Alley Theatre to Fight Coronavirus by Showing Highly-Anticipated New Play Online

Displaying a large dose of 21st century ingenuity, the Alley Theatre, dark due to the coronavirus, has come up with a plan for ticket holders to still view the highly anticipated production of 1984 by employing a form of distribution that could only be dreamed of at the 1948 debut of George Orwell’s dystopian novella.

The play had been scheduled to run through March 29.

In a release Saturday morning, the Alley noted serious disappointment at having to close the production. “The cast and staff spent months preparing the show and many Houstonians were looking forward to seeing this production come to life on the stage. For a limited time, the Alley Theatre is proud to announce that patrons will be able to watch the production in their homes.”

Committed to its patrons, the Alley will tape a performance of 1984 and provide access to current ticket holders as well as others interested in viewing the production. Subscribers will be sent a password protected link to view the performance.

“Artistic Director Rob Melrose will continue his role as director for the production and will have a close hand in bringing the production to life once again,” the release notes. “The Alley estimates the production being filmed will be completed in the next 14 days before it becomes available to ticket holders.”

As with the city’s other performing arts groups, the Alley continues financial recovery from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. And as with all other businesses which depend on public participation, the Alley is feeling the pinch.

“As a nonprofit organization, which employs many talented hourly staff members and artists, the Alley Theatre asks that patrons support the theatre in any way possible at this time. The theatre’s staff members’ and artists’ livelihood is at risk.”

Patrons are asked to consider donating their ticket costs and making contributions here.