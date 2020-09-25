Austin Proper
Austin Proper
proper hotel austin kelly wearstler (Photo by Courtesy of Proper Hotel Austin )
proper hotel austin kelly wearstler (Photo by Courtesy of Proper Hotel Austin )
34 4×6 AUP_Ingals_12.2019_020_Guest Room Bathroom_01 (Photo by Courtesy of Proper Hotel Austin )
proper hotel austin kelly wearstler (Photo by Courtesy of Proper Hotel Austin )
01
06

Private event dining room in the Austin Proper Hotel, with interiors led by renowned designer Kelly Wearstler, known for vibrant patterns and West Coast aesthetic.(Courtesy of Austin Proper)

02
06

The stairwell, designed by Kelly Wearstler, is a highlight of the lobby. (Courtesy of Austin Proper)

03
06

The reception of Austin's new Proper Hotel. (Photo by Proper Hotel Austin)

04
06

Kelly Wearstler's affinity for bold patterns is evident in every Proper Austin room. (Photo by Proper Hotel Austin)

05
06

Every room at Austin Proper comes with Aesop bath products. (Photo by Proper Hotel Austin)

06
06

The Proper Hotel, now open is Austin, was the vision of renowned designer Kelly Wearstler, known for vibrant patterns and a west coast aesthetic. (Photo by Proper Hotel Austin)

Austin Proper
Austin Proper
proper hotel austin kelly wearstler (Photo by Courtesy of Proper Hotel Austin )
proper hotel austin kelly wearstler (Photo by Courtesy of Proper Hotel Austin )
34 4×6 AUP_Ingals_12.2019_020_Guest Room Bathroom_01 (Photo by Courtesy of Proper Hotel Austin )
proper hotel austin kelly wearstler (Photo by Courtesy of Proper Hotel Austin )
Home + Design / Design Notes

The Most Design-Forward Flexible Workspaces Just Landed in Texas

Surround Your Personal Office with Kelly Wearstler Greatness

BY // 09.25.20
Private event dining room in the Austin Proper Hotel, with interiors led by renowned designer Kelly Wearstler, known for vibrant patterns and West Coast aesthetic.(Courtesy of Austin Proper)
The stairwell, designed by Kelly Wearstler, is a highlight of the lobby. (Courtesy of Austin Proper)
The reception of Austin's new Proper Hotel. (Photo by Proper Hotel Austin)
Kelly Wearstler's affinity for bold patterns is evident in every Proper Austin room. (Photo by Proper Hotel Austin)
Every room at Austin Proper comes with Aesop bath products. (Photo by Proper Hotel Austin)
The Proper Hotel, now open is Austin. (Photo by Proper Hotel Austin)
1
6

Private event dining room in the Austin Proper Hotel, with interiors led by renowned designer Kelly Wearstler, known for vibrant patterns and West Coast aesthetic.(Courtesy of Austin Proper)

2
6

The stairwell, designed by Kelly Wearstler, is a highlight of the lobby. (Courtesy of Austin Proper)

3
6

The reception of Austin's new Proper Hotel. (Photo by Proper Hotel Austin)

4
6

Kelly Wearstler's affinity for bold patterns is evident in every Proper Austin room. (Photo by Proper Hotel Austin)

5
6

Every room at Austin Proper comes with Aesop bath products. (Photo by Proper Hotel Austin)

6
6

The Proper Hotel, now open is Austin, was the vision of renowned designer Kelly Wearstler, known for vibrant patterns and a west coast aesthetic. (Photo by Proper Hotel Austin)

Looking for a work-from-home alternative that combines the thrill of a luxury staycation (one of the safer thrills you can get in 2020) with printing services and high-speed WiFi? I mean, you probably are now. Especially if I mention that your office suite was housed in a hotel designed by master of the eclectic West Coast aesthetic Kelly Wearstler. And that the suite includes unlimited digital access to The New York Times — take that, pay walls.

