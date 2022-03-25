Brian Finke’s “Hip Hop Honeys no. 5,” 2013
Brian Finke’s “Football no. 16,” 2002
Brian Finke’s “Hip Hop Honeys no. 45,” 2013
Brian Finke’s “U.S. Marshals, Baltimore no. 2,” 2014
Brian Finke’s “Frat Boys no. 1,” 2005
Brian Finke’s “BackyardFights,” 2016
Brian Finke’s “Ms. Senior America,” 2016
Brian Finke’s “Cheerleading no. 81,” 2002
Brian Finke’s “John McAfee,” 2012
01
09

Brian Finke's "Hip Hop Honeys no. 5," 2013

02
09

Brian Finke's "Football no. 16," 2002

03
09

Brian Finke's "Hip Hop Honeys no. 45," 2013

04
09

Brian Finke's "U.S. Marshals, Baltimore no. 2," 2014

05
09

Brian Finke's "Frat Boys no. 1," 2005

06
09

Brian Finke's "BackyardFights," 2016

07
09

Brian Finke's "Ms. Senior America," 2016

08
09

Brian Finke's "Cheerleading no. 81," 2002

09
09

Brian Finke's "John McAfee," 2012

Brian Finke’s “Hip Hop Honeys no. 5,” 2013
Brian Finke’s “Football no. 16,” 2002
Brian Finke’s “Hip Hop Honeys no. 45,” 2013
Brian Finke’s “U.S. Marshals, Baltimore no. 2,” 2014
Brian Finke’s “Frat Boys no. 1,” 2005
Brian Finke’s “BackyardFights,” 2016
Brian Finke’s “Ms. Senior America,” 2016
Brian Finke’s “Cheerleading no. 81,” 2002
Brian Finke’s “John McAfee,” 2012
Arts

Don’t Miss the Dallas Debut of Brian Finke, Controversial Photographer and Noted Texas Talent

Kirk Hopper Fine Art Welcomes the Artist for “Brian Finke: American Pictures."

BY // 03.25.22
Brian Finke's "Hip Hop Honeys no. 5," 2013
Brian Finke's "Football no. 16," 2002
Brian Finke's "Hip Hop Honeys no. 45," 2013
Brian Finke's "U.S. Marshals, Baltimore no. 2," 2014
Brian Finke's "Frat Boys no. 1," 2005
Brian Finke's "BackyardFights," 2016
Brian Finke's "Ms. Senior America," 2016
Brian Finke's "Cheerleading no. 81," 2002
Brian Finke's "John McAfee," 2012
1
9

Brian Finke's "Hip Hop Honeys no. 5," 2013

2
9

Brian Finke's "Football no. 16," 2002

3
9

Brian Finke's "Hip Hop Honeys no. 45," 2013

4
9

Brian Finke's "U.S. Marshals, Baltimore no. 2," 2014

5
9

Brian Finke's "Frat Boys no. 1," 2005

6
9

Brian Finke's "BackyardFights," 2016

7
9

Brian Finke's "Ms. Senior America," 2016

8
9

Brian Finke's "Cheerleading no. 81," 2002

9
9

Brian Finke's "John McAfee," 2012

One of the most powerful and visceral exhibitions you’ll see this spring is also a homecoming — for lensman Brian Finke. And it’s at noted Dallas gallerist, Kirk Hopper Fine Art, which has made a name for itself for exhibitions for iconoclastic talents from James Magee to Emmi Whitehorse and Don Redman.

Once again, Kirk Hopper taps noted art historian Susie Kalil to curate — she’s known for her seminal books on Texas artists Alexander Hogue, Roger Winter, and above all, color field/surrealist great Dorothy Hood.

Texas-raised photographer Brian Finke returns from New York to present a visceral solo of highly charged images at Kirk Hopper Fine Art
Texas-raised photographer Brian Finke returns from NYC to present a visceral solo of highly charged images at Kirk Hopper Fine Art.

