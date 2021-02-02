Lavish Engagement Party at Stunning Memorial Mansion Celebrates Famous Texas Trial Lawyer and His Dynamic Fiancee

Frances Moody and Tony Buzbee
outdoor party setup
Anita and Rick Perry
Faith and Lee Majors
Beau King and Joanne King Herring
Brook and Julie Brookshire, Fances Moody and Tony Buzbee
Brittany and Jeff Viegas
Brook Brookshire and Franco Valobra
Dr Mary Riley and Ingrid Moody
Dr Vanessa Barrow and Isiah Carey
Frances Moody and Nobel (after Nobel Peace Prize)
Frank Spagnoletti, Ryla Bouchier
Will Brookshire and Naudia Luviano
Robert Moody III and Tony Buzbee
Jennifer and Chad Pinkerton
John Jamail Jr and Carolyn Farb
Seafood display with etched ice sculpture
Dog of the bride in special carrier
gold initialed desserts
Frances Moody & Tony Buzbee officially celebrate their engagement with an intimate soirée poolside at the Memorial area mansion of Julie & Brookshire.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the Tony Buzbee-Frances Moody engagement party was an outdoor affair at this spectacular private home in Houston's Memorial area.

Anita and former Governor Rick Perry, Tony Buzbee's best man, join the engagement party in a Memorial area swankienda.

Faith & Lee Majors, the Hollywood star, attend the engagement party of Frances Moody and Tony Buzbee.

Beau King escorts his mother, Joanne King Herring, at the engagement party of Frances Moody and Tony Buzbee.

Engagement party hosts Brook & Julie Brookshire fête Frances Moody and fiancé Tony Buzbee.

Brittany & Jeff Viegas attend the engagement party of Frances Moody and Tony Buzbee.

Party host Brook Brookshire and jeweler Franco Valobra at the engagement party of Frances Moody and Tony Buzbee.

Dr. Mary Riley and Ingrid Moody attend the engagement party of Frances Moody and Tony Buzbee.

Dr. Vanessa Barrow & Isiah Carey attend the engagement party of Frances Moody and Tony Buzbee.

Frances Moody, pictured her with Nobel, designed her engagement party dress with Dallas-based designer Nardos Imam.

Frank Spagnoletti and Ryla Bouchier attend the engagement party of Frances Moody and Tony Buzbee.

Will Brookshire and Naudia Luviano attend the engagement party of Frances Moody and Tony Buzbee.

Robert Moody III, brother of the bride, shares a moment with Tony Buzbee at the engagement party.

Jennifer & Chad Pinkerton attend the engagement party of Frances Moody and Tony Buzbee.

John Jamail Jr. and Carolyn Farb attend the engagement party of Frances Moody and Tony Buzbee.

The buffet table loaded with seafood offerings from Tony's catering enticed Frances Moody and Tony Buzbee's guests.

Known for her love of animals, Frances Moody brought one of her pooches, Noble, to her engagement party at the home of Julie and Brook Brookshire.

Kasby Kreations provided the gilded desserts for the engagement party honoring Tony Buzbee and Frances Moody.

Society / Featured Parties

Lavish Engagement Party at Stunning Memorial Mansion Celebrates Famous Texas Trial Lawyer and His Dynamic Fiancee

Tony Buzbee and Frances Moody Share Their Love With Plenty of Style

BY // 02.02.21
Frances Moody & Tony Buzbee officially celebrate their engagement with an intimate soirée poolside at the Memorial area mansion of Julie & Brookshire.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the Tony Buzbee-Frances Moody engagement party was an outdoor affair at this spectacular private home in Houston's Memorial area.

Anita and former Governor Rick Perry, Tony Buzbee's best man, join the engagement party in a Memorial area swankienda.

Faith & Lee Majors, the Hollywood star, attend the engagement party of Frances Moody and Tony Buzbee.

Beau King escorts his mother, Joanne King Herring, at the engagement party of Frances Moody and Tony Buzbee.

Engagement party hosts Brook & Julie Brookshire fête Frances Moody and fiancé Tony Buzbee.

