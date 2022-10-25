Scenes from Turn Up The Lights – The 2022 Benefit for AT&T PAC

Brad Ackland
Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble
AT&T PAC CEO Warren Tranquada
Lindsey Croley and Darren Croley
Aurora Bleu
Signed Sealed Delivered
Crowd 1
Dancing1
Web Pierce and Lauren Thedford Pierce
Sierra Noelle Jones, Elijah Lancaster, Daniel Palladino
Sarah Jackson, Christina Eubanks, Brooke Bailey
Laura Husar, Liz Boydston, Karen LaCroix, Steve LaCroix
Wild Turkey Interactive Airstream
Nicholas Brabham, Joselynn Valdez, Richard Brown Jr., Celina Quevedo, Keith McCoy, Angela Williams, Jefferey Hunter
Niel Yocom, Kevin Wu, Daren Thai, Sahithi Tirumala
Rob Swift, Grace Cook, Arturo De Los Santos, Kristi Swift, Sara-Michelle Stearns, (F) Sarah Bishop
Paige Raicyzk, Paul Reagan, Brittany Keir, Brittney Skillman
Jon Cox and Kathryn Cox
Arturo De Lo Santos, Kristi Swift, Lewis Chang, Grace Cook, Rob Swift, Kristen Cunningham, Emily Bywaters, Hunter Bywaters
Greg Seamon, Katey OConnor, Emily Minion, Mitcher Barnes
Debra Tennyson, Renee Dowl, Aja Rose, Marcell Tennyson
01
21

Brad Ackland performing at the 2022 AT&T Performing Arts Center's Turn Up the Lights event.

02
21

Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble performing at the 2022 AT&T Performing Arts Center's Turn Up the Lights event.

03
21

AT&T PAC CEO Warren Tranquada

04
21

Lindsey Croley and Darren Croley

05
21

Aurora Bleu performing at the 2022 AT&T Performing Arts Center's Turn Up the Lights event.

06
21

Signed Sealed Delivered at the 2022 AT&T Performing Arts Center's Turn Up the Lights event.

07
21

Guests at the 2022 Turn Up the Lights event.

08
21

There was plenty of dancing at the 2022 AT&T Performing Arts Center's Turn Up the Lights event.

09
21

Web Pierce and Lauren Thedford Pierce

10
21

Sierra Noelle Jones, Elijah Lancaster, Daniel Palladino

11
21

Sarah Jackson, Christina Eubanks, Brooke Bailey

12
21

Laura Husar, Liz Boydston, Karen LaCroix, Steve LaCroix

13
21

Wild Turkey Interactive Airstream

14
21

Nicholas Brabham, Joselynn Valdez, Richard Brown Jr., Celina Quevedo, Keith McCoy, Angela Williams, Jefferey Hunter

15
21

Niel Yocom, Kevin Wu, Daren Thai, Sahithi Tirumala

16
21

Rob Swift, Grace Cook, Arturo De Los Santos, Kristi Swift, Sara-Michelle Stearns, (Front) Sarah Bishop

17
21

Paige Raicyzk, Paul Reagan, Brittany Keir, Brittney Skillman

18
21

Jon Cox and Kathryn Cox

19
21

Arturo De Lo Santos, Kristi Swift, Lewis Chang, Grace Cook, Rob Swift, Kristen Cunningham, Emily Bywaters, Hunter Bywaters

