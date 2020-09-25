The Proper Hotel, now open is Austin, was the vision of renowned designer Kelly Wearstler, known for vibrant patterns and a west coast aesthetic. (Photo by Proper Hotel Austin)

Private event dining room in the Austin Proper Hotel, with interiors led by renowned designer Kelly Wearstler, known for vibrant patterns and West Coast aesthetic.(Courtesy of Austin Proper)

Looking for a work-from-home alternative that combines the thrill of a luxury staycation (one of the safer thrills you can get in 2020) with printing services and high-speed WiFi? I mean, you probably are now. Especially if I mention that your office suite was housed in a hotel designed by master of the eclectic West Coast aesthetic Kelly Wearstler. And that the suite includes unlimited digital access to The New York Times — take that, pay walls.

For those with easy access to Austin, that 2020 dream can be your reality thanks to a team up between Proper Hotels and Industrious, a coworking company that manages spaces under profit-sharing — a notable current advantage over larger competitor WeWork, which predominately sublets their spaces. This fall, Proper suites in San Francisco, Santa Monica, and Austin (the luxury lifestyle hotel’s first location outside of California) have been converted to offer flexible workspaces that can be booked by the day, week, or month for up to six at a time through December 15, 2020.

“Proper Hotels has always sought to partner with the most creative, ground-breaking brands in each of our markets and we’re now thrilled to partner with Industrious to offer a new way of experiencing our properties for remote workers looking for safe working environments,” says Patrick Pahlke, Proper Hospitality’s Vice President of Commercial, in a release. “We look forward to meeting our newest guests and introducing our signature, Proper approach to hospitality, including beverages, snacks and meals on-demand and a design-forward mentality, ideal for creatives seeking new workplace inspiration.”

Partnering with Industrious, Austin Proper Hotel suites have been converted to offer flexible workspaces that are high on both style and safety.

Smartly designed suites, inspired by Austin’s wealth of Craftsman architecture, include contact-free check-in, touch-free services, a Nespresso machine, artisanal snacks, and a fridge filled with cold brew. But the biggest draw might be the change of scenery, which in this case is very solid. A stay at Austin Proper puts you in the heart of the city’s buzzy 2nd Street District, and many of the suites offer views of Lady Bird Lake or downtown.

If you’re not ready to venture out just yet, the hotel itself is a Texas haven of inspired dining, luxe Aesop products, a holistic spa, on-demand Peloton bikes, and a dreamy rooftop pool deck.

Plus, you can probably get some good work done.