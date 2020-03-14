Alley Theatre – 1984 – Photographer Lynn Lane-22 (Photo by Lynn Lane)
Alley Theatre – 1984 – Photographer Lynn Lane-4 (Photo by Lynn Lane)
Alley Theatre – 1984 – Photographer Lynn Lane-18 (Photo by Lynn Lane)
Jacob Power
01
04

Jay Sullivan as 1st Party Member and Shawn Hamilton as Winston (Photo by Lynn Lane)

02
04

Scenes from the Alley Theatre's production of 1984 to be viewed in subscribers' homes via password protected link. (Photo by Lynn Lane)

03
04

Todd Waite as 3rd Party Member, and Jay Sullivan as 1st Party Member (Photo by Lynn Lane)

04
04

Lynn Wyatt with Alley Theatre artistic director Rob Melrose in happier times (Photo by Jacob Power)

Alley Theatre – 1984 – Photographer Lynn Lane-22 (Photo by Lynn Lane)
Alley Theatre – 1984 – Photographer Lynn Lane-4 (Photo by Lynn Lane)
Alley Theatre – 1984 – Photographer Lynn Lane-18 (Photo by Lynn Lane)
Jacob Power
Arts / Performing Arts

Alley Theatre to Fight Coronavirus by Showing Highly-Anticipated New Play Online

Shutdown Production of 1984 to be Filmed

BY // 03.14.20
photography Lynn Lane
Jay Sullivan as 1st Party Member and Shawn Hamilton as Winston (Photo by Lynn Lane)
Scenes from the Alley Theatre's production of 1984 to be viewed in subscribers' homes via password protected link. (Photo by Lynn Lane)
Todd Waite as 3rd Party Member, and Jay Sullivan as 1st Party Member (Photo by Lynn Lane)
Lynn Wyatt with Alley Theatre artistic director Rob Melrose in happier times (Photo by Jacob Power)
1
4

Jay Sullivan as 1st Party Member and Shawn Hamilton as Winston (Photo by Lynn Lane)

2
4

Scenes from the Alley Theatre's production of 1984 to be viewed in subscribers' homes via password protected link. (Photo by Lynn Lane)

3
4

Todd Waite as 3rd Party Member, and Jay Sullivan as 1st Party Member (Photo by Lynn Lane)

4
4

Lynn Wyatt with Alley Theatre artistic director Rob Melrose in happier times (Photo by Jacob Power)

Displaying a large dose of 21st century ingenuity, the Alley Theatre, dark due to the coronavirus,  has come up with a plan for ticket holders to still view the highly anticipated production of 1984 by employing a form of distribution that could only be dreamed of at the 1948 debut of George Orwell’s dystopian novella.

The play had been scheduled to run through March 29.

In a release Saturday morning, the Alley noted serious disappointment at having  to close the production. “The cast and staff spent months preparing the show and many Houstonians were looking forward to seeing this production come to life on the stage. For a limited time, the Alley Theatre is proud to announce that patrons will be able to watch the production in their homes.”

Committed to its patrons, the Alley will tape a performance of 1984 and provide access to current ticket holders as well as others interested in viewing the production. Subscribers will be sent a password protected link to view the performance.

“Artistic Director Rob Melrose will continue his role as director for the production and will have a close hand in bringing the production to life once again,” the release notes. “The Alley estimates the production being filmed will be completed in the next 14 days before it becomes available to ticket holders.”

As with the city’s other performing arts groups, the Alley continues financial recovery from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. And as with all other businesses which depend on public participation, the Alley is feeling the pinch.

“As a nonprofit organization, which employs many talented hourly staff members and artists, the Alley Theatre asks that patrons support the theatre in any way possible at this time. The theatre’s staff members and artists’ livelihood is at risk.”

Patrons are asked to consider donating their ticket costs and making contributions here.

Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
<em>PaperCity</em> Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
PaperCity Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
read full series
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2862 Vacherie Lane
Enclave at Grove Hill
FOR SALE

2862 Vacherie Lane
Dallas, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
2862 Vacherie Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
8939 Diceman Drive
Forest Hills
FOR SALE

8939 Diceman Drive
Dallas, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Leslie Donovan
This property is listed by: Leslie Donovan (214) 336-6464 Email Realtor
8939 Diceman Drive
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
Presented by Ulterre
View Our Open Houses View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X