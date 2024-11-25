Houston’s Glamorous Women of Substance and an Olympic Break Dancing Star Make Sweet Moves — A Hip-Hop Hooray

Charity Yarborough, Chris Kase, 2024 honoree Leila Perrin, former honorees Cheryl Byington and Leisa Holland-Nelson Baumann at the Women of Substance luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Dr. Peter Chang & honoree Theresa Chang at the Women of Substance luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Lifetime of Substance honoree Trini Mendenhall Royalty at the Women of Substance luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

What: The eighth annual Women of Substance luncheon

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: While presentation of the 15 Women of Substance 2024 Houston honorees was highlight, it was the testimonial by U.S. Olympian break dancing star Jeffrey “Bboy Jeffro” Louis that brought true meaning to the gathering that earned $300,000 for Houston reVision.

“Growing up, I saw many of my friends join gangs, but I didn’t follow that path because reVision created a community, and that community is the reason I am where I am today,” the commercially sponsored athlete told the gathering of 350. “I am a product of hip-hop. I am a product of Houston.

“But most importantly, I am a product of reVision and a proud product of this community.”

April McGee and Paula Sutton helmed the fundraiser that enjoyed support from honorary chairs Dr. Sippi Khurana and Amy Pierce, both of whom have been generous supporters of the nonprofit that works in the Gulfton/Sharpstown area to break the cycle of juvenile justice involvement and homelessness among youth.

So it was with no small contrast that the program included Louis’ story but also the glamorous presentation of the honorees. Taking bows as Women of Substance were Lara Bell, Chree Boydstun, Theresa Chang, Tena Faust, Melanie Lawson, Tama Lundquist, Marian McClendon, Sneha Merchant, Edna Meyer-Nelson, Leila Perrin, Heidi Rockecharlie and Jerre Williams.

Also in the spotlight were Lifetime of Substance honoree Trini Mendenhall, Spirit of Substance honoree Jacqueline W. Bostic and Youth of Substance honoree Bella Chramosta.

In his remarks to the gathering reVision CEO Charles Rotramel praised Women of Substance founder and event producer Paul-David Van Atta for going “above and beyond” in his support of the nonprofit personally making an impact on the homeless youth program.

The luncheon program was seamlessly sewn together by a lively emcee duo — KHOU Channel 11 Great Day Houston host Deborah Duncan and High-Tech Texan Michael Garfield.

PC Seen: Dr. Peter Chang, Anne Neeson, Gregg Harrison, Flo McGee, Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman, CeCe and Duke Ensell, John Guess Jr., Debbie Festari, Donae Chramosta, Elizabeth Stein, Rose Cullen, Bruce Padilla, Aimee Snoots, Marge Lundquist, Zane Carruth, Elsie Eckert, and Kristina Somerville.