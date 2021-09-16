Ilya and Emilia Kabakov's "Paintings about Paintings" opens at the Dallas Contemporary at the end of September.

From a never-before-seen Vincent Van Gogh exhibit to a new immersive art installation, these are three must-see art exhibits in Dallas this October.

Van Gogh and the Olive Groves

Dallas Museum of Art

October 17 through February 2022

The highly-anticipated Van Gogh and the Olive Groves exhibit is the first dedicated solely to the artist’s olive grove series. Produced in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence in the last year of his life, this series was co-organized by the DMA and Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum. Dallas will be home to its only North American venue before it heads to the Netherlands. Painted during his time at the asylum (At Eternity’s Gate is a great film to brush up on the story), Van Gogh’s series captures the surrounding olive trees throughout the seasons. This is the first time these paintings have been displayed together.

Sweet Tooth Hotel’s “REWIND” debuts in Allen this October.

Sweet Tooth Hotel: REWIND

Debuting in Allen’s Watters Creek on October 16, Sweet Tooth Hotel’s REWIND is an immersive art experience featuring ten installations and six emerging artists. (Full disclosure: my boyfriend, Madison Mask, is one of the emerging artists.) Other featured creatives include fiber artist and muralist Sam Lao, illustrator Niki Dionne, multidisciplinary artist MOM, multidisciplinary artist Andy Arkley, and painter, illustrator, and graffiti artist Hatziel Flores. Accompanying the exhibit, you’ll also find “a full-blown vintage video store full of VHS tapes and a few hidden spaces for you to discover.”

Ilya + Emilia Kabakov: Paintings about Paintings

Dallas Contemporary

September 26 through February 2022

New York-based husband and wife team Ilya and Emilia Kabakov will present their first Texas exhibition at Dallas Contemporary in over two decades this fall. “Paintings about Paintings” includes 20 large-scale pieces, including never-before-seen works and interactive installations that address issues of theatre, architecture, and music.

Other September/October exhibits to see at Dallas Contemporary include Peter Halley’s CELL GRIDS, Shilpa Gupta’s For, In Your Tongue, I Cannot Fit: 100 Jailed Poets, and Renata Morales’s Inane and Mundane Evolutionary Tales of Fear Love and Horror.