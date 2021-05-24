Kimbell Asian Art Exhibit
Kimbell Art Museum presents " Buddha, Shiva, Lotus, Dragon: The Mr. and Mrs. John D. Rockefeller 3rd Collection at Asia Society" this summer.

The Kimbell's exhibit showcases incredible Asian ceramics, bronzes, and metalwork.

Featured works in the Kimbell's new exhibit include Indian Chola bronzes, East Asian ceramics, and Southeast Asian sculptures.

3 Dallas-Fort Worth Exhibits to Mark Your Summer Calendar For

The Must-See Exhibitions to Catch in the Months Ahead

05.24.21
When North Texas heats up, there’s nothing better than ducking into a cool museum gallery, filled with inspiring, enlightening works and a refreshing reprieve from the relentless temps. From a new showcase exhibit at The Kimbell in Fort Worth to a contemporary artist’s first North American solo exhibition in Dallas, this is the Dallas-Fort Worth art news to know this summer.

Buddha, Shiva, Lotus, Dragon at The Kimbell

A new exhibition showcasing incredible Asian ceramics, bronzes, and metalwork will be on display starting June 27 at Fort Worth’s Kimbell Art Museum. Through September 5, “Buddha, Shiva, Lotus, Dragon: The Mr. and Mrs. John D. Rockefeller 3rd Collection at Asia Society” highlights pieces collected by the couple between the 1940s and 1970s. Featured works include Indian Chola bronzes, East Asian ceramics, and Southeast Asian sculptures. This exhibit is a unique opportunity to see the collection outside of its permanent home at New York’s Asia Society Museum.

 

Dallas Contemporary Tomoo Gokita
On June 12, Dallas Contemporary debuts Japanese artist Tamoo Gokita's "Get Down."

Get Down at Dallas Contemporary

Beginning on June 12 and showing through August 22, the Dallas Contemporary presents Tokyo-based artist Tomoo Gokita’s first North American museum exhibition. “Get Down” features Gokita’s large-scale paintings and never-before-seen pieces created during the pandemic. Having first gained notice for his works in 2005, Gokita began with monochromatic palette and grayscale figurative paintings. His most recent works differ from this usual practice as they focus on pin-up models, female wrestlers, and family portraits created with vibrant pastels.

 

Sean Scully The Modern Fort Worth
Catch the "Sean Scully: The Shape of Ideas" exhibit at The Modern in Fort Worth this summer.

Sean Scully: The Shape of Ideas at The Modern

Head over to The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth beginning on June 20 to see abstract artist Sean Scully’s “The Shape of Ideas.” On display until October 10, the new exhibit, organized by Philadelphia Museum of Art, features Scully’s most significant works from over 50 years. There will be 49 paintings and 42 works on paper to explore from Scully’s career in abstraction.

