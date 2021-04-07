Taking New Construction to Another Level — This English Carriage House in a Coveted Houston Neighborhood is a True One of a Kind

There is typical new construction and then there is the quality of a custom home built by Royal Texan. Royal Texan takes it to a another level. Take for instance this Houston classic. It’s an English carriage house inspired home, located at 2502 Goldsmith, within walking distance of both Roberts Elementary and Rice University, one of America’s best colleges and most picturesque campuses.

Houston-based design-build firm Royal Texan Homes creates stately, custom residences built around the homeowner’s aesthetic, financial and functional requirements. Led by founder Mark Garraty, Royal Texan is known for its exceptional full-service experience. It’s all about true custom builds.

Royal Texan Custom Homes never builds more than one of any home, so there is no chance of getting a cookie-cutter design. Each architectural and design element is meticulously chosen and truly unique to each home, often embodied with old world charm. This home has an easy flow, with five bedrooms, and five and one half baths across 4,942 square feet of luxurious living space.

New construction with its beautifully landscaped yard.

Garraty spent his childhood in Hertfordshire, England, where he was inspired by the centuries old castles and battlements in the countryside. Those enduring design themes are a constant source of inspiration for every home he builds.

Garraty began buying and renovating homes in England during the 1990s that were historically interesting but desperately needed modernization.

“I’d buy an old house that was a wreck, tear it apart and put it together again, all within the restraints of these very austere regulations you have to follow in England,” Garraty recalls. “They were always homes that had some historical relevance, whether they were workers’ cottages or just architecturally interesting to me.”

Grass cloth covers the dining room walls.

In 2014, Mark launched Royal Texan Homes in Houston. His vision was to create historically inspired homes for the Texas market. The firm completed more than 50 homes in 2020 alone. Today, the impressive 3,600-square-foot Royal Texan Homes design center is staffed by an expert team and is filled with fixtures and finishes from national names, European makers and locally sourced artisans.

By tracking down unique selections and then negotiating directly with vendors, Royal Texan has been able to keep prices reasonable.

“I want those special finds to be included as a standard item for my clients,” Garraty says. “We’re surprisingly affordable in comparison with our competitors because we try really hard to design, build and finish a better house than you can get anywhere else.”

The refreshingly modern, clean lines of the custom crafted home at 2502 Goldsmith are a good example. Step up to the inviting, wide brick stairs leading to the double front door. Cross the threshold and you’ll be stuck by the inlaid quartz and wood entry hall, which is not your standard builder upgrade.

The rest of the main level is clad in medium toned oak, which also wrap the banister and stair treads leading to the second floor. This a home that grabs you almost as soon as you’re through the front door.

2502 Goldsmith’s open and impressive flow seen from the eat-in kitchen.

The height of the open floor plan throughout the living and dining spaces is warmed by brass accent lighting, extensive millwork and decorative wooden ceiling trusses, adding a rich patina and vintage feel to the home. The stunning Isokern fireplace also crackles invitingly.

The separate dining room is luminous, finished in grass cloth wall coverings and topped by an expansive brass chandelier. It is adjoined by a convenient bar with climate controlled wines storage, and affords ample room to lay out a buffet for holidays and parties. In fact, the entire layout puts a focus on gathering and entertaining. You do not have to go out — you can bring the party home.

For Mark Garraty, creating a house is like writing the main character in an evolving story. What makes that character interesting are the details that informed its past, and how the character has changed over time to suit the needs of the story.

Royal Texan Homes designed the dramatic kitchen to be the hub of the home.

A butler’s pantry with its pillow tiled backsplash and oversized wall of pantry storage connects the kitchen to the dining. The kitchen itself has a dine-in breakfast room, as well as a massive custom island, topped with thick granite for show-stopping appeal and functionality.

The secluded and private master bedroom, a retreat all its own, even includes its own kitchenette for coffee and cocktails. The master bath’s walk-in shower is built for two, as well as affording two distinct dressing areas and a soaking tub backed by shimmery penny tiles. Best yet? The custom closet, with its central island and storage for organizing every wardrobe necessity, is a dream come true.

The oversized master bath and dressing are are impressive.

To top it all off, an outdoor kitchen and covered patio leads to the beautifully landscaped lawn. This custom home ticks all the boxes of what today’s buyers are searching for, and is move-in-ready. There is no need to worry about having an extensive remodel in your future.

This is truly the perfect nest in one of Houston’s most desirable neighborhoods ― with both the Houston Zoo and Rice Village mere blocks away. A one of a kind nest that fits right into the charming neighborhood.

“Even though we’re creating a brand-new home, I want it to convey a sense that it’s been in place for years,” Garraty says. “That means delivering the contemporary conveniences and elegance that people want, but doing it from a position of what might’ve existed in the past.”

Let Royal Texan Homes create your own customized dream home wonderland. For more information on the talented design-build team or to inquire about 2505 Goldsmith and schedule a tour, contact Compass Real Estate’s Bryan Beene at ( 713) 449-2050.