The Best Art Events in Fort Worth This Fall — Festivals, Watercolor Exhibitions, Gallery Shows, and More

As the temperatures finally begin to recede, some of the city’s best art exhibitions and shows are heating things up. From Gallery Night to festivals, these are the best art events in Fort Worth this fall.

Fall Gallery Night

Fall Gallery Night arrives right on cue, as Fort Worth’s official start of fall. Sponsored by the Fort Worth Art Dealer’s Association, it takes place this Saturday, September 7 at galleries and museums across the city.

A way to stimulate interest in the visual arts, Gallery Night, presents an open door to galleries that represent artists, and welcome devoted collectors and interested art lovers combined. The full list of events and special shows can be found here, along with a map of some of the finest galleries and museums in town. The event takes place twice a year and is free and open to the public.

Art Collector’s Show at Gallery 440

The annual Art Collector’s Show at Gallery 440 also kicks off on September 7 at noon, with live music from 5 pm to 9 pm. But it runs through October 18, affording an extended opportunity to visit the gallery and take in the works on exhibit.

Local artists and Fort Worth scenes will be featured prominently, including Carol Benson’s 4th and Jones depicting the Fourth Street Church in Fort Worth, which was built in 1887, and Emily Guthrie Smith’s Fort Worth Skyline (1955). The show will encompass various genres such as abstracts, landscapes, seascapes, figures, and still-life works.

International Watercolor Exhibition

Featuring over 1,000 watercolor paintings by artists from over 80 countries, Fabriano In Watercolor arrives in Fort Worth this October. Founded in Italy 15 years ago ― it is being held outside Italy for the first time with this exhibition in Fort Worth. It’s been heralded as “the largest and most important watercolor exhibition in the world.”

The event also features painting demonstrations by 26 of the top watercolorists from the USA and around the world. Fabriano is a famous papermaker, utilized by watercolorists worldwide.

It will all take place at Fort Worth Community Arts Center from October 14 through 19 from 10 am to 4:30 pm. Live painting demonstrations will take place on October 14, 15, and 16 as well. The multi-day entry is $20 (with no charge for children under 12), and the all-inclusive painting demonstration ticket runs $40.

Art Worth Festival at Clearfork

The third annual edition of the Art Worth Festival will take place from October 25 through 27, on Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm. It will range from visual arts, and live performances of classical music, to shopping for unique gifts with the stellar backdrop of The Shops at Clearfork.

The juried festival has selected some 80 artists for this exhibition, all showcased on the central lawn. Guests will enjoy live demonstrations such as glass-blowing, metal pouring, pottery on a wheel, and wood-turning displays. Classical music performances will showcase area ensembles ranging from elementary and high schools to TCU’s Opera Studio.

With fall officially on our doorstep, September and October are shaping up to be a feast for the eyes and the senses with art events spreading across Fort Worth.