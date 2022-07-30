ColePhoto
de Boulle’ Event: Charity Houston PetSet (Photo by Si Vo Photography)
Cole Hauser, aka Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, brings his Bourbon & Bonfire series to the PetSet gala in September.
01
03

Cole Hauser, aka Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, brings his Bourbon & Bonfire series to the PetSet Fierce & Fabulous Soirée gala in September.

02
03

Tena Lundquist Faust, Tama Lundquist at at the PetSet party at de Boulle Diamonds & Jewelry in June. They co-chair the fall PetSet gala with Sue Smith. (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

03
03

Cole Hauser, aka Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, brings his Bourbon & Bonfire series to the PetSet gala in September.

ColePhoto
de Boulle’ Event: Charity Houston PetSet (Photo by Si Vo Photography)
Cole Hauser, aka Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, brings his Bourbon & Bonfire series to the PetSet gala in September.
Society / The Seen

Yellowstone Star to Gallop Into Houston For Animal Protective Gala — Cole Hauser Steps Forward For PetSet

The Western Night of All Western Nights

BY // 07.29.22
Cole Hauser, aka Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, brings his Bourbon & Bonfire series to the PetSet Fierce & Fabulous Soirée gala in September.
Tena Lundquist Faust, Tama Lundquist at at the PetSet party at de Boulle Diamonds & Jewelry in June. They co-chair the fall PetSet gala with Sue Smith. (Photo by Si Vo Photography)
Cole Hauser, aka Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, brings his Bourbon & Bonfire series to the PetSet gala in September.
1
3

Cole Hauser, aka Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, brings his Bourbon & Bonfire series to the PetSet Fierce & Fabulous Soirée gala in September.

2
3

Tena Lundquist Faust, Tama Lundquist at at the PetSet party at de Boulle Diamonds & Jewelry in June. They co-chair the fall PetSet gala with Sue Smith. (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

3
3

Cole Hauser, aka Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, brings his Bourbon & Bonfire series to the PetSet gala in September.

Houston PetSet’s annual “Fierce & Fabulous Soirée” will take on a decidedly Western theme this September when Yellowstone star Cole Hauser  joins the party. And if all things go as hoped for, the hardscrabble character of Rip Wheeler will launch his Bourbon & Bonfire party series for the fundraiser after-party.

Details are in the works as PetSet organizers and the Post Oak Hotel work out the particulars of a Yellowstone-inspired bonfire setting  (yes, live flames) on the hotel grounds. Fingers crossed on that one. The Bourbon & Bonfire series is a partnership between the star and Pappy Van Winkle (Old Rip) 10 Year Bourbon. Several are planned across the country in a couple of months.

de Boulle’ Event: Charity Houston PetSet (Photo by Si Vo Photography)
Tena Lundquist Faust, Tama Lundquist at at the PetSet party at de Boulle Diamonds & Jewelry in June. They co-chair the fall PetSet gala with Sue Smith. (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Whether the bonfire actually gets the go-ahead likely won’t matter to fans of the hunky Hauser, who will rub elbows with guests at the September 9 gala. He is expected to be in full ranch manager character as the decorative theme and the attire for the night is Yellowstone specific. Organizers add that there will be several auction items related to the wildly popular Paramount TV series, which enters its fifth season this fall and has spurred several spinoff series and a TV empire for its Texas proud creator Taylor Sheridan.

Count on auctioneer Johnny Bravo to bring home the gold for PetSet on this night.

“We are thrilled that Houston PetSet has been chosen to kick off the Bourbon & Bonfire party series with Cole Hauser at our Soirée after party,” Houston PetSet co-president Tama Lundquist says in a statement. “Having Cole’s voice speak on behalf of the animals is priceless.

“His goal, along with ours, is to have a fierce and fabulous time while we raise much needed funds for the thousands of pets who suffer on our Houston streets. Please join us as we RIP it for the animals.”

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products

Lundquist is chairing the Yellowstone friendly event with her identical twin sister Tena Lundquist Faust and Sue Smith. With these three at the helm, we can’t wait to see the Western fashion that they pull out from their abundant closets. KHOU Channel 11’s Great Day Houston host Deborah Duncan will emcee the highly-anticipated program.

Showcase of Homes

Swipe
705 E 17th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

705 E 17th Street
Houston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Melissa Kubala
This property is listed by: Melissa Kubala (713) 298-5097 Email Realtor
705 E 17th Street
629 E 10th 1/2 St
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

629 E 10th 1/2 St
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
629 E 10th 1/2 St
1626 Cortlandt St
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1626 Cortlandt St
Houston, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Cynthia Mullins
This property is listed by: Cynthia Mullins (713) 829-3052 Email Realtor
1626 Cortlandt St
1111 Studewood St 508
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1111 Studewood St 508
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
1111 Studewood St 508
1006 Herkimer Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1006 Herkimer Street
Houston, TX

$789,000 Learn More about this property
David Diamond
This property is listed by: David Diamond (281) 772-6793 Email Realtor
1006 Herkimer Street
5104 Caroline St 502
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

5104 Caroline St 502
Houston, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
5104 Caroline St 502
727 Merrill Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

727 Merrill Street
Houston, TX

$1,899,000 Learn More about this property
Melissa Kubala
This property is listed by: Melissa Kubala (713) 298-5097 Email Realtor
727 Merrill Street
2163 University Blvd
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2163 University Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Melissa Kubala
This property is listed by: Melissa Kubala (713) 298-5097 Email Realtor
2163 University Blvd
1211 Nicholson Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1211 Nicholson Street
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Rose Scharning
This property is listed by: Rose Scharning (281) 787-2735 Email Realtor
1211 Nicholson Street
943 Merrill Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

943 Merrill Street
Houston, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Melissa Kubala
This property is listed by: Melissa Kubala (713) 298-5097 Email Realtor
943 Merrill Street
1530 Hawthorne Street
Montrose / Mandell Place
FOR SALE

1530 Hawthorne Street
Houston, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
1530 Hawthorne Street
Presented by Boulevard Realty
View Our Open Houses See Our Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X