerre Williams at the Women of Substance luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Honoree Leila Perrin at the Women of Substance luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Honoree Lara Bell at the Women of Substance luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Honoree Marian McClendon at the Women of Substance luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Spirit of Substance honoree Jacqueline W. Bostic and daughter Jacqueline Bostic McElroy at the Women of Substance luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Honoree Theresa Chang at the Women of Substance luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Charity Yarborough, Chris Kase, 2024 honoree Leila Perrin, former honorees Cheryl Byington and Leisa Holland-Nelson Baumann at the Women of Substance luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Glamorous Women of Substance and an Olympic Break Dancing Star Make Sweet Moves — A Hip-Hop Hooray

15 Special Women Who Make a Real Impact In the Community

BY // 11.24.24
photography Priscilla Dickson
What: The eighth annual Women of Substance luncheon

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: While presentation of the 15 Women of Substance 2024 Houston honorees was highlight, it was the testimonial by U.S. Olympian break dancing star Jeffrey “Bboy Jeffro” Louis that brought true meaning to the gathering that earned $300,000 for Houston reVision.

“Growing up, I saw many of my friends join gangs, but I didn’t follow that path because reVision created a community, and that community is the reason I am where I am today,” the commercially sponsored athlete told the gathering of 350. “I am a product of hip-hop. I am a product of Houston.

“But most importantly, I am a product of reVision and a proud product of this community.”

April McGee and Paula Sutton helmed the fundraiser that enjoyed support from honorary chairs Dr. Sippi Khurana and Amy Pierce, both of whom have been generous supporters of the nonprofit that works in the Gulfton/Sharpstown area to break the cycle of juvenile justice involvement and homelessness among youth.

So it was with no small contrast that the program included Louis’ story but also the glamorous presentation of the honorees. Taking bows as Women of Substance were Lara Bell, Chree Boydstun, Theresa Chang, Tena Faust, Melanie Lawson, Tama Lundquist, Marian McClendon, Sneha Merchant, Edna Meyer-Nelson, Leila Perrin, Heidi Rockecharlie and Jerre Williams. 

Also in the spotlight were Lifetime of Substance honoree Trini Mendenhall, Spirit of Substance honoree Jacqueline W. Bostic and Youth of Substance honoree Bella Chramosta.

In his remarks to the gathering reVision CEO Charles Rotramel praised Women of Substance founder and event producer Paul-David Van Atta for going “above and beyond” in his support of the nonprofit personally making an impact on the homeless youth program.

The luncheon program was seamlessly sewn together by a lively emcee duo — KHOU Channel 11 Great Day Houston host Deborah Duncan and High-Tech Texan Michael Garfield.

PC Seen: Dr. Peter Chang, Anne Neeson, Gregg Harrison, Flo McGee, Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman, CeCe and Duke Ensell, John Guess Jr., Debbie Festari, Donae Chramosta, Elizabeth Stein, Rose Cullen, Bruce Padilla, Aimee Snoots, Marge Lundquist, Zane Carruth, Elsie Eckert, and Kristina Somerville.

X
X