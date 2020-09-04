Houston Public Library Expands its Free Curbside Pickup Program, Turns to Unicorns and Dinosaurs

For a limited time, children under the age of 18 can now apply for an online e-card to access Houston Public Library e-resources.

Houston Public Library posted a social-distance dance video online featuring Rory the Dinosaur and Sparkles the Unicorn, who spread awareness about COVID-19 to children.

While on-site programs are currently canceled due to COVID-19, children can still enjoy HPL events hosted virtually

HPL TO GO services are available at 16 libraries for Houstonians' convenience.

Rory the Dinosaur encourages kids to keep reading during the pandemic with HPO TO GO curbside pickup.

The Houston Public Library now offers HPL TO GO — curbside services offering pickup of materials at 16 locations.

Do you miss going to the library to borrow new books or DVDs? Spending time in a public library is no longer advisable because of COVID-19.

Not to worry. The Houston Public Library (HPL) has adapted and gone to HPL TO GO — a curbside service offering reading and video pickup at 16 of its library locations. HPL provides a broad selection of materials for kids, teens and adults. The service is available to current MY Link and Learning Link card holders.

Rory the Dinosaur encourages children to keep reading during the pandemic with HPL TO GO curbside pickup.

Simply give the Houston Public Library a call or visit the website to place a request. You’ll receive a phone or email notification when your requested items are ready. When you arrive at your preferred location, just call the library and a staff member will bring out your items.

Don’t have access to a car? HPL TO GO also welcomes bikers and walkers.

MY Link account users may check out a total of 50 items, with DVDs limited to 30. There’s a hold limit of 30 items at one time. Readers can return checked-out books to any Houston Public Library location 24/7 via a book drop.

The HPL staff prioritizes safety by social distancing and wearing masks and gloves during curbside pickups. The library also quarantines returned books for 72 hours before putting them back into circulation.

NOW LEASING Swipe























Next

Curbside pickup is only the beginning, though. Until further notice, children under the age of 18 can now apply for an online e-card to access HPL e-resources. To assist those staying home, HPL recently added more online resources that are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for all ages. Virtual programs and digital resources include online learning programs, online tutoring, E-audiobooks, e-books and more.

HPL has also put out a Social Distancing Dance video featuring Rory the Dinosaur and Sparkles the Unicorn. The inflatable animals share important information about COVID-19 in a cheerful, kid-friendly way. The video has already received more than 1,200 views on Instagram.

HPL TO GO is available at BookLink @ One Allen Center, Bracewell Neighborhood Library, Collier Regional Library, Heights Neighborhood Library, Henington-Alief Regional Library, Hillendahl Neighborhood Library, Jungman Neighborhood Library, Looscan Neighborhood Library, McGovern-Stella Link Regional Library, Park Place Regional Library, Robinson-Westchase Neighborhood Library, Scenic Woods Regional Library, Shepard-Acres Homes Neighborhood Library, Stanaker Neighborhood Library, Tuttle Neighborhood Library, and Young Neighborhood Library.

Visit here for the hours for each location.