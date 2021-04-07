The Dallas Arts News You Need to Know This April (and May)

As things slowly get back to “normal,” the Dallas arts scene is getting more exciting. In addition to Nasher Public’s immersive new media installation, we’ve rounded up the new exhibitions you need to know for April (and the very beginning of May).

Tyler Shields at Thompson Dallas, Samuel Lynne Galleries

Celebrity photographer Tyler Shields’ new “Silhouette” series will find two Dallas homes through June 1, 2021. The first will debut at Samuel Lynne Galleries’ Design District on April 16 (marking the artist’s return to the space), followed by an April 17 opening at The National in downtown Dallas. Alongside his new works, both public exhibits will feature a selection of the prolific artist’s most iconic and provocative photos.

“The Blue Fossil Entropic Stories III” documents Charrière’s attempt to melt an iceberg. (Courtesy of Julian Charrière)

“Concentrations 63” by Julian Charrière at Dallas Museum of Art

On display from May 2 through August 8, French-Swiss artist Julian Charrière’s “Concentration 63” is his first solo museum exhibition in the States. Charrière is a multidisciplinary artist who “creates work that bridges the realms of environmental science and cultural history.” Five pieces are included in this exhibition, including the artist’s most recent video project: “Towards No Earthly Pole” — a 102-minute film that combines drone footage of glaciers captured by Charrière in Greenland, Iceland, and the Alps. Other prominent pieces include “The Blue Fossil Entropic Stories” (pictured above), an installation of tropical plants preserved by cryogenic freezing called “Tropisme,” and a video where Charrière sets a fountain on fire.

“GLOSSED” is a collection of over 100 recycled sculptures by Jessica Bell.

GLOSSED by Jessica Bell

If you’re visiting Galleria Dallas this April, make sure to check out Dallas-based artist Jessica Bell‘s 16-foot storefront window installation on the first floor (across from GUCCI). Curated by Gossypion Investments and display until April 30, “GLOSSED” is a collection of over 100 sculptures that have been “altered, reclaimed, reused, and recycled” in honor of Earth Day.