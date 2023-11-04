Local artists, such as Sarah Savoie, are featured at Ardest Gallery's monthly outdoor fine arts events.
David Strain Ardest Gallery
Local artists, such as Sarah Savoie, will be featured at Ardest Gallery's new monthly outdoor fine arts market dubbed Art in The Woods.

Woodlands artist David Strain will participate in the upcoming outdoor markets at Ardest Gallery.

Arts / Galleries

New Monthly Outdoor Art Market Comes to The Woodlands — Ardest Gallery Expands Its Offerings, Showcases Emerging Artists

Continuing to Grow an Arty Scene

BY // 11.04.23
Ardest Gallery, a fine arts gallery in The Woodlands, has started a monthly outdoor fine arts market showcasing works from about 25 Texas artists that will continue monthly through at least April of 2024.

Get ready for Art in The Woods, a new fine arts market that will be held the third Saturday of every month, from 10 am to 4 pm, outside Ardest’s gallery at 25200 Grogan’s Park Drive.

“Art in The Woods offers local artists an ongoing platform to showcase their works to local residents,”Ardest gallery director Julie Verville says. “Our vision is to expand the local arts culture, and to support artists outside of those currently showing in the gallery space.”

Art lovers can expect to see a variety of mediums, styles and price points. The roster of artists expected at each Art in The Woods event will be previewed on Ardest’s website and social media channels leading up to each event. Visitors can also enjoy the current art show on display in the gallery, coffee or tea from Third Gen Coffee, a selection of books from Buy the Book, a local, independent bookstore, and treats from local food trucks.

One of the artists featured at the November 18th Art in The Woods event will be David Strain, a 2002 graduate of The Woodlands High School.  

“There are not many opportunities within The Woodlands to display and market local artists,” Strain tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “So this event will create an ongoing arts presence in The Woodlands and surrounding communities and is an avenue for artists of all skill levels to showcase their works.”

Strain plans to showcase 18 pieces in his presentation area — and those who stop by can expect to see a variety of prices and mediums.  

“Expect to see experimental processes relating to printmaking, architectural black and white ink drawings on paper, hand cut photographic collages and large colorful acrylic paintings on wood,” Strain says. “The prices range from $250 to $1000 and everything is framed and ready to be displayed within a home or business.”

Ardest Gallery relocated this summer into The Woodlands from Magnolia.

“As we have immersed ourselves into The Woodlands art community, we uncovered a gap in the marketplace for emerging and early-career artists,” Verville says. “With recent gallery closures, the opportunity and locations available to showcase works regularly has declined.

“So, it was a natural extension of Ardest Gallery to launch this outdoor market, giving an additional 20 to 30 Texas artists a platform to share their works.”

Artists interested in space at the monthly market can apply to participate in Art in The Woods here,

