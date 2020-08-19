Arts

Get to Know Culture-Forward Dallas Artist Marian Mekhail

The Rising Painter Brings Legends to Vivid Life, and Promotes the Power of the Female Form

BY Alexandria Williams // 08.19.20
Marian Mekhail IMG_6107

Contemporary artist Marian Mekhail in her Dallas studio.

Texas native Marian Mekhail has created custom art for actor D.L. Hughley, world champion boxer Jermall Charlo, and NFL star Perrish Cox to name a few. The artist predominately works with acrylics, adding a crushed-glass layer that has become her signature. The mesh of materials makes a perfect marriage for bringing life to music legends such as Whitney and Selena.

With the creation of any eye-catching pice taking days or even months, 32-year-old Mekhail decided to leave her full-time job in February 2019 to devote her time to her talents.

“As an artist I am a little bit of a walking oxymoron,” Mekhail says. “There is half of me that is very meticulous, very analytical, and a bit on the controlled side. The other part of me is more fluid, free, open, and lets it all come out how it does. You can see that translated in my art.”

Art derives from unique experiences, inspiration, and the environments in which artists surround themselves with. Mekhail draws from her Egyptian culture and the Black American experience, in addition to her many travels — with nods to various cultural experiences that can be appreciated by an array of collectors. “I gain a lot of creative inspiration from places like Spain, Prague, Mexico, or Budapest. When I travel to these places, I feel the best creatively,” Mekhail says. “I am the type that has to travel every three months or I feel stuck. It helps me so much creatively to have a change of scenery.”

With the artist’s first solo show “QUEENDOM,” hosted at 1107 Dragon Street last September, Mekhail showcased the power, sensuality, and sophistication of the female form and mindset, proving she’s a force to be reckoned with.

Marian Mekhail’s artwork can be purchased at www.marianmekhail.com, but you can catch all of her latest designs on her Instagram page.

