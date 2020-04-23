River Oaks Drive-Thru Birthday Party Draws Alex Bregman, Jeff Bagwell and More For a Very Special Bday Girl
There is No Party Like a Drive-By Parade PartyBY Shelby Hodge // 04.23.20
Sheridan Williams awaits the start of her drive-by birthday celebration at her home in River Oaks.
Reagan Howard and here fiancé Alex Bregman drive in with birthday greetings for Sheridan Williams.
Rachel and Jeff Bagwell pause for a brief visit during Sheridan William's drive-by birthday celebration.
Taking a moment out from the grocery store crunch during the pandemic, Mr. H-E-B Scott McClelland and wife Soraya drive by with their best wishes.
Birthday girl Sheridan Williams and her daughter, Kirsten Nix, the force behind the drive-by birthday celebration.
Dr. Jim Muntz and wife Anne pull out hot pink umbrellas for a brief second line parade around the drive.
John Eddie & Sheridan Williams in front of the birthday balloons.
Juliette Sweeney and Laura Sweeney sending birthday best wishes through the car window.
Shelby Hodge and Shafik Rifaat toss dozens of fresh gardenias into the air as a fragrant part of the celebration.
Partners John Furnish and Grant Kaiser offer drive-by birthday greetings.
Lauded interior designer Randy Powers makes a casual fashion statement at Sheridan Williams' birthday drive-by.
Janet Gurwitch and Ron Franklin take a spin through the Williamses birthday drive.
Sheridan Williams welcomes Rachel and Jeff Bagwell.
Leo James and Scott Boyd from Kravet at Decorative Center Houston
George & Bonner Ball congratulate Sheridan Williams on her birthday.
Alex Bregman with the Nix boys, Hunter, William and Ryan at their grandmother's birthday event.
Nicole & Jim Perdue with sons William, John and Charlie
Happy Birthday 'Sweets' from Shelby and Shafik!
As far as Sheridan Williams knew, her late April birthday celebration in the time of COVID-19 was set to be a Zoom cocktail party with friends, as had been arranged by BFF Laura Sweeney. Yes, the top residential real estate diva Laura Sweeney of Compass. Out-of-the-loop on the virtual bash, Williams’ daughter, interior designer Kristen Nix, and Williams’ husband, John Eddie Williams (yes, THE John Eddie Williams of tobacco lawyer and Baylor football fame), were making their own plans.
The timing of the two celebrations collided and something had to give. Goodbye Zoom (Sweeney claimed her Zoomer was down). Hello birthday surprise — a birthday drive-by.
This is one of the clever party ideas burning up social media in this season of social distancing. More than four dozen guests received Paperlesspost invitations to the parade of well-wishers, which came as a surprise to the birthday girl. About half made the drive thru while others who were out of town sent their greetings via text and email.
The plan was for pals to drive through the front gate, wave at Sheridan and, if you dared, pull over and join the small social-distancing clutch for a margarita and perhaps one of JE’s great cigars. If yours was merely a drive through, you were presented with birthday cupcakes as you exited.
Hoots, hollers, cheers and honking horns resounded through the front drive as guests holding signs, streaming balloons and offering good wishes consumed far more than the mere half hour allotted for the drive-thru. Sheridan sat on a gilded arm chair flanked by a massive heart-shaped balloon ensemble receiving guests in photo perfect splendor.
Anne and Dr. Jim Muntz, medical team physician for the Houston Rockets and the Houston Astros, and team internal medicine physician for the Houston Texans, arrived with the top down on their convertible and shimmied two bright pink umbrellas as they did a mini-second line parade around the drive.
Soraya and Mr. H-E-B Scott McClelland pulled in to offer salutations through the car windows as did Janet Gurwitch, beauty entrepreneur and powerhouse investor, with beau Ron Franklin, a partner with McGuire Woods. Rachel and Jeff Bagwell pulled through for a few minutes of cheerful chatter from a distance. Laura Sweeney, cardiologist Dr. Mike Sweeney and their daughter, Juliette, were among those passing through, though the good doctor was encouraged to jump ship and remain for a social distancing fête.
This scribe and my husband, architect and professor Shafik Rifaat, had loaded up a shopping bag with scores of fresh gardenias and tossed them Mardi Gras style from the back of his VW beetle convertible as we maneuvered the drive.
Later to arrive was Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and his fiancé Reagan Howard. You might recall that the Williamses were generous six-figure donors to Bregman’s fundraising campaign for the Houston Food Bank. He quipped with the handful of guests that he had already surpassed his original $1 million goal and was now working toward $2 million and beyond.
Such a nice guy, he came equipped with a baseball for each of Kristen and Lee Nix‘s three young sons and a glove for the eldest. They easily joined the small and keep-your-distance gathering where potent blue margaritas from Club No Minors and taste treats from El Patio kept the party going. The Tex-Mex fare and margaritas were sent over by Cynthia and Bucky Allshouse, family law attorney, who were unable to make the drive-thru.
After all was said and done, Sheridan declared it one of her best birthdays ever.