Over-the-Top Tablescapes for a Cause — When Design and Dallas Alumni Unite

Since its founding by Louise Griffeth and Barbara Barton, Kappa Tablescapes has distributed almost $3.5 million in proceeds to more than 110 worthy beneficiaries. The eagerly anticipated annual event (this was the 28th) is put together by the 150 Kappa Dallas Alumnae Association volunteers, sponsors, and designers, who transform a handful of tables at the Dallas Country Club.

Ever a small world, this year’s co-chairs: Victoria Snee and Susan Glassmoyer, were Kappa pledge sisters at SMU. They decided to acknowledge Louise Griffeth as the Platinum Key Honoree and Jan Hegi as the Honorary Chair. Snee and Glassmoyer also had a major win by securing designer (and hometown success story) Lela Rose as the keynote speaker. Rose was interviewed on the stage at the luncheon by FOX4 “Good Day” anchor Lauren Przybyl and was honored with a fashion show featuring pieces from her latest collection: Pearl by Lela Rose, which launched shortly before the pandemic lockdown.

“Kappa Tablescapes was so much fun to plan with my sorority sister,” Snee shared about planning the event. “It was very special to be able to honor Jan Hegi, who was our chapter advisor when we were in college. She was our ‘mom away from home’ and several of our pledge sisters came from near and far this year to help honor her.”

Those spotted amid the chic tablescapes included Ann Hobson, Nancy Rogers, Karla McKinley, Peggy Sewell, Cathy Kincaid, Nancy Halbreich, Capera Ryan, Susan Butt, Becky McCamey, Tavia Hunt, Elaine Agather, Lisa Troutt, Heather Washburne, Elisa Summers, JoJo Fleiss, Shelly Slater, Debbie Oates, and Michal Powell.

This year’s funds went in support of organizations like The Senior Source, The Magdalen House, Behind Every Door, and The Center for Integrative Counseling and Psychology.