Brittany & Jeff Viegas attend the engagement party of Frances Moody and Tony Buzbee.

Party host Brook Brookshire and jeweler Franco Valobra at the engagement party of Frances Moody and Tony Buzbee.

Dr. Mary Riley and Ingrid Moody attend the engagement party of Frances Moody and Tony Buzbee.

Dr. Vanessa Barrow & Isiah Carey attend the engagement party of Frances Moody and Tony Buzbee.

Frances Moody, pictured her with Nobel, designed her engagement party dress with Dallas-based designer Nardos Imam.

Frank Spagnoletti and Ryla Bouchier attend the engagement party of Frances Moody and Tony Buzbee.

Will Brookshire and Naudia Luviano attend the engagement party of Frances Moody and Tony Buzbee.

Robert Moody III, brother of the bride, shares a moment with Tony Buzbee at the engagement party.

Jennifer & Chad Pinkerton attend the engagement party of Frances Moody and Tony Buzbee.

John Jamail Jr. and Carolyn Farb attend the engagement party of Frances Moody and Tony Buzbee.

The buffet table loaded with seafood offerings from Tony's catering enticed Frances Moody and Tony Buzbee's guests.

Known for her love of animals, Frances Moody brought one of her pooches, Noble, to her engagement party at the home of Julie and Brook Brookshire.

Kasby Kreations provided the gilded desserts for the engagement party honoring Tony Buzbee and Frances Moody.

The smiles. We just can’t get over the endless dreamy smiles that fearsome trial lawyer and former Houston mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee bestows on his fiancé, Galveston beauty Frances Moody. Case in point: Those adoring eyes, so often recorded on Instagram, practically lit up the night on Saturday when friends hosted a lavish engagement party in a home grand enough for a Four Seasons Hotel.

Just ask former Texas Governor Rick Perry, Buzbee’s best man. He and wife Anita were among the intimate clutch that circulated around the vast outdoor entertaining area where hosts Julie and Brook Brookshire set the stage for pre-nuptial partying. The wedding is scheduled for July.

Only in Memorial could you find a mansion as flush with architectural flourishes as the Brookshire home and perhaps only with a couple that so delights in the spotlight would you find so much media attention. After all, when you hire a publicist to orchestrate coverage of your engagement party, you aren’t exactly aiming for a low profile.

Tony and Frances practically glowed throughout the evening, much as her 10-plus carat diamond engagement ring caught the light of the phalanx of candles surrounding the pool. The Brookshires had tapped Dennis Brackeen Design Group to create the romantic ambience that included vast arrangements of all white flowers from Lary’s Floral Designs. Red roses were a clever surprise in the party mix.

In a nod to those particularly concerned with COVID-necessitated social distancing, guests had the option of wearing a red rose as a caution to others. And as might have been expected, everyone’s temperature was taken on arrival and guests were presented with white masks emblazoned with the engaged couple’s names in gold. No surprise, hand sanitizer was available for all.

For the special evening, Frances partnered with Dallas-based designer Nardos Imam to create a unique gown, this one a tea length white frock trimmed with bouquets of silk flowers.

Pianist Scott Graham provided the tunes while guests partook of the scrumptious buffet provided by Tony’s catering. Centerpiece of the buffet table was an ice sculpture featuring a customized monogram of T and F etched into the glistening piece. On the menu were the bride’s favorite dishes including truffle risotto, artichoke parmesan salad and bountiful seafood offerings. Desserts from Kasby Kreations were iced in white with gold accents.

PC Seen: Ingrid and Bobby Moody, Robert Moody III, maid of honor Caylin Del Papa Wiebe, Faith and Lee Majors, Naudia Luviano and Will Brookshire, Joanne King Herring escorted by son Beau King, Annabelle Cokinos and Anthony Buzbee Jr., Franco Valobra, Dr. Mary Riley, Carolyn Farb, Jennifer and Chad Pinkerton, Donna Vallone, and Shanna and Dr. Gordon Martin.

