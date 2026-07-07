Storied Houston Hotel Named the No. 1 Resort In All Of Texas — Travel + Leisure Anoints The Houstonian

Trellis Spa was one of many superb elements that earned the The Houstonian number one resort in Texas honors.

The Houstonian Hotel, the Great Room Lobby pictured here, has been named the number one resort in Texas by Town + Country magazine.

The Houstonian Resort Pool at the Trellils Spa is part of what makes it the new No. 1 resort in Texas.

It’s a very happy day at The Houstonian as Travel + Leisure magazine just named the storied Houston hotel/spa/health club top honors as the No. 1 resort in all of Texas. The 2026 recognition marks the fourth year that the modern day caravansary in the middle of Bayou City has been singled out for its multiple layers of excellence.

“While The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa has been completely renovated from stem to stern over the last few years, the service delivered by our teams and the hospitality provided are the reasons why we’ve received this award,” Houstonian general manager Steve Fronterhouse tells PaperCity. “And that’s why there’s only one Houstonian.”

The sprawling resort’s six-year multi-million dollar renovation will be completed this fall with addition of the Grand Terrace, a 2,400-square-foot outdoor entertaining space, located just outside of the hotel’s Grand Ballroom.

For those unfamiliar (if that’s possible) with the 47-year-old Houstonian, a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts group, the sylvan retreat stretches across 27 tree-shrouded acres boasting premier fitness and wellness offerings, on-site restaurants and entertainment options, indoor and outdoor meeting spaces and Houston’s most prestigious day spa.

Let’s not forget the historical significance of the Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star property as it was at one time home by former President George H. W. Bush and wife Barbara.

Each year, Travel + Leisure magazine taps readers for their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines and more. Properties are classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities. Each is rated on their facilities, location, service, food and overall value.

In a step into the future and coinciding with the reveal of its No. 1 Resort in Texas status, The Houstonian is launching a redesigned website and ChatGPT application which is powered by Agentic Hospitality. It is all geared to make it easier for travelers to discover the resort, explore accommodations and amenities, and connect directly with customer service experts across any surface or device.

Fitting for Texas’ No. 1 ranked resort.