Fort Worth Restaurants and Grocery Stores Make Adjustments for Coronavirus — New Delivery and Contact-Free Options Added

Social distancing is the new buzz-word, but you can still dine well.

Don't panic, shelves will be restocked, but some items will have temporary purchase limits.

Your favorite brands, like Malai Kitchen are all rising to the occassion with to-go and delivery options.

The staff at Brewed are taking sanitation to whole new level in the wake of COVID-19.

With the coronavirus pandemic and the need for social distancing seemingly getting more urgent by the day, restaurants and grocery stores are making adjustments.

Most are implementing higher standards and going above and beyond their standard protocols to sanitize. Beyond that, many spots are offering pick-up, delivery and, in some cases, even “contact-free” options to keep their customers healthy.

Grocery Store Restocking

“H-E-B/Central Market has been preparing for coronavirus for several months and we are in a strong position to keep replenishing our shelves,” says Mabrie Jackson, director public affairs for H-E-B/ Central Market. “Customers should not panic, we have the ability to restock shelves and encourage our customers to remain calm. H-E-B/Central Market Partners are ready to help Texas slow the spread.”

Even with social media blowing up with pictures of empty shelves, Texas’ grocery giant insists it’s prepared. “For the long term, H-E-B is in a good in-stock position on many of the items our customers need and we are working around the clock to restock our shelves,” the company notes. “In order to help ensure all can secure the products they need, when they need them, we’ve implemented temporary purchase limits on certain items to help protect the supply chain in Texas.”

Most local groceries (including H-E-B) offer pick-up and delivery services as well. Check the store’s website to see what options they are offering. For instance, Alberstons (Tom Thumb’s parent company), encourages customers to take advantage of this free service to make “social distancing” even more convenient.

“Our grocery delivery, pharmacy delivery, and Drive Up & Go services are still available to you,” says Vivek Sankaran, president & CEO of Albertsons Companies.

“Our E-commerce team is following enhanced sanitization protocols for all of their equipment, and washing their hands and using hand sanitizer before every order. We’ve created ‘Contact Free’ delivery procedures for our team and changed our signature processes so that our delivery drivers can sign for you when delivering your order, after completing an ID check, if necessary.”

Fort Worth Restaurants Offer New Services

There are many variations and new services that are being implemented to make your unexpected “stay-cation” more bearable. Here are a sampling of the ways Fort Worth’s small businesses are stepping up.

This is by no means an exhaustive list. Check the website of your favorite spots to see what procedures they have chosen to implement, and what services they have added.

― Local Foods Kitchen: “During these hard times, we would like to offer our customers Curbside Delivery of all orders to minimize traffic inside the restaurant. Simply call our restaurant and let them know you want curbside delivery.”

― Malai Kitchen: “Staying in? We work with a number of amazing take-out/delivery partners.”

― Meyer & Sage: “We have also teamed up with local businesses such as Melt Ice Creams, Cassie Green Health, Turning Point Farm, and Sweet Lucy’s Pies to offer one-stop shopping, both in-store, and through our meal delivery service. We will also be offering curbside service for call-ahead orders effective immediately.”

― Dough Boy Donuts: “In an effort to allow social distancing ― we have delivery services in place though the Favor and Grubhub apps. We also will be allowing preorders via email. These options will allow for everyone to enjoy our donuts in a safe manner.”

― Righteous Foods: “If you’re playing it safe, you can still order for in-store pick up, but please know that our restaurant is going the extra mile to insure the safety of our employees and guests.”

― Thirty Eight & Vine: “Did you hear? We deliver. If you need your wine fix while stuck at home, we’ve got you covered. Any orders placed today (in stock items) before 4 pm will receive same day delivery.”

― Urban Sugar: “We will continue to fulfill and deliver orders to any Fort Worth address. Orders over $25 may be placed via text.”

― Black Cat Pizza: “If you would prefer your pizza to-go, the take out window is an option all day and all night.

― Reata: “Staying at home this weekend? Next week? Our catering department handles amazing in home dinners. Let our team bring Reata to you.”

― Coco Shrimp: “We encourage our customers to use card payments if at all possible and if you would like to call-in your order, we will bring it straight to your car when you arrive.”

― Brewed: “We are launching our To Go ordering system in the next few days. You can place your order via our website, Instagram or Facebook. Stay tuned for further information on that.”