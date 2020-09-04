Arts

An Immersive Dallas Art Show Will Move Forward This Fall as a Drive-Thru Experience

The Parking Garage Experiment for Aurora Will Open Downtown

BY // 09.04.20
Aurora Dallas 2020

Aurora will take place in downtown Dallas this fall, in a drive-thru format. (Courtesy)

Dallas’ most experiential public art organization, Aurora, will return to downtown this fall. In an email sent to subscribers, executive director and co-founder Joshua King announced that the annual, immersive event will be held in downtown Dallas this October — but as a drive-thru.

Comprised of 15 regional artists and downtown parking garage venue, this year’s experience will certainly be unlike any other. Known for its fusion of technology, art, and community, Aurora has always been something to look forward to attending in downtown Dallas every other year. Instead of transitioning to a virtual show, like many other events this year, King is aiming for “a glimmer of hope beyond our screens.”

Read more of the message below:

In the last six weeks, your support and belief in us made it possible for AURORA to unite fifteen regional artists, a parking garage venue, a production company and four corporate sponsors to commit to bringing the first immersive, drive-through parking garage experience in downtown Dallas to fruition.

This amazing experiment, which is planned to be on view for up to 90 days will be the first exhibition to operate completely on a revenue-sharing model where the artists down to the docents involved will share in the proceeds.

We are looking forward to exploring new ways in which our community can interact with art, while staying safe during the pandemic. Our hope is that the experience will bring a glimmer of hope beyond our screens to the public and the city of Dallas.

In the meantime, we have a lot of details to finalize before we go public, our goal is to open the exhibition in October.

Aurora 2020 will be more experiential than ever it seems, while maintaining safety during Covid-19. The biennial event usually attracts more than 130,000 visitors and is the largest of its kind in the country. You can stay updated on the exhibition on the organization’s Facebook page or Instagram.

