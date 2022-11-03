Arts

Shop This Dallas Artist’s Abstract Collection at Target This November

Get to Know Roma Osowo

BY // 11.03.22
Roma Osowo Dallas

Dallas-based artist Roma Osowo currently offers a 18-piece collection at Target. (Courtesy)

A Dallas-based painter just did a pretty cool thing. This fall, Abstract artist Roma Osowo debuted an 18-piece collection at Target stores, which is available for purchase in stores and online through Sunday, December 4.

Roma Osowo grew up in Tortola, British Virgin Islands expressing herself through painting, sports, and music. After moving to the United States and starting a family, the mother of two took a 12-year break from painting. In 2017, she decided to pick up her paintbrush again after a long search for meaning.

“For over 10 years, I prayed consistently for the answer to what my purpose was and what I was supposed to be doing,” says Osowo. “I believe that because I’m doing what I love, and it also honors God while bringing some beauty to this broken world, I am full of energy and passion to keep going because it does not feel like work.”

Roma Osowo Dallas
Dallasite Roma Osowo picked up painting again in 2017 and now has a collection in Target.

Osowo’s goal is to radiate positivity, as evidenced by her bright colors, movement, and meaningful brushstrokes. When a home decor company reached out to Osowo and connected her to Target, she knew she made the right choice.

“I want people to associate my name with the type of art and feeling they want to create in their homes,” she says. “As well as a name that reminds people that it’s never too late to pursue what you love.”

Roma Osowo’s Target collection (with prices ranging from $9 – $73) consists of 18 different designs that can be purchased individually or paired together for a gallery wall. Several of Osowo’s pieces have already sold out, so make sure to get yours soon.

Stocking Stuffers

Swipe
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022

Special Series

Astros Playoffs

Forget His Orange Hair, Martin Maldonado Stands Out as the Astros’ Hidden MVP — The Secrets of Baseball’s MasterClass Catcher
Forget His Orange Hair, Martin Maldonado Stands Out as the Astros’ Hidden MVP — The Secrets of Baseball’s MasterClass Catcher
Alex Bregman Uses Kate Upton Baby Luck, Jose Altuve Swings Back and Framber Valdez Wows Dad — How the Astros Came Together to Grab a Must-Win World Series Game
Alex Bregman Uses Kate Upton Baby Luck, Jose Altuve Swings Back and Framber Valdez Wows Dad — How the Astros Came Together to Grab a Must-Win World Series Game
Invincibility Shattered — Deadpan Genius Kyle Tucker Deserves Better, But Another World Series Game One Loss Needn’t Doom the Astros
Invincibility Shattered — Deadpan Genius Kyle Tucker Deserves Better, But Another World Series Game One Loss Needn’t Doom the Astros
Defense Obsessed Astros Are the Best Example For Little Leaguers Ever — These Aren’t Villains, Kyle Tucker, Jeremy Peña and Co. Win the Right Way
Defense Obsessed Astros Are the Best Example For Little Leaguers Ever — These Aren’t Villains, Kyle Tucker, Jeremy Peña and Co. Win the Right Way
Justin Verlander Chugs From the Trophy, Jeremy Peña FaceTimes Mom In & Yuli Gurriel Fights the Kids In a Dance Off — Inside the Sweetest of Yankee Stadium Sweeps For These Dominant Astros
Justin Verlander Chugs From the Trophy, Jeremy Peña FaceTimes Mom In & Yuli Gurriel Fights the Kids In a Dance Off — Inside the Sweetest of Yankee Stadium Sweeps For These Dominant Astros
Chas McCormick Points to His Twin After Homer Shocking Yankee Stadium — How Young Guys and New Additions Are Making a Perfect Postseason Seem Possible For the Astros
Chas McCormick Points to His Twin After Homer Shocking Yankee Stadium — How Young Guys and New Additions Are Making a Perfect Postseason Seem Possible For the Astros
read full series
Park-side living. High-rise luxury.
99 luxury condos above Houston's first Thompson Hotel.
Residences at The Allen offers resort-style amenities in the comfort of your own home.
Starting at $1.2M
Now 70% Sold
EXPLORE FLOORPLANS

Featured Properties

Swipe
4531 Elm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4531 Elm Street
Bellaire, TX

$645,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Jones
This property is listed by: Kathy Jones (713) 825-2758 Email Realtor
4531 Elm Street
1401 Bulle Rock Court
Open House
College Station
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 11/5 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

1401 Bulle Rock Court
College Station, TX

$1,449,000 Learn More about this property
Courtney Duperier
This property is listed by: Courtney Duperier (713) 298-7969 Email Realtor
1401 Bulle Rock Court
5530 Woodway Drive
Tanglewood | Broad Oaks
FOR SALE

5530 Woodway Drive
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
5530 Woodway Drive
10 S Briar Hollow Lane #28
Briar Hollow | Raintree Place
FOR SALE

10 S Briar Hollow Lane #28
Houston, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
William Finnorn
This property is listed by: William Finnorn (713) 306-0194 Email Realtor
10 S Briar Hollow Lane #28
25 Stalynn Lane
Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

25 Stalynn Lane
Houston, TX

$583,100 Learn More about this property
Debbie Callan
This property is listed by: Debbie Callan (713) 851-5100 Email Realtor
25 Stalynn Lane
4402 Mount Vernon Street
Open House
Montrose
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 11/6 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm

4402 Mount Vernon Street
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Sherri Hughey
This property is listed by: Sherri Hughey (713) 558-1916 Email Realtor
4402 Mount Vernon Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X