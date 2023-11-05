6 Houston Art World Shows Worth Seeing Before They’re Gone — Harris County Jail Deaths, Art Cars and More Put in Spotlight

Dallas provocateur Jeff Gibbons' "Ladder Nipples (Nipocchio)" serves up a wry self-portrait at The Silos at Sawyer Yards where it dialogues with the Site Gallery's industrial relic the former Success Rice silos. (Photo CDA)

Steve Parker’s "The Golem," at Site Gallery, The Silos at Sawyer Yards, embodies the aesthetic of the exhibition "The Sleep of Reason: The Fragmented Figure," brilliantly curated by Dr. Volker Eisele, founder of Sculpture Month Houston. (Photo CDA)

A Surreal detail of Ukrainian artist Yuliya Lanina's mechanized boxes for "The Sleep of Reason: The Fragmented Figure," on view for Sculpture Month Houston at Site Gallery, The Silos at Sawyer Yards (Photo CDA)

"Caption This!" the latest from Barbara Levine and Paige Ramey's Project B is both a book from Princeton Architectural Press and an exhibition of the same name at Houston Center for Photography.

A work from the Levine Ramey Collection featured in "Caption This!" a book published by Princeton Architectural Press and an exhibition of the same name on view at Houston Center for Photography through Sunday, November 19.

McKenna Gessner's "These Windows Are Fake, But Jail Mortality Is Real" for 8x5 Houston (Courtesy Art at a Time Like This)

Rebo's "No more kids in cages" for 8x5 Houston (Courtesy Art at a Time Like This)

Todd Webb's "Garden City, KS," 1955, printed 2023, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, through January 7, 2024, in Robert Frank and Todd Webb: Across America, 1955." (Courtesy of Todd Webb Archive. © Todd Webb Archive)

Robert Frank's "Santa Fe, New Mexico," 1955, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, the Target Collection of American Photography (Courtesy MFAH © The June Leaf and Robert Frank Foundation)

A pendant to Robert Frank image-making is Todd Webb's "Between Lovelock and Fernley, NV," 1956, printed 2023, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. The look back on America then, curated by the MFAH's Lisa Volpe, resonates today. (Courtesy Todd Webb Archive. © Todd Webb Archive)

Road trip: Robert Frank's "U.S. 285, New Mexico," 1955, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Courtesy MFAH © The June Leaf and Robert Frank Foundation)

Ann Harithas' "Swamp Mother," 1992, at Art Car Museum. The collage title also references an art car Ann Harithas commissioned and created with late Texas Artist of the Year Jesse Lott. (Courtesy Art Car Museum)

Ann Harithas' Last Dance, 2001, at Art Car Museum. The late artist, curator, museum founder, and patron was one of Houston's most iconoclastic mavericks. Her retrospective is on view at the Art Car Museum, which she co-founded with husband Jim Harithas, through April 28. 2024. (Courtesy Art Car Museum)

Alternately hypnotic and disturbing, Laure Prouvost's "Above Front Tears Nest in South," features a site-specific installation at Moody Center for the Arts at Rice University. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

An enchanting vignette from Laure Prouvost's "Above Front Tears Nest in South," Moody Center for the Arts at Rice University. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

Venice Biennale-exhibited Laure Prouvost's "Above Front Tears Nest in South," installation view, Moody Center for the Arts at Rice University, through December 14. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

Former Texas artist now living in Manhattan Allison Hunter makes an evocative statement in her installation "Shifting Time," now on view through Saturday, December 2, 2023, at Site Gallery, The Silos at Sawyer Yards. (Photo CDA)

This just in. Barbara Pollack rang us up. The longtime contributing editor for Artnews with a celebrated byline that includes decades as contributing arts journalist at The New York Times, is sharing news of her latest endeavor: Art at a Time Like This, a nonprofit she co-founded in 2020, with model turned curator, writer and artist agent Anne Verhallen.

