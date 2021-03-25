This Highland Park Dream Home is a True Retreat in Dallas’ Most Coveted Neighborhood

If you are searching for the perfect place to call home, a property with stunning curb appeal, exquisite and intelligent design, sumptuous guest quarters and a prime location, 3821 Potomac Avenue just may be your answer. It’s certainly a Highland Park dream home that has it all.

It carries a $5,499,000 asking price and is in the capable hands of Shirley Cohn of Allie Beth Allman & Associates, one of Dallas’ top realtors

Let’s take a closer look. This estate boasts 6,000 square feet of elegant interior living space, which includes five bedrooms, six full baths (plus one partial bath), skylights, a captivating entry foyer with wood parquet flooring, crown moulding, recessed lighting, built-in shelving and bookcases, a kitchen that would make Barefoot Contessa‘s own Ina Garten jealous, capacious closets, a gym worthy of the best Equinox membership, a porte-cochère. . . the list of amenities and appointments goes on and on.

But catch your breath. It’s time to take a look around.

Grand entrance: Through these doors, a special domain awaits.

Sitting pretty: Imagine the conversations you’ll have seated in this setting.

The next owner of this house is setup to be an entertainer extraordinaire. Prepare your dinner party guest list, menu and schedule, then feast your eyes on this kitchen, which comes complete with high-end cabinetry and gourmet appliances.

Cook’s delight: The kitchen provides plenty of prep space and ample room for sous chefs to work their magic.

Dine at the chef’s counter, or take your meal at the table.

Who would not want to cook in this kitchen?

The downstairs expanse of 3821 Potomac features one bedroom — the other four are on the second level — and, in addition to that WOW kitchen, plenty of space for relaxing, watching the latest Hollywood release, and entertaining. The main dining room is fit for the finest feast, and every room has been designed for a bespoke lifestyle. This is a house that’s daily delight with ambience — and room — to spare.

Pass the hors d’oeuvres, please.

Dinner is served, with elegance.

Host your salon here.

A bold setting for a bold life.

Relaxation and sleep are also ingredients of a good life — and these bedrooms do not disappoint. All baths are ensuite, and the principal bedroom has two bathrooms. All of the fittings will appeal to the utilitarian and the sensualist. This is truly the best of all worlds. Marble, ceramic, wood. . . it’s all there.

The properties baths are welcoming and comforting.

The perfect setting for tranquility.

You and your family will rest easy in these bedrooms.

When night falls …

A room with a view.

This bedroom affords a view of the landscaped garden.

This is also a retreat with plenty of room for guests. Picture a private two-bedroom suite, complete with four bathrooms in nearly 2,500 square feet of splendor. Guests of the new owners can even cook something up in their own kitchen, because this space has all the luxuries of home.

This is a place where you can truly getaway from it all — and bring the people you care about most with you.

The guest quarters are nothing short of spectacular.

Thoughtful touches abound at 3821 Potomac.

Your guests might never want to leave …

Of course, great outdoor spaces have become more vital than ever in 2021. At 3821 Potomac Avenue, Dahlberg & Lamberts-designed outdoor spaces take that to another level. Impressive trees, a sweeping lawn, a distinctive fountain, a pool and a spa, this is retreat worthy of a high-end hotel. Take a swim, relax in the warm waters and take it all in, including the putting green. Yes, you can work on your golf game while relaxing at home.

Better yet? The outdoor kitchen is to die for.

Dining al fresco has never been easier.

The great outdoors …

Your private pool awaits.

Your pool parties will be legion.

3821 Potomac

A Dream Dallas Location

3821 Potomac Avenue is located in the Highland Park School District, one of the very best in Texas. It is zoned to John S. Armstrong Elementary, Highland Park Middle School and Highland Park High School. But it’s not just a good spot for a family with kids. This dream house is nestled near Mockingbird Lane and Turtle Creek, with some of Dallas’ top restaurants— from gourmet to Vietnamese and Thai and everything in between — distinctive stores and Southern Methodist University, one of the prettiest colleges campuses in America, nearby.

For more information about 3821 Potomac Avenue, and for additional information about Allie Beth Allman & Associates, check out the complete listing.