Arts / Museums

Carrie Mae Weems’ RESIST COVID/TAKE SIX 6! is More Than an Art Event

The Curator, the Artist, and the Patron Weigh in on the Ambitious Project

BY // 09.25.20
Carrie Mae Weems Covid

Acclaimed contemporary artist Carrie Mae Weems, portrait courtesy of John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation

Carrie Mae Weems has been hailed as our nation’s best contemporary photographer. Now, an unprecedented collaboration of eight Dallas-Fort Worth art entities, led by the Dallas Contemporary, bring her ambitious public-health project to Dallas-Fort Worth. The curator, the artist, and the patron weigh iFresin.

LAURIE ANN FARRELL, senior curator, Dallas Contemporary

On Carrie Mae Weems in the canon of contemporary art history.

LAF: Carrie is arguably one of the most significant American artists working today. She is a recipient of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation genius grant and is the first African-American artist to have a retrospective at the Guggenheim in New York. As an image maker of our time, Weems’ work mines her own family and local community for content. Her “Kitchen Table Series” (1990-2003) paved the way for women in the arts as well as discussions around self representation.

On your relationship.

LAF: Carrie is a very generous friend, strong role model, and a fabulous human being. We’ve known each other for roughly 12 years, and we make an effort to keep in touch. I first worked with her in 2008 when I was at the Savannah College of Art and Design. At the Detroit Institute of Arts, I was proud to lead the acquisition of the last available “Kitchen Table Series” portfolio into the permanent collection.

Key components of RESIST COVID/ TAKE 6!

LAF: The DFW campaign’s first phase uses billboards, public service announcements, public art projects, and other creative strategies in targeted DFW city neighborhoods to offer information aimed at curbing the spread of the virus. The campaign was conceived by Carrie and her longtime friend Pierre Loving. The graphics employ Carrie’s photos combined with educational and life-affirming text. The second phase launching on September 4 includes more physical activations across Dallas and Fort Worth coupled with the distribution of reusable cloth face masks to DFW areas with high COVID-19 infection rates. Additionally, a series of promotional items will be made available at community centers, COVID-19 testing sites, food banks, and churches.

How RESIST COVID came to Texas.

LAF: The women curators across the DFW museums invited me to join them for their semi-regular dinner gatherings when I moved to Dallas a year ago. After Carrie shared her idea for this informational, public-facing campaign, I reached out to these curatorial colleagues to see if their institutions wanted to participate, pool resources, and stand together to try and raise awareness about ways to stay safe and help our surrounding communities. The project grew from these enthusiastic responses to create this unprecedented collaboration across the consortium of museums. We then reached out to Darryl Ratcliff as he had just formed his cultural consulting firm Gossypion, and worked together to assemble more than 50 community partners.

335 CMW_CHURCHFAN_MOCKUP_LOOKBOOK
Carrie Mae Weems’ church fans for RESIST COVID/TAKE 6!

CARRIE MAE WEEMS, Artist

On RESIST COVID in your body of work.

CMW: It’s an artist-driven public awareness campaign, and therefore unique to that extent. It’s also the only project of its kind. So, besides “Wash your hands and wear a mask,” sadly most institutions and government agencies had failed to engage the public.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON

Why present this project in Texas?

CMW: If ever a city/state needed to raise awareness about the impact of COVID on both the population in general and people of color in particular, it’s the great state of Texas where the number of infections and deaths from COVID have soared in recent weeks. Had the governor simply taken a stronger stand, more lives could have been saved. What’s happened in Texas is a tragedy
and a moral outrage. Regrettably, Texas isn’t alone in its handling of the pandemic.

A lawn sign for Carrie Mae Weems’ RESIST COVID/TAKE 6!

GEOFF GREEN, board member, Dallas Contemporary

Your role in making RESIST COVID happen in DFW.

GG: As soon as Laurie Ann Farrell told me about Carrie Mae Weems’ project, I realized as an African-American board
member I had to do whatever it took. Providing seed capital to start the ball rolling was a no-brainer to me.

Parting thought.

GG: RESIST COVID/TAKE SIX 6! is much more than an art event. It creates an opportunity for the Dallas Contemporary to save lives and engage the public to make a difference in communities that too often are invisible and historically discounted by society.

Carrie Mae Weems’ RESIST COVID/TAKE 6!, through 2020; dallascontemporary.org.

The PaperCity Magazine

September Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Impact Makers

Dallas' Charity Scene
How Polyphonic Spree Singer Jenny Kirtland Helps Stoke the Potential of Dallas’ Youth
How Polyphonic Spree Singer Jenny Kirtland Helps Stoke the Potential of Dallas’ Youth
Two of Dallas’ Most Influential Fundraisers Join in the Fight Against Cancer
Two of Dallas’ Most Influential Fundraisers Join in the Fight Against Cancer
A Proud Coach’s Wife and Much More — Kate Dykes Works to Make a Difference in Dallas, Build Family Feeling at SMU
A Proud Coach’s Wife and Much More — Kate Dykes Works to Make a Difference in Dallas, Build Family Feeling at SMU
Mavericks Forward Dwight Powell Provides a Pandemic Update, and How He’s Continuing Philanthropic Work Remotely
Mavericks Forward Dwight Powell Provides a Pandemic Update, and How He’s Continuing Philanthropic Work Remotely
BeautyBio Founder Jamie O’Banion on Work From Home Life and Creative Fundraising
BeautyBio Founder Jamie O’Banion on Work From Home Life and Creative Fundraising
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Wants Everyone to be Surrounded With Beauty
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Wants Everyone to be Surrounded With Beauty
read full series

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place

Featured Properties

Swipe
5610 Del Monte Drive
Briarcroft
FOR SALE

5610 Del Monte Drive
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart Green
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart Green (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
5610 Del Monte Drive
2929 Buffalo Speedway, #A2004,
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2929 Buffalo Speedway, #A2004,
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
2929 Buffalo Speedway, #A2004,
4611 Inker Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4611 Inker Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart Green
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart Green (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
4611 Inker Street
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
5555 Del Monte Drive #807
St. James
FOR SALE

5555 Del Monte Drive #807
Houston, TX

$638,000 Learn More about this property
Adria Czerewaty
This property is listed by: Adria Czerewaty (713) 320-9199 Email Realtor
5555 Del Monte Drive #807
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
305 Longwoods Lane
Memorial Lot/Longwoods
FOR SALE

305 Longwoods Lane
Houston, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
305 Longwoods Lane
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
2207 Oxford Street
Heights
FOR SALE

2207 Oxford Street
Houston, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Moore
This property is listed by: Juli Moore (713) 502-0775 Email Realtor
2207 Oxford Street
5120 Longmont Drive, #6
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5120 Longmont Drive, #6
Houston, TX

$2,125,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
5120 Longmont Drive, #6
10806 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10806 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$998,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
10806 Long Shadow Lane
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
5346 Val Verde Street
Galleria/Lamar Terrace
FOR SALE

5346 Val Verde Street
Houston, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
5346 Val Verde Street
4238 Dartmouth
West University Place
FOR SALE

4238 Dartmouth
West University Place, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4238 Dartmouth
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X