The activist-focused endeavor seeks to raise awareness, spark conversation and, above all, make change via artist engagement with the issues of our day. Houston, with its record of 15 deaths this year alone at the Harris County Jail, is the second city for the Art at a Time Like This’ 8×5 project. The title references the size of the average prison cell.

The 10 artists tapped for billboards and four mobile billboard trucks range across generations, nationalities and stages of renown. Invited talents Mel Chin, Trenton Doyle Hancock, Faylita Hicks, Jared Owens and Jenny Polak are joined by juried artists selected by open call: McKenna Gessner, Monti Hill, Kill Joy, Chandrika Metivier and El Rebo.

"I believe that two of the most important things I can do as an artist and activist is witness and inform," Hicks tells PaperCity. "I have witnessed first-hand the ways in which Texas, the state I lived and loved in for over 20 years, has failed to protect its most vulnerable communities. "And now I must inform those communities about the extent of that failure and think creatively about potential solutions. That's why it's a priority for me to work alongside advocacy groups in the fight to end mass incarceration. Our coalitions, our connections, are what will ultimately help us transform the outcomes for us all." Houston billboard updates and locations will be revealed this month @artatatimelikethis. You can find additional project info here.



Our Lady of Art Cars

The late Ann Harithas — Houston’s munificent patron, curator, gallerist and museum founder — is finally getting her due. The Art Car Museum is the venue for a traveling exhibition organized by the Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art in Victoria, Texas. Curated by Five Points’ Maurice Roberts, “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” reveals the late innovator’s artistic influences and curatorial contributions, from Houston and Victoria to New York and California.

Revel in iconic art cars forged, collected and commissioned by Harithas, who founded the art car movement in Texas. Then bask in her intuitive intimate collages. The exhibition runs through April 28.

Surrealism Reigns

Autumn is the calendar’s most surreal season, and the art world takes note. At Rice University’s Moody Center for the Arts, Laure Prouvost — who represented France at the 2019 Venice Biennale and won the United Kingdom’s tony 2013 Turner Prize — forges an alternately enchanting and disturbing environment that would be at home in the Menil’s Surrealism galleries. Her hermetic, eco-feminist exhibition, “Above Front Tears Nest in South,” taps into varied media including fauna and debris sourced from the Rice campus. It is on view through December 14.

The Sleep of Reason

Dr. Volker Eisele, the force behind fall’s annual Sculpture Month Houston, organizes its seventh round at Site Gallery at The Silos at Sawyer Yards. In “The Sleep of Reason: The Fragmented Figure,” 18 Texas artists take on the creepy cool agrarian ruin of the former Success Rice silos, seeking to answer this query: “What is the most compelling image of man and the human figure today?” It is on view through December 2.

And just in: Don’t miss at Site Gallery, The Silos at Sawyer Yards, what curator Dr. Eisele promises will be extraordinary, the “Roz (Robotic Resonance).” This performance will take place on two days only: next Friday, November 10 and Saturday, November 11, from noon to 6 pm each day.

We’ve All Come to Look for America

Two photographers, two Guggenheim fellowships, a parallel topic. . . and one singular year. That’s the premise of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s “Robert Frank and Todd Webb, Across America, 1955,” an intensely timely exhibit curated by Lisa Volpe (which is running through January 7).

The exhibition could be set to the Simon & Garfunkel soundtrack America with the line “I’ve gone to look for America.” Frank and Webb’s exhibition is one of a triumvirate that define the fall at MFAH including “Rembrandt to Van Gogh: Masterpieces from the Armand Hammer Collection” (running through January 21) and “Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence” (which shows from November 19 through June 19).

Caption This!

Speaking of photography, Project B’s Barbara Levine and Paige Ramey return to town for their book signing and exhibition of the same name, “Caption This!” at Houston Center of Photography (showing through November 19). The duo, in collaboration with fellow artist/photographer Martin Venezky, bring forth a cheeky volume published by Princeton Architectural Press that’s sourced from vintage vernacular photography paired with text, aptly billed as “A photographic collection of amusing comments, snarky asides and romantic admissions.”