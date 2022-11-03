A packed day of Texas Design Week Dallas events continued just a skip down Slocum Street from Peacock Alley to Minotticucine’s breathtaking new Dallas showroom. The showroom features just under 6,000 square feet of the Italian luxury brand’s minimalist kitchens slabbed with natural materials and subtle attention to detail — a feast for the eyes.

Guests jumped at the chance to explore the showroom before anyone else then took their seats for the main event: an illustrated talk entitled Bespoke Interiors: Creating Custom and Why it’s Important. Offering their expertise were designers Jeffry Weisman, designer and co-founder of San Francisco-based Fisher Weisman Brugioni; Natasha Baradaran, founder of Natasha Baradaran Interior Design in Los Angeles; and Chad Dorsey, whose eponymous design studio is based in Dallas and has an outpost in Los Angeles.

Moderator Lloyd Princeton looked very much in his element behind one of Minotticucine’s sleek countertops, microphone in hand. He started the talk with a game-show round of rapid-fire questions for the group. Once the ice was broken, the three designers gave valuable insight on not only creating custom pieces for clients, but also building businesses outside of their design firms as well.

Weisman and partner Andrew Fisher own Fisher Weisman Collection, a custom lighting provider based out of San Miguel de Allende and San Francisco. Baradaran ventured into product design in 2014 with a namesake furniture collection and has since created her own line of textiles as well. And Dorsey’s Strike is an original collection of bespoke fireplaces designed and engineered by his studio.

The bottom line: It may be hard work, but those who love to create can’t help themselves. The best part is when fellow designers support each other’s work. Baradaran included a gorgeous rock-crystal chandelier by Fisher Weisman Collection in her primary bedroom design for this year’s Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas.

Greeting guests: Minotticucine Dallas showroom owner Hari Polavarapu and showroom director Josh Caballero.