For those with easy access to Austin, that 2020 dream can be your reality thanks to a team up between Proper Hotels and Industrious, a coworking company that manages spaces under profit-sharing — a notable current advantage over larger competitor WeWork, which predominately sublets their spaces. This fall, Proper suites in San Francisco, Santa Monica, and Austin (the luxury lifestyle hotel’s first location outside of California) have been converted to offer flexible workspaces that can be booked by the day, week, or month for up to six at a time through December 15, 2020.

“Proper Hotels has always sought to partner with the most creative, ground-breaking brands in each of our markets and we’re now thrilled to partner with Industrious to offer a new way of experiencing our properties for remote workers looking for safe working environments,” says Patrick Pahlke, Proper Hospitality’s Vice President of Commercial, in a release. “We look forward to meeting our newest guests and introducing our signature, Proper approach to hospitality, including beverages, snacks and meals on-demand and a design-forward mentality, ideal for creatives seeking new workplace inspiration.”

Partnering with Industrious, Austin Proper Hotel suites have been converted to offer flexible workspaces that are high on both style and safety.

Smartly designed suites, inspired by Austin’s wealth of Craftsman architecture, include contact-free check-in, touch-free services, a Nespresso machine, artisanal snacks, and a fridge filled with cold brew. But the biggest draw might be the change of scenery, which in this case is very solid. A stay at Austin Proper puts you in the heart of the city’s buzzy 2nd Street District, and many of the suites offer views of Lady Bird Lake or downtown.

If you’re not ready to venture out just yet, the hotel itself is a Texas haven of inspired dining, luxe Aesop products, a holistic spa, on-demand Peloton bikes, and a dreamy rooftop pool deck.

Plus, you can probably get some good work done.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
The PaperCity Magazine

September Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Impact Makers

Dallas' Charity Scene
How Polyphonic Spree Singer Jenny Kirtland Helps Stoke the Potential of Dallas’ Youth
How Polyphonic Spree Singer Jenny Kirtland Helps Stoke the Potential of Dallas’ Youth
Two of Dallas’ Most Influential Fundraisers Join in the Fight Against Cancer
Two of Dallas’ Most Influential Fundraisers Join in the Fight Against Cancer
A Proud Coach’s Wife and Much More — Kate Dykes Works to Make a Difference in Dallas, Build Family Feeling at SMU
A Proud Coach’s Wife and Much More — Kate Dykes Works to Make a Difference in Dallas, Build Family Feeling at SMU
Mavericks Forward Dwight Powell Provides a Pandemic Update, and How He’s Continuing Philanthropic Work Remotely
Mavericks Forward Dwight Powell Provides a Pandemic Update, and How He’s Continuing Philanthropic Work Remotely
BeautyBio Founder Jamie O’Banion on Work From Home Life and Creative Fundraising
BeautyBio Founder Jamie O’Banion on Work From Home Life and Creative Fundraising
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Wants Everyone to be Surrounded With Beauty
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Wants Everyone to be Surrounded With Beauty
read full series

A Contemporary Community That Exalts
The Living And Build Environments.

View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
5322 Verdome Ln
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5322 Verdome Ln
Houston, TX

$799,900 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Gregory
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Gregory (713) 265-7455 Email Realtor
5322 Verdome Ln
8899 Sandringham Dr
Bayou Woods
FOR SALE

8899 Sandringham Dr
Houston, TX

$6,600,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
8899 Sandringham Dr
2100 Troon Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2100 Troon Rd
Houston, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2100 Troon Rd
918 Harvard St
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

918 Harvard St
Houston, TX

$1,369,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
918 Harvard St
1919 Park St
River Oaks
FOR SALE

1919 Park St
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Tania Amin Shirazi
This property is listed by: Tania Amin Shirazi (281) 773-0029 Email Realtor
1919 Park St
3516 Rice Blvd
West University
FOR SALE

3516 Rice Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,830,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
3516 Rice Blvd
3257 Huntingdon Place
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3257 Huntingdon Place
Houston, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
Patrick Burbridge
This property is listed by: Patrick Burbridge (832) 954-6694 Email Realtor
3257 Huntingdon Place
3237 Inwood Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3237 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3237 Inwood Dr
5111 Grand Lake St
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5111 Grand Lake St
Bellaire, TX

$1,186,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
5111 Grand Lake St
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X