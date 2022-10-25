Scenes from Turn Up The Lights – The 2022 Benefit for AT&T PAC
A High-Energy Celebration of the Arts Beneath the StarsBY PC Staff Report // 10.25.22
Brad Ackland performing at the 2022 AT&T Performing Arts Center's Turn Up the Lights event.
Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble performing at the 2022 AT&T Performing Arts Center's Turn Up the Lights event.
AT&T PAC CEO Warren Tranquada
Lindsey Croley and Darren Croley
Aurora Bleu performing at the 2022 AT&T Performing Arts Center's Turn Up the Lights event.
Signed Sealed Delivered at the 2022 AT&T Performing Arts Center's Turn Up the Lights event.
Guests at the 2022 Turn Up the Lights event.
There was plenty of dancing at the 2022 AT&T Performing Arts Center's Turn Up the Lights event.
Web Pierce and Lauren Thedford Pierce
Sierra Noelle Jones, Elijah Lancaster, Daniel Palladino
Sarah Jackson, Christina Eubanks, Brooke Bailey
Laura Husar, Liz Boydston, Karen LaCroix, Steve LaCroix
Wild Turkey Interactive Airstream
Nicholas Brabham, Joselynn Valdez, Richard Brown Jr., Celina Quevedo, Keith McCoy, Angela Williams, Jefferey Hunter
Niel Yocom, Kevin Wu, Daren Thai, Sahithi Tirumala
Rob Swift, Grace Cook, Arturo De Los Santos, Kristi Swift, Sara-Michelle Stearns, (Front) Sarah Bishop
Paige Raicyzk, Paul Reagan, Brittany Keir, Brittney Skillman
Jon Cox and Kathryn Cox
Arturo De Lo Santos, Kristi Swift, Lewis Chang, Grace Cook, Rob Swift, Kristen Cunningham, Emily Bywaters, Hunter Bywaters
Greg Seamon, Katey OConnor, Emily Minion, Mitcher Barnes
Debra Tennyson, Renee Dowl, Aja Rose, Marcell Tennyson
What: Turn Up the Lights, the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Auxiliary Board’s annual fundraiser, presented by Wild Turkey on October 15, 2022.
Where: AT&T Performing Arts Center, Strauss Square
The Scene: Following a kick-off cocktail reception in the Dallas Arts District’s Sammons Park, featuring beats by DJ Naturalhiigh and a performance by Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble, guests headed to Strauss Square for performances from renowned vocalist Brad Ackland and Aurora Bleu, an eight-piece band that blends retro and vintage styles of big band, swing, jump blues, and jazz. A bold, airstream activation from event sponsor Wild Turkey (and excellent hand-crafted cocktails paired with bites from G Texas) fueled the high-energy night.
For a celebratory send-off beneath the stars, top Dallas party band Signed, Sealed, Delivered played a high-energy performance, all in support of AT&T PAC’s mission: To be a public gathering place that strengthens community and fosters creativity through the presentation of performing arts and arts education programs.
For more on the AT&T Performing Arts Center, the Auxiliary Board, and information on future live events in the Dallas Arts District, visit attpac.org.