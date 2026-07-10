Houston’s Flower Power Art Party Makes Montrose Even More Colorful — Art League Keeps It Healing

1 / 0 Jennifer Franco, Alex Nett at Art League Houston 2026 Montrose Art Party (Photo Laura Burlton) Kimberly & James Bell, co-chair Eleanor Williams at Art League Houston 2026 Montrose Art Party (Photo Laura Burlton) Co-chair Tyler Hough & Jake Riley at Art League Houston 2026 Montrose Art Party (Photo Laura Burlton) Eleanora Rodriguez, Dylan Anderson at Art League Houston 2026 Montrose Art Party (Photo Laura Burlton) Chanel Wiese-Carl at Art League Houston 2026 Montrose Art Party (Photo Laura Burlton) Clark Caperton & Alex Zuniga at Art League Houston 2026 Montrose Art Party (Photo Laura Burlton) Zhaira Costiniano, Mehek Ahmed, Karolina Cantu at Art League Houston 2026 Montrose Art Party (Photo Laura Burlton) Barbara Davis, Lester Marks, Kimberly Germillion, Yvonne Garcia, Catherine D. Anspon & John Walker at Art League Houston 2026 Montrose Art Party (Photo Laura Burlton)

When you’re throwing an art party in Houston’s vibrant and colorful Montrose neighborhood, theming it with a color and spirit to match seems natural. Which is what Art League Houston did to great success with its annual Montrose Art Party. This MARTY party set a new fundraising record in support of the nonprofit’s longstanding Healing Arts Program.

Co-chaired by dynamic duo of Eleanor Williams and Tyler Hough, the flower power themed evening celebrated the creative talents in Arts League Houston’s Healing Arts program with a buzzy silent auction.

The evening took place at Art League’s historic Montrose campus, with its colorfully painted, eye catching exterior matching the energy of the night perfectly. The floral designs that served as decoration throughout the space came from Thomas McCool’s Bloom Inc. Art lovers also enjoyed unique drink options such as the “Bee’s Knees” cocktail from Johnny’s Gold Brick, as well as beer donated by Saint Arnold Brewing Company.

Co-chair Eleanor Williams, Yvonne Garcia, co-chair Tyler Hough, Kimberly Gremillion, Lester Marks, Catherine D. Anspon, Barbara Davis at Art League Houston 2026 Montrose Art Party (Photo Laura Burlton)

Attendees arrived in colorful and playful outfits to match the interior theme, lending a pop floral ambience to the night. The benefit brought out a crowd of Houston artists, collectors, community folks and staunch Art League supporters.

Founded in the 1990s to support those living with HIV/AIDS, Art League Houston’s Healing Arts program has since expanded to include those living with various chronic illnesses and disabilities. Those enrolled in Healing Arts are provided with free weekly art classes and supplies to foster creativity and connection, allowing them to benefit from the healing power of making art.

Healing Arts stands out today among art programs for adults in the City of Houston, as it’s one of the few not taking place in a hospital or clinical setting — but in a recognized art space.

Eleanora Rodriguez, Dylan Anderson at Art League Houston 2026 Montrose Art Party (Photo Laura Burlton)

Significantly each of the 25 Healing Arts talents featured in the exhibition sold work at MARTY. The headliners included Ramiro Bermudez, Elisa Cammack, Toccarra Carter, Derinda Cay, Julie Cervantes, Cynthia Edmondson, Betty Gonzalez, Readie Hayward, Jan Huff, Lesa Jackson, Edwin Johnston, Eileen Keller, Maggie Kilpatrick, Shirley Konnateh, Byron Mays, Larry McEntire, Jose Luis Mogollon, Rick Nugent, Lillian Cooper Roddy, Jeanneann Saad, Debra Simms, Lisa Marie Smith, Trinity Stardust, Norman Umstead, and Russell Wilde.

PC Seen: ALH executive director Jennie Ash and community programs manager Mehek Ahmed, who oversees Healing Art, joined by board members Sarah Beth Wilson, Liz Klingensmith, Yvonne Garcia, Gabrielle Gunn, John Luu, Toi Anderson, Jennifer Blanco, Mitra Murthy, Brittany Cox, Jake Riley; and other guests Clark Caperton and Alex Zuniga, top collector Lester Marks, Michael Golden, Terri Gerber, Jamie Flatt, Council Member Mario Castillo, Kimberly and James Bell, Daisy Perez, Angela Uchytil, Barbara Davis, John Mason Walker, Minnette and Peter Boesel, Hugo Regan, and Zachary Gresham.

1 / 0 Art League Houston 2026 Artist of the Year Honoree Jamal Cyrus (Photo by Jay Clark Films) Art League Houston 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award in Arts Leadership Honoree Surpik Angelini (Photo by Fabiola Lopez Duran) Art League Houston 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award in the Visual Arts Honoree César Martinez (Courtesy César Martinez) Art League Houston 2026 Texas Patron of the Year Honoree Joe Diaz with an artwork by Jesus Treviño (Courtesy Joe Diaz)

What’s Next For Art League Houston

Art League’s fall promises to be epic. Marking its 78th year as one of Houston’s oldest arts nonprofits, Art League plans to put on a gala, titled Re/Mix, honoring four game changesr in the Texas art world.

Artist of the Year goes to Jamal Cyrus, for his work using everyday materials to forge works that reflect upon the Black-American experience.

Lifetime Achievement awards will be presented to San Antonio-based artist César Martinez, for his powerful paintings that speak to the Chicano Art Movement; and Houston’s grand private patroness Surpik Angelini, respected for her Transart Foundation, a platform for art and anthropology.

Finally Patron of the Year accolades are going to collector extraordinaire Joe Diaz of San Antonio, known for his decades of advocacy for Chicano artists and the preservation of their work.

Houston Art League’s “Re/Mix” Gala will be held on Friday, October 9 at 7 pm at Houston’s Thompson Hotel. Find more information and tickets, go here.

Additional reporting for this article came from Catherine D. Anspon.