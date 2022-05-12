Cartier Pages (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Smith and Simon Luna of The Mamones LLC)
Arts / Museums / The Seen

A Decadent Luncheon for Cartier and the Dallas Museum of Art Was Draped in Fitting Jewel Tones

DMA Supporters Gathered for a Sneak Peek of the Highly-Anticipated "Cartier and Islamic Art"

BY // 05.12.22
photography Tamytha Cameron Smith and Simon Luna of The Mamones LLC
WHAT: A special luncheon celebrating Dallas Museum of Art supporters and the North American premiere of Cartier and Islamic Art: In Search of Modernity

WHERE: In the Dallas Museum of Art in the Arts District on Monday, May 9, 2022.

THE SCENE: The front hall of the Dallas Museum of Art was dotted in gold and lapis to set the gemstone tone for a monumental occasion: the North American premiere (and the sole U.S. stop) for Cartier and Islamic Art: In Search of Modernity. An exhibit four years in the making, the DMA’s latest jewel offers a rare opportunity to delve into some of the most formative inspirations for Louise Cartier (known for being the creative genius behind the French luxury house). With more than 400 objects on display, the exhibit traces the powerful influence of Islamic art and architecture on Cartier jewels from the 20th century to the present day.

“This is an incredible project. On top of all the science and history behind this exhibit, what truly counts is the beauty of all these masterpieces of Islamic art,” said Agustin Arteaga, the Eugene McDermott Director of the Dallas Museum of Art. “Every new Cartier exhibit is an adventure. This one was a very, very happy adventure.”

After a few closing remarks and a spot of goat cheese ice cream, guests were invited to dive into the world of Cartier and Islamic Art days ahead of its March 14 opening. The exhibit will be open through September 18, 2022.

THE SEEN: In addition to Ambassadors Luncheon co-chairs Christina Jafar and Bela Cooley, those spotted raising a toast to Cartier and the DMA included Nancy Dedman, Emily Summers, Lynn McBee, Kimberly Whitman, Brian Bolke, and Nancy Rogers. 

