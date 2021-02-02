Lavish Engagement Party at Stunning Memorial Mansion Celebrates Famous Texas Trial Lawyer and His Dynamic Fiancee

Known for her love of animals, Frances Moody brought one of her pooches, Noble, to her engagement party at the home of Julie and Brook Brookshire.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the Tony Buzbee-Frances Moody engagement party was an outdoor affair at this spectacular private home in Houston's Memorial area.

The smiles. We just can’t get over the endless dreamy smiles that fearsome trial lawyer and former Houston mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee bestows on his fiancé, Galveston beauty Frances Moody. Case in point: Those adoring eyes, so often recorded on Instagram, practically lit up the night on Saturday when friends hosted a lavish engagement party in a home grand enough for a Four Seasons Hotel.

Just ask former Texas Governor Rick Perry, Buzbee’s best man. He and wife Anita were among the intimate clutch that circulated around the vast outdoor entertaining area where hosts Julie and Brook Brookshire set the stage for pre-nuptial partying. The wedding is scheduled for July.

Only in Memorial could you find a mansion as flush with architectural flourishes as the Brookshire home and perhaps only with a couple that so delights in the spotlight would you find so much media attention. After all, when you hire a publicist to orchestrate coverage of your engagement party, you aren’t exactly aiming for a low profile.

Tony and Frances practically glowed throughout the evening, much as her 10-plus carat diamond engagement ring caught the light of the phalanx of candles surrounding the pool. The Brookshires had tapped Dennis Brackeen Design Group to create the romantic ambience that included vast arrangements of all white flowers from Lary’s Floral Designs. Red roses were a clever surprise in the party mix.

In a nod to those particularly concerned with COVID-necessitated social distancing, guests had the option of wearing a red rose as a caution to others. And as might have been expected, everyone’s temperature was taken on arrival and guests were presented with white masks emblazoned with the engaged couple’s names in gold. No surprise, hand sanitizer was available for all.

For the special evening, Frances partnered with Dallas-based designer Nardos Imam to create a unique gown, this one a tea length white frock trimmed with bouquets of silk flowers.

Pianist Scott Graham provided the tunes while guests partook of the scrumptious buffet provided by Tony’s catering. Centerpiece of the buffet table was an ice sculpture featuring a customized monogram of T and F etched into the glistening piece. On the menu were the bride’s favorite dishes including truffle risotto, artichoke parmesan salad and bountiful seafood offerings. Desserts from Kasby Kreations were iced in white with gold accents.

PC Seen: Ingrid and Bobby Moody, Robert Moody III, maid of honor Caylin Del Papa Wiebe, Faith and Lee Majors, Naudia Luviano and Will Brookshire, Joanne King Herring escorted by son Beau King, Annabelle Cokinos and Anthony Buzbee Jr., Franco Valobra, Dr. Mary Riley, Carolyn Farb, Jennifer and Chad Pinkerton, Donna Vallone, and Shanna and Dr. Gordon Martin.