Shirlene Obuobi appeared on Good Morning America to promote her debut novel, ON ROTATION and is a regular contributor to the Washington Post. Now she's headed to The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival's Books On The Green.
Village Books owner Teresa Kenney (right) introduced an author at the Festival last year.

Village Books is the sponsor for Books on the Green, part of the Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. Last year was its first year joining the Festival.

Arts / Galleries

Books on the Green Brings Top Authors and a Storytelling Competition to The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival

Bringing Some Word Power to the Arts Extravaganza With a 50th Anniversary Twist

BY // 04.01.24
This is the next in a series of stories on The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. Come back to PaperCity The Woodlands for more coverage of the beloved arts event, which takes place Friday, April 12 through Sunday, April 14.

What do a Chicago physician, an award-winning author of thrillers set in Texas and the photographer of one of the world’s most legendary album covers possibly have in common? They are all on the schedule for Books on the Green at The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival.

Adding more literary power to this arts bonanza, Books on the Green will be located in the front of Town Green Park during The Waterway Arts Festival.

New this year is the festival’s first Storytelling Competition. The winner will be crowned the festival’s “Official Story Weaver.” Competing at The Waterway Arts Festival will be winners of the now monthly Story Teller Competitions held at Village Books, which coordinates Books on the Green. Monthly winners Darren Bobley, James Stilwell, Dede Fox, Emily Davis and Priyanka Johri will via for the title on Saturday, April 13 from 10:30 am to noon.

“I wanted to do something extra special for the 50th anniversary of The Woodlands,” Village Book owner Teresa Kenney tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “It’s inspired by NPR’s The Moth program, only on a smaller scale.”

Presenters at the Books on the Green tent will include Shirlene Obuobi, a College Park High School graduate, a Ghanaian American cardiologist and romance author; Julia Heaberlin, the internationally bestselling author of six thrillers and a former reporter at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Morning News and Detroit News; and Kirk Weddle, the photographer behind the lens of the iconic Nirvana Nevermind album cover.  Books by these authors, along with some art books, will be available for sale at the Village Books tent

“We are so delighted to once again be a part of The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival,” Kenney  says. “The best way to raise a reader is to be a reader, so we want to promote the importance of reading, literacy and storytelling to the entire family.”

Books on the Green will showcase authors across a number of different genres, including picture and middle grade books, romance, thrillers and contemporary fiction. The complete schedule is available here. Village Books is the coordinator of Books on the Green.

Books on the Green Embraces Poetry and Coffee Talk

This year’s Books on the Green schedule also includes a poetry corner to celebrate National Poetry Month. There will be intimate coffee round table talks (and coffee!) with the authors and photographers of Texas’s most stunning coffee table books.

Librarians from the Montgomery County Memorial Library System also will be in the tent, so that anyone who wants one can sign up for a library card and open up another world of free reading.

The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival is set for Friday, April 12 through Sunday, April 14 at Town Green Park and tickets are available now. Single day tickets run $18 with entire weekend passes costing $33. Kids under 12 get in free.

