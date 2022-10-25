Over-the-Top Tablescapes for a Cause — When Design and Dallas Alumni Unite
Scenes from the 2022 Kappa Tablescapes Luncheon at Dallas Country ClubBY Billy Fong // 10.25.22
Table design by The Garden Gate (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Brittany Gaskill, Caroline Williams (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Victoria Snee, Louise Griffeth, Susan Glassmoyer (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Honorary Chair Jan Hegi (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Lela Rose (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Table Design by Lela Rose (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Pamela Graham, Karla McKinley, Nancy Rogers, Ellen Merriman (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Patti Flowers (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Stephanie Krejs, Heather Washburne (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Table design by Alison Palevsky (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Libby Hegi, Peggy Meyer, Amy Hegi, Kate Hegi, Mary Allison Hegi (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Tavia Hunt (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Table design by Collins & Sweezey (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Curtis Gribble, Javier Burkle (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Table design by Kelli Ford and Kirsten Fitzgibbons (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Lane Jensen, Victoria Snee, Lea May, Mary Kathryn Brown (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Lela Rose models (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Lela Rose models at Candlelight (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Elaine Wittmann, Lisa Troutt, Denise Priewe (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Table design by The Garden Gate (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Dee Dee Hoak, Alison Palevsky, JoJo Fleiss (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Courtney Debney, Betsy Pepe, Lela Rose, Maggie Barclay, Evan Dempsey (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Vicki Howland, Elisa Summers, Elaine Agather (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Ashley & Darrion Lewis (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Connie O'Neill, Isabel Miller (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Kay Sim, Stacey Walker (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Table design by Javier Burkle/Burkle Creative (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Michael & Susan Glassmoyer, Lela Rose, Victoria Snee, Jeff Crilley (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Table design by Central Market (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Michal Powell, Laura Carlock, Susan Wolcott (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Lauren Przybyl (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Amy Hegi, Susan Glassmoyer, Jan Hegi, Libby Hegi, Victoria Snee (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Louise Griffeth, Teal & Annie Griffeth, Debbie Oates (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Designs by Blue Print (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography)
Since its founding by Louise Griffeth and Barbara Barton, Kappa Tablescapes has distributed almost $3.5 million in proceeds to more than 110 worthy beneficiaries. The eagerly anticipated annual event (this was the 28th) is put together by the 150 Kappa Dallas Alumnae Association volunteers, sponsors, and designers, who transform a handful of tables at the Dallas Country Club.
Ever a small world, this year’s co-chairs: Victoria Snee and Susan Glassmoyer, were Kappa pledge sisters at SMU. They decided to acknowledge Louise Griffeth as the Platinum Key Honoree and Jan Hegi as the Honorary Chair. Snee and Glassmoyer also had a major win by securing designer (and hometown success story) Lela Rose as the keynote speaker. Rose was interviewed on the stage at the luncheon by FOX4 “Good Day” anchor Lauren Przybyl and was honored with a fashion show featuring pieces from her latest collection: Pearl by Lela Rose, which launched shortly before the pandemic lockdown.
“Kappa Tablescapes was so much fun to plan with my sorority sister,” Snee shared about planning the event. “It was very special to be able to honor Jan Hegi, who was our chapter advisor when we were in college. She was our ‘mom away from home’ and several of our pledge sisters came from near and far this year to help honor her.”
Those spotted amid the chic tablescapes included Ann Hobson, Nancy Rogers, Karla McKinley, Peggy Sewell, Cathy Kincaid, Nancy Halbreich, Capera Ryan, Susan Butt, Becky McCamey, Tavia Hunt, Elaine Agather, Lisa Troutt, Heather Washburne, Elisa Summers, JoJo Fleiss, Shelly Slater, Debbie Oates, and Michal Powell.
This year’s funds went in support of organizations like The Senior Source, The Magdalen House, Behind Every Door, and The Center for Integrative Counseling and Psychology.