ZZ Top Rock Legend Teams Up With a Texas Billionaire For Special Galveston Museum Moment

Rock legend Billy Gibbons is interviewed by John Bryan on night one of the Bryan Museum gala in Galveston (Photo by Michael Mckenny)

Bryan Museum founder J.P. Bryan presents Trini Mendenhall with the Buck 'n Ball Award at the museum gala in Galveston (Photo by Michael Mckenny)

ZZ Top rock legend Billy Gibbons entertains at the Bryan Museum gala held in the Galveston historical museum. (Photo by Michael Mckenny)

What: The Bryan Museum doubleheader gala, “A Night in Mexico”

Where: The Bryan Museum in Galveston

PC Moment: The weekend of celebrating began on Friday night with a preview of the The Billy Gibbons Texas History Experience exhibition, a cocktail event that featured the rock legend of ZZ Top fame in discussion with museum board advisor John Bryan. The following evening, the Mexico-themed gala inspired colorful costuming and designer fashions with a Latin flair.

Guests were welcomed to the lavishly-decorated museum by a band of brightly costumed dancers from Mexico and a Frida Khalo-inspired champagne girl. There was a Mexican-themed dinner from Houston’s Bailey Conor Catering, a performance by Gibbons of ZZ Top, and silent and live auctions.

KTRH AM anchor Shara Fryer emceed the festive evening that honored Houston’s Trini Mendenhall with the Buck ‘n Ball Award as one with roots in the American West who has excelled in business and demonstrated transformational generosity in her philanthropy. Much of the latter achieved through the Trini and O.C. Mendenhall Foundation.

Bryan Museum founder J.P. Bryan presents Trini Mendenhall with the Buck ‘n Ball Award at the museum gala in Galveston (Photo by Michael Mckenny)

The dual evenings resulted in proceeds of $900,000 for the museum founded by billionaire historical preservationist J.P. Bryan and his wife Mary Jon Bryan in 2013. Funds will continue the varied programs that bring the history of Texas and the American West to life through its world class collections and exhibitions, as well as educational history and literacy programs.

SHOP VALOBRA Swipe





















Next

Following two years of respectful renovation of the stunning Gothic Revival Galveston Orphans Home, circa 1895, the Bryans opened the museum in 2015. Since that time, it has been a favorite of Galveston brides and community leaders.

PC Seen: Andrea and John Bryan, Dianne McDonough and Fred Burns, Laura Flynn Boyle, Tiffany and David Montgomery, Ashley and Michael Cordray, Katie and Jim Lykes, Tissy and Rusty Hardin, Rick Smith, Kelley and Donald Young, Todd Sullivan, Sydney and John Sullivan, Lisa and John Runyon, Margaret and Sean Gunn, Ed McMahon, Hershey Grace, Tom Harrison, Melissa and Matt Murphy, and Dancie and Jim Ware.