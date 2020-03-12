Houston Kids Luncheon Turns Into a Fashion Frolic for the City’s Most Stylish Moms

What: Children’s Museum Houston “Friends and Families Luncheon”

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: Of course, the more than 300 ladies (and handful of gents) turned out in support of chairs Kristy Bradshaw and Rishma Mohamed, in support of the museum, and to tune in to the wisdom of Dr. William R. Stixrud.But in the end, the fundraiser also turned out to be a salute to floral spring frocks. And even those not in petals were stylishly attired.

(If you don’t have at least one feminine flower-empowered dress in your closet, it seems you are woefully out of fashion step.)

Stixrud’s credentials — clinical neuropsychologist and founder of The Stixrud Group, faculty member at Children’s National Medical Center and an assistant professor of psychiatry and pediatrics at the George Washington University School of Medicine — earned him all ears as he spoke, with a degree of welcome humor, on the importance of supporting children and letting them become who they’d like to be when they grow up.

PC Seen: Emcees Gina Gaston and Samika Knight, plus Chris Bradshaw, Lyndsey Zorich, Melissa Sugulas, Kristen Berger, Neekie Kashani, Janae Tsai, Molly LaFauci, Winnie Phillips, Lindley Arnoldy, Valerie Dieterich, Brooke Gunst, Stacy Johnson, Ting Bresnehan, Isabel David, Caroline Bean, and Amanda Boffone.