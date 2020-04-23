Dallas’ Signature Art Fair Reschedules, Creates Innovative Online Platform for Dealers

McKay Otto's "Ever Just Is Ever," 2018, at Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art. Available: $35,000.

Cary Leibowitz's "I Woke Up from a Dream Where Everything is Unfair," 2019, at 12.26. Available: $12,000.

Anthony Sonnenberg's "Pair of Candelabras (Angels in the Garden)," 2020, at Conduit Gallery. Available: $6,500.

Jeff Gibbon's "Book with Three Tongues," 2020, at Conduit Gallery. Available: $2,000.

Dorothy Hood's "The Shape of Mexico," circa 1982-mid 1990s, at McClain Gallery. Available: $11,000.

Susan Anderson's "Kellyanne Conway, Senior Counselor to the President," 2020, at Bill Arning Exhibitions. Available: $2,500.

Kelli Vance's "In the Cold Night of The Day," 2019, at Cris Worley Fine Arts. Available: $7,000.

Kudos are in order for the Dallas Art Fair’s 12th edition.

Not only did the Dallas Art Fair smartly step up and reschedule when the COVID-19 closures first began — calendar these new dates, October 1 through 4 at Fashion Industry Gallery, in the heart of the Dallas Arts District — but the Fair nimbly crafted a seamless, immersive online platform that has yielded sales for its 94 exhibiting dealers.

Collectors, take note: You can still acquire works until 11:59 pm Central Standard Time this Thursday, April 23.

After the online edition closes, remember the Texas gallerists who annually exhibit in the Dallas Art Fair, and support their programs. They are among the most vital dealers in the state. Most significantly, consider translating your support into art sales if you’re financially able.

Investigate their artists and make a commitment to collect world-class art from these galleries who have invested in their community, including the Dallas Art Fair.

Acquire now — no need to wait until the fall edition of Dallas Art Fair rolls around. Like shuttered restaurant dining rooms, this is the time to show your love. How about some “to-go” art?

The Texas Contingent

Cruz Ortiz’s “Mission Concepcion 4pm,” 2018, at Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art. Available: $20,000.

Dallas entries include the recently minted 12.26 by sisters Hilary and Hannah Fagadau, alongside stalwarts Barry Whistler Gallery; Conduit Gallery; Cris Worley Fine Arts; Erin Cluley Gallery (presenting Korean-born Chul-Hyun Ahn’s Zen light works); the Texas outpost of European dealer Galerie Frank Elbaz; Galleri Urbane Marfa + Dallas; Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden (best bet: Sedrick Huckaby’s visceral and profound portraits); and Sputnik Modern, a mecca for museum-caliber design.

William Campbell Contemporary represents Fort Worth, while Houston dealers of import flock big time this year, including, fresh from the Armory and ADAA exhibitions, Inman Gallery, McClain Gallery and Latin American prime player Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino, joined by new game changer, Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art, and Bill Arning Exhibitions, curated by the former director of the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston.

Finally, a shout out to SMU alum Olivia Smith’s Magenta Plains, headquartered in New York City. A regular at the Dallas Art Fair, we count Magenta Plains as an honorary Texan, for Olivia Smith’s keen eye and unerring focus on talents such as Don Dudley, whose seven-decade career possesses a rigor and reductive beauty that originates on the West Coast, but to this writer, parallels the stance and convictions of Donald Judd. Also, do keep in mind, Matthew Brown Los Angeles, a twentysomething dealer with Texas ties, where you’ll find the great drawings of Artadia-winner Vincent Valdez.

Read about past editions of the Dallas Art Fair here and here.

Peruse the online edition of the 2020 Dallas Art Fair here. Note: You can acquire works now through 11:59 pm Thursday, April 23.

After the online edition closes, contact individual galleries for additional inquiries.