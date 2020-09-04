Sparkles the Unicorn delivering children’s books to a family at the Houston Public Library Stella Link location.
Culture / Newsy

Houston Public Library Expands its Free Curbside Pickup Program, Turns to Unicorns and Dinosaurs

It's Always a Good Time to Borrow a Good Book

BY // 09.04.20
Do you miss going to the library to borrow new books or DVDs? Spending time in a public library is no longer advisable because of COVID-19.

Not to worry. The Houston Public Library (HPL) has adapted and gone to HPL TO GO — a curbside service offering reading and video pickup at 16 of its library locations. HPL provides a broad selection of materials for kids, teens and adults. The service is available to current MY Link and Learning Link card holders.

Rory the dinosaur encourages kids to keep reading during COVID-19 with HPO TO GO curbside pick up
Rory the Dinosaur encourages children to keep reading during the pandemic with HPL TO GO curbside pickup.

Simply give the Houston Public Library a call or visit the website to place a request. You’ll receive a phone or email notification when your requested items are ready. When you arrive at your preferred location, just call the library and a staff member will bring out your items.

Don’t have access to a car? HPL TO GO also welcomes bikers and walkers.

MY Link account users may check out a total of 50 items, with DVDs limited to 30. There’s a hold limit of 30 items at one time. Readers can return checked-out books to any Houston Public Library location 24/7 via a book drop.

The HPL staff prioritizes safety by social distancing and wearing masks and gloves during curbside pickups. The library also quarantines returned books for 72 hours before putting them back into circulation.

