Scenes from Turn Up The Lights – The 2022 Benefit for AT&T PAC

There was plenty of dancing at the 2022 AT&T Performing Arts Center's Turn Up the Lights event.

Guests at the 2022 Turn Up the Lights event.

Signed Sealed Delivered at the 2022 AT&T Performing Arts Center's Turn Up the Lights event.

Aurora Bleu performing at the 2022 AT&T Performing Arts Center's Turn Up the Lights event.

Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble performing at the 2022 AT&T Performing Arts Center's Turn Up the Lights event.

Brad Ackland performing at the 2022 AT&T Performing Arts Center's Turn Up the Lights event.

What: Turn Up the Lights, the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Auxiliary Board’s annual fundraiser, presented by Wild Turkey on October 15, 2022.

Where: AT&T Performing Arts Center, Strauss Square

The Scene: Following a kick-off cocktail reception in the Dallas Arts District’s Sammons Park, featuring beats by DJ Naturalhiigh and a performance by Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble, guests headed to Strauss Square for performances from renowned vocalist Brad Ackland and Aurora Bleu, an eight-piece band that blends retro and vintage styles of big band, swing, jump blues, and jazz. A bold, airstream activation from event sponsor Wild Turkey (and excellent hand-crafted cocktails paired with bites from G Texas) fueled the high-energy night.

For a celebratory send-off beneath the stars, top Dallas party band Signed, Sealed, Delivered played a high-energy performance, all in support of AT&T PAC’s mission: To be a public gathering place that strengthens community and fosters creativity through the presentation of performing arts and arts education programs.

For more on the AT&T Performing Arts Center, the Auxiliary Board, and information on future live events in the Dallas Arts District, visit attpac.org.