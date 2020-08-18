Resist Covid Take 6!
Resist Covid Take 6!
Resist Covid Take 6!
Resist Covid Take 6
01
04

"Resist Covid/Take 6!" is a new public awareness art project in DFW. (Courtesy)

02
04

There are eight billboards with messages from Resist Covid/Take 6! across DFW.

03
04

The project's goal is to take a stand against the spread of Covid-19 in communities of color. (Courtesy of Resist Covid/Take 6!)

04
04

"Don't Worry We'll Hold Hands Again" by Carrie Mae Weems.

Resist Covid Take 6!
Resist Covid Take 6!
Resist Covid Take 6!
Resist Covid Take 6
Arts / Arts - Dallas / Arts - Fort Worth

Dallas Billboards Become Canvases for an Influential Contemporary Artist’s New Campaign

Dallas Contemporary and Other Local Institutions Help Carrie Mae Weems' Message Soar

BY // 08.18.20
"Resist Covid/Take 6!" is a new public awareness art project in DFW. (Courtesy)
There are eight billboards with messages from Resist Covid/Take 6! across DFW.
The project's goal is to take a stand against the spread of Covid-19 in communities of color. (Courtesy of Resist Covid/Take 6!)
"Don't Worry We'll Hold Hands Again" by Carrie Mae Weems.
1
4

"Resist Covid/Take 6!" is a new public awareness art project in DFW. (Courtesy)

2
4

There are eight billboards with messages from Resist Covid/Take 6! across DFW.

3
4

The project's goal is to take a stand against the spread of Covid-19 in communities of color. (Courtesy of Resist Covid/Take 6!)

4
4

"Don't Worry We'll Hold Hands Again" by Carrie Mae Weems.

A new public art campaign is taking over several billboards in Dallas and Fort Worth, bringing attention to the disproportionately negative impact Covid-19 has had on people of color. Led by influential contemporary artist Carrie Mae Weems, Resist Covid/Take 6! is a collaboration between Dallas Contemporary and more local cultural institutions.

“We’ve all been impacted by Covid-19. It’s an ecological health crisis of epic proportions—an international disaster,” Weems says in a statement. “And yet we have indisputable evidence that people of color have been disproportionately impacted. The death toll in these communities is staggering. This fact affords the nation an unprecedented opportunity to address the impact of social and economic inequality in real time. Denial does not solve a problem.”

“And I thought, ‘How can I use my art and my voice as a way of underscoring what’s possible and bring the general public into a conversation, into heightened awareness of this problem to better the community in which I live?’”

Resist Covid Take 6!

Phase one of Resist Covid/Take 6! — including the participation of eight local museums and organizations — encompasses billboards, public service announcements, and public art projects in North Texas. These will all offer information working to curb the spread of the deadly virus. The next step will be distributing reusable cloth face masks to Dallas-Fort Worth areas with high Covid-19 case counts.

For the billboards, Weems has combined photographs with messages (in English and Spanish) like “Wash Your Hands, Cover Your Face, Maintain Social Distance, and Get Tested!” and “Don’t Worry, We’ll Hold Hands Again.” The title of the series “Take 6” refers to six feet of social distancing and will also pay homage to front line and essential workers.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

Weems is an internationally renowned artist in photography, video, text, fabric, and more. The 67-year-old artist explores themes like cultural identity, sexism, class. She finished her most recent project during her recent appointment at Syracuse University, where she was named the college’s first Artist-in-Residence.

“I am excited to welcome Carrie Mae Weems’ Resist Covid/Take 6! Public Campaign to DFW,” says City of Dallas COVID-19 Health and Healthcare Access Czar Dr. Kelvin A. Baggett in a statement. “Her ability to influence and inspire thought, conversation and change through her ingenious work is remarkable. This specific campaign accentuates necessary actions to combat COVID-19 and hopefully galvanizes efforts to tangibly address the insidious inequities that have contributed to the virus’ disproportionate impact on communities of color.”

Resist Covid/Take 6! can also be seen in Detroit, Chicago, Syracuse, Philadelphia, New York City, Atlanta, and Savannah. In Dallas-Fort Worth, there are eight locations with billboards.

The PaperCity Magazine

Summer Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Impact Makers

Dallas' Charity Scene
Two of Dallas’ Most Influential Fundraisers Join in the Fight Against Cancer
Two of Dallas’ Most Influential Fundraisers Join in the Fight Against Cancer
A Proud Coach’s Wife and Much More — Kate Dykes Works to Make a Difference in Dallas, Build Family Feeling at SMU
A Proud Coach’s Wife and Much More — Kate Dykes Works to Make a Difference in Dallas, Build Family Feeling at SMU
Mavericks Forward Dwight Powell Provides a Pandemic Update, and How He’s Continuing Philanthropic Work Remotely
Mavericks Forward Dwight Powell Provides a Pandemic Update, and How He’s Continuing Philanthropic Work Remotely
BeautyBio Founder Jamie O’Banion on Work From Home Life and Creative Fundraising
BeautyBio Founder Jamie O’Banion on Work From Home Life and Creative Fundraising
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Wants Everyone to be Surrounded With Beauty
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Wants Everyone to be Surrounded With Beauty
How a Stylish Dallas Power Couple Works to Keep the Music Going — At Home and Beyond
How a Stylish Dallas Power Couple Works to Keep the Music Going — At Home and Beyond
read full series
Visit The Parklane
Take a Look

Featured Properties

Swipe
2928 Vacherie Lane
Enclave at Grove Hill
FOR SALE

2928 Vacherie Lane
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
2928 Vacherie Lane
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
5505 Northhaven Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

5505 Northhaven Road
DALLAS, TX

$730,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Northhaven Road
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
Dallas
FOR SALE

4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
932 S Montclair Avenue
Dallas
FOR SALE

932 S Montclair Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$324,900 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
932 S Montclair Avenue
7806 Midbury Drive
Northhaven
FOR SALE

7806 Midbury Drive
DALLAS, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
7806 Midbury Drive
6808 Southridge Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6808 Southridge Drive
DALLAS, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6808 Southridge Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X