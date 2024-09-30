Dallas Art Gallery 12.26 Celebrates Five Years With A Revamped Space and New Group Show

This fall, visitors to Dallas’ 12.26 will notice some subtle changes to the gallery’s layout. While it’s not the first time the gallery has added some architectural interest (a skylight was added in its opening year), co-founders and sisters Hannah and Hilary Fagadau took a brief hiatus this summer to make further updates to the headquarters of their growing gallery empire.

The refreshed 3,000-square-foot Riverbend space in the Design District features a dedicated work area for the team, which now includes a managing director and gallery assistant, as well as a reimagined secondary gallery. 12.26 has also expanded its storage area, which — as any gallerist can attest — is nearly as important as the exhibition space itself.

The gallery opened its doors this fall with a group show, “Building,” featuring artists Greg Carideo, Milano Chow, and Will Rogan. The three artists each bring a distinct perspective on the theme of the delightful three-dimensional exhibition: Chow’s intricate graphite drawings of architectural façades add a layer of history and nostalgia; Carideo’s gritty metal sculptures of bodega storefronts represent the everyday pulse of urban life; and Rogan’s handcrafted wooden structures, created from discarded wood, present an idea of “building” through traditional craftsmanship.

Meanwhile in Los Angeles, 12.26 West presents “Conner O’Leary: Now Revealed.” The Austin-based Dallas native artist continues his study of classic surrealism (with references to Max Ernst and René Magritte) producing beautifully constructed compositions of contemporary still life scenes.

This fall also marks the fifth anniversary of 12.26. Since its inception, Hannah and Hilary have worked to introduce a carefully curated roster of emerging and established artists to Dallas, including Marjorie Norman Schwarz, Keer Tanchak, Emily Furr, Theodora Allen, and J.A. Feng.

In addition to their gallery’s anniversary, both sisters also recently celebrated giving birth to boys — 12.26 & Sons, anyone?

Fall Tabletop Swipe



















Next

“Building” featuring Greg Carideo, Milano Chow, Will Rogan is on view at 12.26 Dallas, 150 Manufacturing St. #205, through Saturday, October 19. “Conner O’Leary: Now Revealed is on view at 12.26 West, 3305 W Washington Blvd., Los Angeles, through Saturday, October 26. For more information, please click here.