20
21

Greg Seamon, Katey OConnor, Emily Minion, Mitcher Barnes

21
21

Debra Tennyson, Renee Dowl, Aja Rose, Marcell Tennyson

Brad Ackland
Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble
AT&T PAC CEO Warren Tranquada
Lindsey Croley and Darren Croley
Aurora Bleu
Signed Sealed Delivered
Crowd 1
Dancing1
Web Pierce and Lauren Thedford Pierce
Sierra Noelle Jones, Elijah Lancaster, Daniel Palladino
Sarah Jackson, Christina Eubanks, Brooke Bailey
Laura Husar, Liz Boydston, Karen LaCroix, Steve LaCroix
Wild Turkey Interactive Airstream
Nicholas Brabham, Joselynn Valdez, Richard Brown Jr., Celina Quevedo, Keith McCoy, Angela Williams, Jefferey Hunter
Niel Yocom, Kevin Wu, Daren Thai, Sahithi Tirumala
Rob Swift, Grace Cook, Arturo De Los Santos, Kristi Swift, Sara-Michelle Stearns, (F) Sarah Bishop
Paige Raicyzk, Paul Reagan, Brittany Keir, Brittney Skillman
Jon Cox and Kathryn Cox
Arturo De Lo Santos, Kristi Swift, Lewis Chang, Grace Cook, Rob Swift, Kristen Cunningham, Emily Bywaters, Hunter Bywaters
Greg Seamon, Katey OConnor, Emily Minion, Mitcher Barnes
Debra Tennyson, Renee Dowl, Aja Rose, Marcell Tennyson
Arts / Performing Arts

Scenes from Turn Up The Lights – The 2022 Benefit for AT&T PAC

A High-Energy Celebration of the Arts Beneath the Stars

BY PC Staff Report // 10.25.22
Brad Ackland performing at the 2022 AT&T Performing Arts Center's Turn Up the Lights event.
Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble performing at the 2022 AT&T Performing Arts Center's Turn Up the Lights event.
AT&T PAC CEO Warren Tranquada
Lindsey Croley and Darren Croley
Aurora Bleu performing at the 2022 AT&T Performing Arts Center's Turn Up the Lights event.
Signed Sealed Delivered at the 2022 AT&T Performing Arts Center's Turn Up the Lights event.
Guests at the 2022 Turn Up the Lights event.
There was plenty of dancing at the 2022 AT&T Performing Arts Center's Turn Up the Lights event.
Web Pierce and Lauren Thedford Pierce
Sierra Noelle Jones, Elijah Lancaster, Daniel Palladino
Sarah Jackson, Christina Eubanks, Brooke Bailey
Laura Husar, Liz Boydston, Karen LaCroix, Steve LaCroix
Wild Turkey Interactive Airstream
Nicholas Brabham, Joselynn Valdez, Richard Brown Jr., Celina Quevedo, Keith McCoy, Angela Williams, Jefferey Hunter
Niel Yocom, Kevin Wu, Daren Thai, Sahithi Tirumala
Rob Swift, Grace Cook, Arturo De Los Santos, Kristi Swift, Sara-Michelle Stearns, (Front) Sarah Bishop
Paige Raicyzk, Paul Reagan, Brittany Keir, Brittney Skillman
Jon Cox and Kathryn Cox
Arturo De Lo Santos, Kristi Swift, Lewis Chang, Grace Cook, Rob Swift, Kristen Cunningham, Emily Bywaters, Hunter Bywaters
Greg Seamon, Katey OConnor, Emily Minion, Mitcher Barnes
Debra Tennyson, Renee Dowl, Aja Rose, Marcell Tennyson
1
21

Brad Ackland performing at the 2022 AT&T Performing Arts Center's Turn Up the Lights event.

2
21

Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble performing at the 2022 AT&T Performing Arts Center's Turn Up the Lights event.

3
21

AT&T PAC CEO Warren Tranquada

4
21

Lindsey Croley and Darren Croley

5
21

Aurora Bleu performing at the 2022 AT&T Performing Arts Center's Turn Up the Lights event.

6
21

Signed Sealed Delivered at the 2022 AT&T Performing Arts Center's Turn Up the Lights event.

7
21

Guests at the 2022 Turn Up the Lights event.

8
21

There was plenty of dancing at the 2022 AT&T Performing Arts Center's Turn Up the Lights event.

