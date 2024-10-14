Dallas Jewelry Boutique Ylang 23 Celebrates Its New Store Opening At The Shops of Highland Park
A Fashionable Soirée at The Sparkly New Jewel BoxBY Billy Fong // 10.14.24
Taylor Teichman, Jake Teichman, Joanne Teichman, Alysa Teichman, and Charles Teichman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Travis Bryan, Travis Bannon, and Mary Ellen Zummo (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Travis Bryan, Jake Teichman, Taylor Teichman, Mary Ellen Zummo, and Travis Bannon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Wolf and the Fox catering at Ylang 23's opening party (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Taylor Teichman and Jake Teichman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Ray Liu, Jamie Moskovitz, Brooke Dowdy, and Melissa Smrekar (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Mel Benwell and McKay Beard (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Mackenzie Nguyen and Jodi Lazar (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Mackenzie Nguyen, Blake Michell, Loryn de la Garza, and Stephanie Lemus (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The Ylang 23 party featured flowers by Bottega de Flores (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Loryn de la Garza, Chris Athy, Shawna Athy, and Merari Santos-Buentello (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lee Ann Jones, McKay Beard, and Joanne Teichman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kirsty Stone, Dean Fearing, and Wanda Gierhart Fearing (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Katie Mullen and daughter (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jojo Fleiss, Lisa and John Rocchio (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Ylang 23 celebrates its new store opening with a perfume bar (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
John and Carol Levy (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Joanne Teichman and Lynne Palmeiro (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Joanne Teichman and Lisa Rocchio (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Joanne Teichman and Katherine Levy (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Ylang 23 celebrates its new store opening at The Shops of Highland Park (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Joanne Teichman, Alysa Teichman, and Charles Teichman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jess Prescott, Jamie Moskovitz, Brooke Dowdy, and Charles Teichman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The Ylang 23 Team (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jennifer Kboudi, Alysa Teichmanm and Jojo Fleiss (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jennifer Karol and Billy Fong (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jake Teichman, Charles Teichman, Joanne Teichman, and Alysa Teichman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Frank Ybarra and Charity Ybarra (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Charles Teichman and Dean Fearing (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Billy Fong and Joanne Teichman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Audrey Hayward and Renda Mathew (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Alysa Teichman, Suzie Birnbaum, and Joanne Teichman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Alysa Teichman, Jennifer Karol, Billy Fong, and Joanne Teichman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
It’s a family affair in The Shops of Highland Park, where Ylang 23 recently opened its new jewelry emporium a few doors down from its sister store, Wildlike. To celebrate the occasion, Joanne and Charles Teichman and daughter Alysa Teichman threw a sparkling party.
The Teichmans opened Ylang 23 in 1985, and ever since, the boutique has been the go-to for elegant but edgy jewelry by both established and up-and-coming designers. After decades at The Plaza at Preston Center, the Teichmans needed more space; the new location is double the size of the former. And coming full circle, Alysa left her job in New York City to join the family business and launch a new component, the luxury piercing boutique Wildlike (which also has a location in Manhattan’s hipster-chic NoHo neighborhood) and is located adjacent to the new Ylang 23. If you’re looking for unique holiday gift ideas, Alysa Teichman has a great Dallas gift guide.
For the opening fete, the Teichmans brought in a fragrance bar by The Perfume Bar and custom engraving by Kayla Owens, while DJ RomiQ kept the mood playful. My award for best entrance-making shoes goes to Jennifer Karol for her gold boots. Then there was McKay Beard’s dress, which was in the most notice-me shade of red with polka dots and a pretty oversized bow. I love a mid-century vibe, and Melissa Smrekar was sporting her signature Mad Men look via a playful hairdo and Olympia Le-Tan book clutch. Others who came to drink, dish, and perhaps purchase a little pick-me-up: Chris Athy, Blake Michell, Jojo Fleiss, Lisa Rocchio, Jamie Moskovitz, Lynne Palmeiro, Suzie Birnbaum, Renda Mathew, Audrey Hayward, Dean Fearing, Constance Dukes, Andra Gonzalez, Carol and John Levy, Keitha Wright, Charity and Frank Ybarra, Liz Scobee, Yoni Lang, Jade Noble, Deon Nunlee, Mary Ellen Zummo, and Travis Bannon.