Raised in Houston, with family now outside Fort Worth, Finke, a School of the Visual Arts (NYC) grad, has been documenting the American scene and its tantalizing subsets — cheerleaders, flight attendants, gridiron athletes, hip hop honeys, U.S. Marshals, backyard gladiators, construction works, and Ms. Senior America pageant contestants — for more than two decades.

Brian Finke’s “Cheerleading no. 81,” 2002
Brian Finke’s “Cheerleading no. 81,” 2002

Now Brooklyn-based, Finke’s breakout book, 2.4.6.8: American Cheerleaders & Football Players, set him on the path to notoriety; it was anointed one of the best photography books of 2003 by American Photo magazine.

Five volumes later, with a new 2022 release, Backyard Fights, the artist is in the lens at Kirk Hopper Fine Art. Art historian and author Kalil curates “Brian Finke: American Pictures,” a survey that also marks Finke’s Dallas debut.

Brian Finke’s “Ms Senior America,” 2016
Brian Finke’s “Ms. Senior America,” 2016

“Brian Finke’s photographs have a particular slant on what makes America tick,” Susie Kalil tells PaperCity. “All of his images seem to thrive on mixed messages, intimacies, and lots of provocative attitude. As witness to an increasingly complex media culture, Finke is fearless in his exploration of identity.”

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Products
  • Bering's Products
  • Bering's Products
  • Bering's Products
  • Bering's Products
  • Bering's Products
  • Bering's Products
  • Bering's Products
  • Bering's Products
  • Bering's Products

While these images are often deeply disturbing — late tech pioneer John McAfee brandishing a gun to his head; a young, shirtless man bloodied in a brawl; a frat house trio engaged in drunken hazing — there are also intimate, unexpected moments such as a hip-pop performer, eyes closed, engaged in silent introspection.

As such, Finke positions himself in the photographic terrain between Larry Clark of Tulsa renown and Bill Owens, the chronicle of Suburbia.

At Kirk Hopper Fine Art, through this Saturday, March 26. More info here.

Brian Finke’s “Hip Hop Honeys no. 5,” 2013
Brian Finke’s “Football no. 16,” 2002
Brian Finke’s “Hip Hop Honeys no. 45,” 2013
Brian Finke’s “U.S. Marshals, Baltimore no. 2,” 2014
Brian Finke’s “Frat Boys no. 1,” 2005
Brian Finke’s “BackyardFights,” 2016
Brian Finke’s “Ms. Senior America,” 2016
Brian Finke’s “Cheerleading no. 81,” 2002
Brian Finke’s “John McAfee,” 2012
Special Series
Presented by Valobra Master Jewelers

Houston's Diamond Duos

Houston Diamond Duo Believes In Love at First Sight — and Family Love That Lasts
Houston Diamond Duo Believes In Love at First Sight — and Family Love That Lasts
Houston Couple Shines Bright as Valobra Master Jewelers’ First Ever Diamond Duo
Houston Couple Shines Bright as Valobra Master Jewelers’ First Ever Diamond Duo
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
5900 Neumann Road
FOR SALE

5900 Neumann Road
Round Top, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
5900 Neumann Road
000 Eckermann Road
FOR SALE

000 Eckermann Road
New Ulm, TX

$2,299,000 Learn More about this property
Frank Hillbolt
This property is listed by: Frank Hillbolt (979) 249-6402 Email Realtor
000 Eckermann Road
8079 Red Bird Road
FOR SALE

8079 Red Bird Road
New Ulm, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Jack Maddox
This property is listed by: Jack Maddox (832) 771-7152 Email Realtor
8079 Red Bird Road
8654 FM 2145
FOR SALE

8654 FM 2145
Ledbetter, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Ben Kastleman
This property is listed by: Ben Kastleman (713) 907-6909 Email Realtor
8654 FM 2145
453 N Washington Street
FOR SALE

453 N Washington Street
Round Top, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
Lilla Blackburn Sivek
This property is listed by: Lilla Blackburn Sivek (713) 301-3012 Email Realtor
453 N Washington Street
5360 Deer Lane
FOR SALE

5360 Deer Lane
Brenham, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
5360 Deer Lane
Presented by Round Top Real Estate
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X