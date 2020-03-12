Houston Kids Luncheon Turns Into a Fashion Frolic for the City’s Most Stylish Moms

Lindley Arnoldy and Mary Patton Children’s Museum Houston (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Children’s Museum Houston Isabel David, Carolyn Sabat and Brooke Bentley Gunst (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Children’s Museum Houston Chair Kristy Bradshaw and Kelley Lubanko 04 (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Emily Sheeren, Valerie Dieterich and Kristen Berger (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Lyndsey Zorich and Rachael Volz (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Abby Walker and Winnie Phillips (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Akbar and Chair Rishma Mohamed 01 (Photo by Wilson Parish)
April Salazar and Molly LaFauci (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Brittany Sakowitz and Sarah Frazier (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Maria Lowrey 02 (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Camille Connelly, Neekie Kashani and Bethany Buchanan 01 (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Chair Rishma Mohamed, Dr. William R. Stixrud (speaker) and Chair Kristy Bradshaw 02 (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Holly Smith Alvis and Stacy Johnson (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Neekie Kashani, Ting Bresnahan and Vivian Denechaud (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Millette Sherman and Kim Petersen (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Children’s Museum Houston Samica Knight and Gina Gaston Elie (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Mahsa Massumi and Ashley Baxter 01 (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Linsay Radcliffe, Rachel Solar and Samantha Kennedy (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Morgan Garvey, Chair Kristy Bradshaw and Carolyn Dorros (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Lindley Arnoldy, Mary Patton (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Isabel David, Carolyn Sabat, Brooke Bentley Gunst (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Kristy Bradshaw, Kelley Lubanko (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Emily Sheeren, Valerie Dieterich, Kristen Berger (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Lyndsey Zorich, Rachael Volz (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Abby Walker, Winnie Phillips (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Akbar & Rishma Mohamed (Photo by Wilson Parish)

April Salazar, Molly LaFauci (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Brittan Sakowitz, Sarah Frazier (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Maria Lowrey (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Camille Connelly, Neekie Kashani, Bethany Buchanan (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Rishma Mohamed, Dr. William R. Stixrud, Kristy Bradshaw (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Holly Smith Alvis, Stacy Johnson (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Neekie Kashani, Ting Bresnahan, Vivian Denechaud (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Millette Sherman, Kim Petersen (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Emcees Samica Knight & Gina Gaston (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Masha Massumi, Ashley Baxter (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Linsay Radcliffe, Rachel Solar, Samantha Kennedy (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Society / The Seen

Houston Kids Luncheon Turns Into a Fashion Frolic for the City’s Most Stylish Moms

Flower Power is a Must

BY // 03.12.20
photography Wilson Parish
Lindley Arnoldy, Mary Patton (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Isabel David, Carolyn Sabat, Brooke Bentley Gunst (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kristy Bradshaw, Kelley Lubanko (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Emily Sheeren, Valerie Dieterich, Kristen Berger (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Lyndsey Zorich, Rachael Volz (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Abby Walker, Winnie Phillips (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Akbar & Rishma Mohamed (Photo by Wilson Parish)
April Salazar, Molly LaFauci (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Brittan Sakowitz, Sarah Frazier (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Maria Lowrey (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Camille Connelly, Neekie Kashani, Bethany Buchanan (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Rishma Mohamed, Dr. William R. Stixrud, Kristy Bradshaw (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Holly Smith Alvis, Stacy Johnson (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Neekie Kashani, Ting Bresnahan, Vivian Denechaud (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Millette Sherman, Kim Petersen (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Emcees Samica Knight & Gina Gaston (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Masha Massumi, Ashley Baxter (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Linsay Radcliffe, Rachel Solar, Samantha Kennedy (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Morgan Garvey, Chair Kristy Bradshaw, Carolyn Dorros (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Lindley Arnoldy, Mary Patton (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Isabel David, Carolyn Sabat, Brooke Bentley Gunst (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Kristy Bradshaw, Kelley Lubanko (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Emily Sheeren, Valerie Dieterich, Kristen Berger (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Lyndsey Zorich, Rachael Volz (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Abby Walker, Winnie Phillips (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Akbar & Rishma Mohamed (Photo by Wilson Parish)

April Salazar, Molly LaFauci (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Brittan Sakowitz, Sarah Frazier (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Maria Lowrey (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Camille Connelly, Neekie Kashani, Bethany Buchanan (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Rishma Mohamed, Dr. William R. Stixrud, Kristy Bradshaw (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Holly Smith Alvis, Stacy Johnson (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Neekie Kashani, Ting Bresnahan, Vivian Denechaud (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Millette Sherman, Kim Petersen (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Emcees Samica Knight & Gina Gaston (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Masha Massumi, Ashley Baxter (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Linsay Radcliffe, Rachel Solar, Samantha Kennedy (Photo by Wilson Parish)

What: Children’s Museum Houston “Friends and Families Luncheon”

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: Of course, the more than 300 ladies (and handful of gents) turned out in support of chairs Kristy Bradshaw and Rishma Mohamed, in support of the museum, and to tune in to the wisdom of Dr. William R. Stixrud.But in the end, the fundraiser also turned out to be a salute to floral spring frocks. And even those not in petals were stylishly attired.

(If you don’t have at least one feminine flower-empowered dress in your closet, it seems you are woefully out of fashion step.)

Stixrud’s credentials — clinical neuropsychologist and founder of The Stixrud Group, faculty member at Children’s National Medical Center and an assistant professor of psychiatry and pediatrics at the George Washington University School of Medicine — earned him all ears as he spoke, with a degree of welcome humor, on the importance of supporting children and letting them become who they’d like to be when they grow up.

PC Seen: Emcees Gina Gaston and Samika Knight, plus Chris Bradshaw, Lyndsey Zorich, Melissa Sugulas, Kristen Berger, Neekie Kashani, Janae Tsai, Molly LaFauci, Winnie Phillips, Lindley Arnoldy, Valerie Dieterich, Brooke Gunst, Stacy Johnson, Ting Bresnehan, Isabel David, Caroline Bean, and Amanda Boffone.

