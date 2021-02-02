A new Assouline boutique has opened in River Oaks District. (Photo by Assouline)
A new Assouline boutique has opened in River Oaks District. (Photo by Assouline)

The Assouline shop in River Oaks District features more than 100 carefully curated titles. (Photo by Assouline)

A gold sculpted medallion of Louis IV decorates the case of Versailles: From Louis XIV to Jeff Koons Special Edition (Photo by Assouline)

Only 100 copies have been printed of the exquisite Assouline book, Versailles: From Louis IX to Jeff Koons Special Edition (Photo by Assouline)

Photographs and images of works of art are individually hand-tipped, a process which requires cuttiing, gluing and placing each photograph onto the page. (Photo by Assouline)

Each of the 100 copies of Versailles: From Louis XIV to Jeff Koons Special Edition is signed by Catherine Pegard, president of the Chateau de Versailles. (Photo by Assouline)

Assouline books range in genre from art and design to fashion, gastronomy and travel. (Photo by Assouline)

Assouline book covers are works of art in themselves. (Photo by Assouline)

The Assouline travel series of books start at $95 each. (Photo by Assouline)

Arts / Galleries

Famed French Publisher Opens Its First Texas Bookstore in River Oaks District

Get a Look Inside Assouline's New Houston Boutique

BY // 02.02.21
photography Assouline
A new Assouline boutique has opened in River Oaks District. (Photo by Assouline)

The Assouline shop in River Oaks District features more than 100 carefully curated titles. (Photo by Assouline)

A gold sculpted medallion of Louis IV decorates the case of Versailles: From Louis XIV to Jeff Koons Special Edition (Photo by Assouline)

Only 100 copies have been printed of the exquisite Assouline book, Versailles: From Louis IX to Jeff Koons Special Edition (Photo by Assouline)

Photographs and images of works of art are individually hand-tipped, a process which requires cuttiing, gluing and placing each photograph onto the page. (Photo by Assouline)

Each of the 100 copies of Versailles: From Louis XIV to Jeff Koons Special Edition is signed by Catherine Pegard, president of the Chateau de Versailles. (Photo by Assouline)

Assouline books range in genre from art and design to fashion, gastronomy and travel. (Photo by Assouline)

Assouline book covers are works of art in themselves. (Photo by Assouline)

The Assouline travel series of books start at $95 each. (Photo by Assouline)

French publisher Assouline, creator of The Impossible Collection of books, has opened its first Texas boutique in River Oaks District, with 1,500 titles covering architecture, art, design, fashion, gastronomy and travel. Known for passion and craftsmanship and the process of creation, Assouline hallmarks include hand-binding, luxurious papers and hand-tipped photographs and works of art.

In this vein, the new Houston store will be the only place in Texas to acquire Versailles: From Louis XIV to Jeff Koons Special Edition, $4,900. Signed by the author Catherine Pegard, president of the Chateau de Versailles, this very exclusive book is presented in a velvet clamshell with a sculpted medallion of Louis XIV on the front of the case. The book is limited to 100 copies and will include with each purchase, a private tour of Versailles led by a palace curator, including rooms not open to the public.

In an effort to preserve the historical grandeur and beauty of Versailles, Assouline will donate 25 percent of each special-edition book to the Château de Versailles. And to keep this treasure pristine, curatorial white gloves are included. Additional Assouline books range from $95 to $995.

Assouline, River Oaks District, 4444 Westheimer. 

 