9
21

Web Pierce and Lauren Thedford Pierce

10
21

Sierra Noelle Jones, Elijah Lancaster, Daniel Palladino

11
21

Sarah Jackson, Christina Eubanks, Brooke Bailey

12
21

Laura Husar, Liz Boydston, Karen LaCroix, Steve LaCroix

13
21

Wild Turkey Interactive Airstream

14
21

Nicholas Brabham, Joselynn Valdez, Richard Brown Jr., Celina Quevedo, Keith McCoy, Angela Williams, Jefferey Hunter

15
21

Niel Yocom, Kevin Wu, Daren Thai, Sahithi Tirumala

16
21

Rob Swift, Grace Cook, Arturo De Los Santos, Kristi Swift, Sara-Michelle Stearns, (Front) Sarah Bishop

17
21

Paige Raicyzk, Paul Reagan, Brittany Keir, Brittney Skillman

18
21

Jon Cox and Kathryn Cox

19
21

Arturo De Lo Santos, Kristi Swift, Lewis Chang, Grace Cook, Rob Swift, Kristen Cunningham, Emily Bywaters, Hunter Bywaters

20
21

Greg Seamon, Katey OConnor, Emily Minion, Mitcher Barnes

21
21

Debra Tennyson, Renee Dowl, Aja Rose, Marcell Tennyson

What: Turn Up the Lights, the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Auxiliary Board’s annual fundraiser, presented by Wild Turkey on October 15, 2022.

Where: AT&T Performing Arts Center, Strauss Square

The Scene: Following a kick-off cocktail reception in the Dallas Arts District’s Sammons Park, featuring beats by DJ Naturalhiigh and a performance by Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble, guests headed to Strauss Square for performances from renowned vocalist Brad Ackland and Aurora Bleu, an eight-piece band that blends retro and vintage styles of big band, swing, jump blues, and jazz. A bold, airstream activation from event sponsor Wild Turkey (and excellent hand-crafted cocktails paired with bites from G Texas) fueled the high-energy night.

For a celebratory send-off beneath the stars, top Dallas party band Signed, Sealed, Delivered played a high-energy performance, all in support of AT&T PAC’s mission: To be a public gathering place that strengthens community and fosters creativity through the presentation of performing arts and arts education programs.

Arturo De Lo Santos, Kristi Swift, Lewis Chang, Grace Cook, Rob Swift, Kristen Cunningham, Emily Bywaters, Hunter Bywaters
Arturo De Lo Santos, Kristi Swift, Lewis Chang, Grace Cook, Rob Swift, Kristen Cunningham, Emily Bywaters, Hunter Bywaters

For more on the AT&T Performing Arts Center, the Auxiliary Board, and information on future live events in the Dallas Arts District, visit attpac.org.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Partners Card Picks at Highland Park Village — Discounts on Brands That Rarely (If Ever) Go On Sale
Partners Card Picks at Highland Park Village — Discounts on Brands That Rarely (If Ever) Go On Sale
Stunning Fall Finds at Highland Park Village — Get a Fresh Look This Fall
Stunning Fall Finds at Highland Park Village — Get a Fresh Look This Fall
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for Every Kind of Mom
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for Every Kind of Mom
Spring Has Sprung at Highland Park Village With A Fresh (And Floral) New Lookbook
Spring Has Sprung at Highland Park Village With A Fresh (And Floral) New Lookbook
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Loved Ones
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Loved Ones
Holiday Gifts For Everyone on Your List From Highland Park Village
Holiday Gifts For Everyone on Your List From Highland Park Village
read full series
Park-side living. High-rise luxury.
99 luxury condos above Houston's first Thompson Hotel.
Residences at The Allen offers resort-style amenities in the comfort of your own home.
Starting at $1.2M
Now 70% Sold
EXPLORE FLOORPLANS

Featured Properties

Swipe
4534 Evergreen Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4534 Evergreen Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Hedley Karpas
This property is listed by: Hedley Karpas (713) 444-5721 Email Realtor
4534 Evergreen Street
5530 Woodway Drive
Tanglewood | Broad Oaks
FOR SALE

5530 Woodway Drive
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
5530 Woodway Drive
703 Bayridge Road
Morgan's Point
FOR SALE

703 Bayridge Road
Morgan's Point, TX

$2,400,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Savage
This property is listed by: Patricia Savage (713) 503-4222 Email Realtor
703 Bayridge Road
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X