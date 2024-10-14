Dallas Jewelry Boutique Ylang 23 Celebrates Its New Store Opening At The Shops of Highland Park

It’s a family affair in The Shops of Highland Park, where Ylang 23 recently opened its new jewelry emporium a few doors down from its sister store, Wildlike. To celebrate the occasion, Joanne and Charles Teichman and daughter Alysa Teichman threw a sparkling party.

The Teichmans opened Ylang 23 in 1985, and ever since, the boutique has been the go-to for elegant but edgy jewelry by both established and up-and-coming designers. After decades at The Plaza at Preston Center, the Teichmans needed more space; the new location is double the size of the former. And coming full circle, Alysa left her job in New York City to join the family business and launch a new component, the luxury piercing boutique Wildlike (which also has a location in Manhattan’s hipster-chic NoHo neighborhood) and is located adjacent to the new Ylang 23. If you’re looking for unique holiday gift ideas, Alysa Teichman has a great Dallas gift guide.

For the opening fete, the Teichmans brought in a fragrance bar by The Perfume Bar and custom engraving by Kayla Owens, while DJ RomiQ kept the mood playful. My award for best entrance-making shoes goes to Jennifer Karol for her gold boots. Then there was McKay Beard’s dress, which was in the most notice-me shade of red with polka dots and a pretty oversized bow. I love a mid-century vibe, and Melissa Smrekar was sporting her signature Mad Men look via a playful hairdo and Olympia Le-Tan book clutch. Others who came to drink, dish, and perhaps purchase a little pick-me-up: Chris Athy, Blake Michell, Jojo Fleiss, Lisa Rocchio, Jamie Moskovitz, Lynne Palmeiro, Suzie Birnbaum, Renda Mathew, Audrey Hayward, Dean Fearing, Constance Dukes, Andra Gonzalez, Carol and John Levy, Keitha Wright, Charity and Frank Ybarra, Liz Scobee, Yoni Lang, Jade Noble, Deon Nunlee, Mary Ellen Zummo, and Travis Bannon.