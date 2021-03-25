Janak Narayan Dallas
Arts

New Art Exhibit ‘Kaleidoscope’ Will Be a Visual Treat in the Dallas Design District

Indian American Painter Janak Narayan Makes Her Dallas Debut This Spring

BY // 03.25.21
Originally from India, painter Janak Narayan moved to Dallas just two years ago. But with the family move and a year of the Covid-19 pandemic dominating so much of that time, Narayan is excited to finally make her official artistic debut in the city, releasing her biggest body of work (more than 20 paintings), “Kaleidoscope,” at the Design District’s Nuu Muse on April 10.

“I’ve been painting all of my life,” Narayan tells PaperCity. “I started at 10 years old. My mother was an artist herself and inspired me to explore.” She earned her Bachelors degree in Fine Arts from Indiana University. But a full-time career in painting didn’t come until later, after working 25 years in the finance and banking industry. Health setbacks caused Narayan to step down and refocus on her artistic ambitions.

Janak Narayan’s “Bamboo Grove” recently won 1st place at VAGF’s juried event.

Since launching her own art business, Narayan has won several awards for her vibrant oil paintings. Most recently, she earned first place for her piece “Bamboo Grove” at Visual Arts Guild of Frisco’s Fresh Start event. She also made it in Saatchi Art‘s Spring 2021 Catalog, which features just 100 artworks. “My paintings are neither representational or abstract — it’s a continuum,” Narayan says. She describes her work as ‘Transitional Expressionism’ — straddling the line between the two kinds of painting. “I want viewers to take away a feeling. To feel the breeze, air, or hear the sounds of the birds within the painting. To become merged into the painting.”

“I’m excited to showcase these extra large paintings,” Narayan adds. “But I’m most excited that I’m going to be revealing myself as an artist in the Design District.”

For this exhibit, Janak Narayan partnered with FGIII’s curator Frankie Garcia III. “It will be a visual treat,” she says. “I’m excited for audiences to see Kaleidoscope in real time.”

On Saturday, April 10, there will be a reception open to the public from 7 pm to 10 pm to view “Kaleidoscope,” drink complimentary beverages and bites, and listen to music by DJ TraeNed at Nuu Muse. Face masks are required.

