"WE OUTSIDE WIDDIT" by Tyler Deauvea at Art League Houston (Photo by Alex Barber, Courtesy of Art League Houston)
Arts / Museums

Contemporary Artists and the Fight For Workers’ Rights Spotlighted In the Bayou City — Art League Houston Keeps It Current

Art That Will Make Your Summer a Little Cooler

BY // 07.06.23
photography Alex Barber, Courtesy of Art League Houston
Looking for thought-provoking contemporary art from up-and-coming artists? Art League Houston (ALH) may just have what you need with five stunning exhibitions on display this July.

Continuing Art League Houston’s dedication to showing works relevant to current dialogues in art, society, culture and politics, the exhibitions explore everything from climate justice to workers’ rights to the ambiguity of gender and desire. The range of artists represented is a compelling reflection of both Houston’s profound diversity and the ever-changing makeup of the contemporary art world. 

I’m Always Here For You by Thomas Tran at Art League Houston (Photo by Alex Barber, Courtesy of Art League Houston)
I’m Always Here For You by Thomas Tran at Art League Houston (Photo by Alex Barber, Courtesy of Art League Houston)

Before entering the building, visitors are greeted by the Sculpture Garden and Platform exhibition. Currently on display is “WE OUTSIDE WIDDIT,” a sculptural installation by Tyler Deauvea featuring recurring characters from the artist’s other work that brings his personal journeys to life. I’m Always Here For You, an acrylic painting by Thomas Tran, rounds out six Platform installations. 

Inside, the main gallery you’ll find “Tremble” by Ian Gerson, a queer and trans interdisciplinary artist and educator based in Houston. Nearly every sculptural piece in the exhibit is made from a variety of found materials, including scraps from mylar emergency blankets, personal clothing, construction netting, driftwood and dried palm fronds. The eclectic jumbled mix of materials gives the work the feel of being created for survival, of making something out of nothing.

Gerson’s work offers a second life to what might otherwise have been tossed aside and become more pollution, adding another layer to the exhibition’s focus on climate injustice.

The art is also deeply tied to the local community — not only is climate change a central threat to flood-prone Houston and nearby Galveston, but the woven tapestries utilize ropes culled directly from Galveston Bay and Houston Ship Channel. 

