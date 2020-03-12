A List of Dallas Arts Events Rescheduling Due to Coronavirus Concerns

2020 Nasher Prize recipent, Chicago-based artist Michael Rakowitz, is redefining contemporary sculptor and moving it from the studio to the streets. (Courtesy Nasher Sculpture Center)

Due to rising concerns around coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas, we’ve already seen the Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade get cancelled, as well as several other events that bring in large crowds of people. The parade was expected to have more than 125,000 attendees in Lower Greenville this Saturday.

Now, in an effort to be cautious and help prevent the further spread of the virus, several arts events have announced cancellations and postponements in Dallas. We’ll continue to update this list as we hear of more cancellations in our arts community.

Dallas Art Fair

The Dallas Art Fair, which had been scheduled for April 16 through April 19 at the Fashion Industry Gallery, has been postponed until October 1 through October 4 for its 12th edition.

“While the decision was not made easily, the health and wellbeing of the Dallas Art Fair’s gallerists, visitors, and staff are its top priority and the fair must make every effort to contain the spread of the virus,” said Dallas Art Fair Director Kelly Cornell.

Art Dallas Contemporary Art Fair

The Art Dallas Contemporary Art Fair was set to host its inaugural event from April 16 through April 19, but will wait to make their debut until April 2021 at Dallas Market Center.

“Due to concerns around coronavirus (COVID-19), and our concern for the health and safety of our exhibitors, attendees, staff and volunteers as a top priority, we have decided to postpone Art Dallas 2020 at Dallas Market Center. The fair will be rescheduled for April 2021, hosted at Dallas Market Center.”

2020 Nasher Prize recipent, Chicago-based artist Michael Rakowitz, is redefining contemporary sculptor and moving it from the studio to the streets. (Courtesy Nasher Sculpture Center)

2020 Nasher Prize Celebration Weekend

On April 2 through April 4, the 2020 Nasher Prize Celebration Weekend was set to celebrate Nasher Prize Laureate Michael Rakowitz. But, given the risk of the COVID-19 spreading, the event has been postponed until November 4 through November 6. All Nasher Prize public programs have been postponed to this date as well.

“We have greatly looked forward to celebrating the 2020 Nasher Prize Laureate Michael Rakowitz with you here in Dallas this April 2-4 for the Nasher Prize Celebration Weekend. However, given the risk that the spread of COVID-19 presents on a global level, and understanding the international nature of the Nasher Prize, which draws guests from all corners of the world to convene here in Dallas, we are postponing the Nasher Prize gala and its public ancillary events. The new dates for the 2020 Nasher Prize, including all Nasher Prize public programs, will be November 4-6, 2020. The graduate symposium will take place November 4; the Laureate lecture November 5; the Dialogues panel discussion on social practice on the morning of November 6; and the award gala the evening of November 6.”

Dallas Contemporary Gala

Dallas Contemporary’s annual gala is also postponed until further notice. The opening of Westwood Roversi will also be delayed.

“At this time we have made the difficult decision to postpone our annual fundraiser and Spring/Summer 2020 Gala until further notice,” Deputy Director of Dallas Contemporary Carolina Alvarez-Mathies tells PaperCity. “We are also going to be extending our current exhibitions and postponing our forthcoming ones [Vivienne Westwood and Paolo Roversi}. We are also postponing all public programs and school tours at this time.”