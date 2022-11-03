Shop This Dallas Artist’s Abstract Collection at Target This November

A Dallas-based painter just did a pretty cool thing. This fall, Abstract artist Roma Osowo debuted an 18-piece collection at Target stores, which is available for purchase in stores and online through Sunday, December 4.

Roma Osowo grew up in Tortola, British Virgin Islands expressing herself through painting, sports, and music. After moving to the United States and starting a family, the mother of two took a 12-year break from painting. In 2017, she decided to pick up her paintbrush again after a long search for meaning.

“For over 10 years, I prayed consistently for the answer to what my purpose was and what I was supposed to be doing,” says Osowo. “I believe that because I’m doing what I love, and it also honors God while bringing some beauty to this broken world, I am full of energy and passion to keep going because it does not feel like work.”

Osowo’s goal is to radiate positivity, as evidenced by her bright colors, movement, and meaningful brushstrokes. When a home decor company reached out to Osowo and connected her to Target, she knew she made the right choice.

“I want people to associate my name with the type of art and feeling they want to create in their homes,” she says. “As well as a name that reminds people that it’s never too late to pursue what you love.”

Roma Osowo’s Target collection (with prices ranging from $9 – $73) consists of 18 different designs that can be purchased individually or paired together for a gallery wall. Several of Osowo’s pieces have already sold out, so make sure to get yours soon.