The Most Anticipated Restaurants Opening in Dallas This July

The year 2023 may be halfway through, but we still have plenty of new Dallas restaurant openings to be excited about. Just within this month, Dallasites can look forward to a new record lounge and bar in Bishop Arts, Tex-Mex, and margaritas on Katy Trail, and a ranch-to-fork concept at the upcoming JW Marriott Dallas Arts District.

Ladylove Lounge & Sound

310 W. Seventh Street (July 7)

Opening in the former Dallas Grilled Cheese Co. space in Bishop Arts on Friday, July 7, this new record lounge and bar comes from the team behind Spinster Records. According to the Dallas Observer, Andra Maldovan of Keaton Interiors designed the space with a high-quality sound system for listening to records. Jimmy Contreras of nearby Taco y Vino is creating a menu of bites to pair with Ladylove’s craft cocktails.

Round Two

821 W. Davis Street (July 19)

From the owners of the West Dallas mini-golf spot, Another Round, comes a new retro arcade and gaming bar in North Oak Cliff. Opening on Wednesday, July 19 in the former Flashback Retropub, the new entertainment destination will feature a collection of arcade games like Pac Man, Frogger, and The Simpsons. There will also be retro consoles including Nintendo64, Super Nintendo, and more. A snack bar will sell bites from local deli Edylicious. Guests can also build their own brown bag lunch with deli sandwiches. Similar to their mini-golf venue, this spot will offer signature cocktails that are modern takes on classic drinks. You’ll find libations with names inspired by games like Peach’s Parasol, Hyrule Mule, and Star Power. Patrons who visit on grand opening day will receive a full day of free cover and free arcade games.

Tequila Social

3100 McKinnon Street, Suite G100

The 13th dining concept from Harwood Hospitality Group, this new casual Tex-Mex spot will open near Katy Trail this July. Inspired by West Texas, the 10,000-square-foot space boasts an outdoor, dog-friendly patio, fire pits, social games, and a mural courtesy of Dallas-based design studio, Pickle Schmitt Co. Created by HHG’s Vice President of Culinary Taylor Kearney, the menu will feature Tex-Mex classics such as charred skirt steak fajitas, Baja fish tacos, and queso, as well as dishes like buffalo chicken flautas and a bone-in burrito. And of course, there will be frozen and on-the-rocks margaritas to enjoy while overlooking the Katy Trail.

Margaret’s

800 North Harwood Street

Named after the late philanthropist Margaret McDermott, this ranch-to-fork concept will be the main restaurant in the lobby of the upcoming JW Marriott Dallas Arts District hotel. Led by Chef Jonah Friedmann, Margaret’s will serve breakfast, lunch, and a dinner of seasonally rotating dishes, cincluding locally sourced beef carpaccio, 72-hour hickory smoked prime bone-in beef short rib, Texas Iberico carbonara, and so much more.